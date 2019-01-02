Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/31
2.88 HKD   0.00%
2012Oracle Entering Cloud Race
DJ
Computer and Technologies : Monthly Returns - Dec 2018

01/02/2019 | 02:29am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedComputer and Technologies Holdings Limited 2/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00046

Balance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

0.10

100,000,000.00

NIL

0.10

100,000,000.00

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No. of ordinary shares

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :NIL

1,000,000,000

Description :N/A

COMPUTER & TECH

Authorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/ADescription :

Description :

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$100,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

249,488,384

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

249,488,384

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

Scheme adopted on 19 Nov 2012

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

N/A

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

N/A

N/A

Exercised

CancelledLapsed

N/A

N/AN/ATotal A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)N/AN/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)Total B.

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/AN/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

Class and description 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Computer and Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 01:28:02 UTC
Chart COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Computer and Technologies Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Lam Cheung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheung Shing Ng Chairman
Kwok Keung Ng CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & Controller
Ka Chun Kwok Head-Research & Development
King San Leung Executive Director
