Computer and Technologies : Monthly Returns - Dec 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedComputer and Technologies Holdings Limited 2/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00046

Balance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000 Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) 0.10 100,000,000.00 NIL 0.10 100,000,000.00 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) No. of ordinary shares

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :NIL

1,000,000,000

Description :N/A

COMPUTER & TECH

Authorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/ADescription :

Description : preference shares No. of other classes of shares

N/A No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$100,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 249,488,384 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month N/A N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 249,488,384 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme Scheme adopted on 19 Nov 2012

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

N/A

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant Movement during the month thereto thereto as at close of the month N/A N/A Exercised

CancelledLapsed

N/A

N/AN/ATotal A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)N/AN/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/AN/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A