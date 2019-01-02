Computer and Technologies : Monthly Returns - Dec 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedComputer and Technologies Holdings Limited 2/1/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00046
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000
|
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
0.10
|
100,000,000.00
|
NIL
|
0.10
|
100,000,000.00
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
No. of ordinary shares
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthDescription :NIL
1,000,000,000
Description :N/A
COMPUTER & TECH
Authorised share
2. Preference SharesStock code :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/AN/ADescription :
|
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
N/A
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$100,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
249,488,384
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
249,488,384
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
share option
|
scheme
|
|
Scheme adopted on 19 Nov 2012
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option
(
/
/
)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
N/A
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
Movement during the month
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
N/A
|
N/A
Exercised
CancelledLapsed
N/A
N/AN/ATotal A. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
(Other class)N/AN/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)Total B.
N/A
N/A
N/A
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/AN/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A