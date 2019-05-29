Log in
COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD

(0046)
Computer and Technologies : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting and Payment of Final Dividend

05/29/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00046)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AND

PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

The Board announces that all the ordinary resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by the shareholders at the AGM on 29 May 2019 by way of poll.

Further, the Company would like to advise that the payment of the final dividend of the Company is expected to be made on 19 June 2019.

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 16 April 2019 (the "Circular") and all the ordinary resolutions proposed in the notice of the annual general meeting dated 16 April 2019 (the "AGM Notice"), which were dispatched to the Shareholders on 16 April 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

Pursuant to the Listing Rules, voting at general meetings of the Company must be taken by poll. Accordingly, at the AGM, the Chairman of the meeting demanded a poll on all the ordinary resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice. The poll results are as follows:

Number of Shares Voted

Ordinary Resolutions

(Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited financial

138,718,463

-

statements and the reports of the directors and

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

of the auditors for the year ended 31

December 2018.

2.

To declare a final dividend in cash.

138,718,463

-

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM (CONTINUED)

Number of Shares Voted

Ordinary Resolutions

(Approximate %)

For

Against

3(a).

To re-elect Mr. Ng Cheung Shing as executive

138,718,463

-

director.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

3(b).

To re-elect Mr. Leung King San, Sunny as

137,888,463

-

executive director.

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

3(c).

To re-elect Mr. Ha Shu Tong as independent

124,986,463

13,732,000

non-executive director.

(90.10%)

(9.90%)

3(d).

To authorise the board to fix the directors'

124,986,463

13,732,000

remuneration.

(90.10%)

(9.90%)

4.

To re-appoint Messrs. Ernst & Young as

138,718,463

-

auditors and to authorise the directors to fix

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

their remuneration.

5.

To give a general mandate to the directors to

119,908,002

18,810,461

issue, allot and deal with additional shares not

(86.44%)

(13.56%)

exceeding 20% of the total number of the

existing issued shares of the Company.

6.

To give a general mandate to the directors to

138,718,463

-

purchase shares not exceeding 10% of the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

total number of the existing issued shares of

the Company.

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

119,908,002

18,810,461

directors to issue shares by the number of

(86.44%)

(13.56%)

shares repurchased by the Company.

All the ordinary resolutions were duly passed at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 249,488,384 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule

13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM.

No party has stated its intention in the Circular that it would vote against any ordinary resolution or that it would abstain from voting at the AGM.

The Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Computer And Technologies Holdings Limited

Ng Cheung Shing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ng Cheung Shing, Mr. Cheung Wai Lam, Mr. Leung King San, Sunny and Mr. Ng Kwok Keung as executive directors, and Mr. Ha Shu Tong, Professor Lee Kwok On, Matthew and Mr. Ting Leung Huel, Stephen as independent non- executive directors.

Disclaimer

Computer and Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:28:03 UTC
