Computer and Technologies : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting and Payment of Final Dividend

COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00046)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AND

PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

The Board announces that all the ordinary resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by the shareholders at the AGM on 29 May 2019 by way of poll.

Further, the Company would like to advise that the payment of the final dividend of the Company is expected to be made on 19 June 2019.

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 16 April 2019 (the "Circular") and all the ordinary resolutions proposed in the notice of the annual general meeting dated 16 April 2019 (the "AGM Notice"), which were dispatched to the Shareholders on 16 April 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

Pursuant to the Listing Rules, voting at general meetings of the Company must be taken by poll. Accordingly, at the AGM, the Chairman of the meeting demanded a poll on all the ordinary resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice. The poll results are as follows: