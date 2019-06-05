Log in
COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD

(0046)
Trusted IT services: C&T Solutions awarded outline agreement of CLP

06/05/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong, June 5, 2019 - C&T Solutions has been awarded a three-year outline agreement of CLP for the provision of IT professional services aiming to improve the operational efficiency and stability of its IT systems and applications.

Founded in 1901 and listed in 1998, CLP provides a highly reliable supply of electricity to 80% of Hong Kong's population. Continuously driving growth and expansion over the span of a century, today the group has developed into a business that comprises transmission, distribution, electricity and gas retail, and a diversified portfolio of generation assets across five Asia-Pacific markets including Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

With market-proven expertise and extensive experience, C&T Solutions has been the trusted IT service provider of CLP since 2006, tailoring turnkey professional services for fulfilling the operational needs and growth plans of CLP, who values the power of IT in driving quality services. This partnership has again recognized the performance of C&T's technical service team, which will continue to work closely with CLP to facilitate provision of better services to the public.

Disclaimer

Computer and Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 08:37:07 UTC
