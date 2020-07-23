Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Computer Modelling Group Ltd.    CMG   CA2052491057

COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP LTD.

(CMG)
Computer Modelling : CMG's Susan Fellows Featured in GEO ExPro Magazine

07/23/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

LONDON, UK, July 23, 2020 (GEO ExPro Magazine - Vol. 17, No. 3) - Susan Fellows, CMG's own geologist turned reservoir engineer, makes a plea to fellow reservoir engineers to use all the tools at their disposal, including studying 3D visualisations to better understand hydrocarbon reservoir simulations.

Read Susan's full article on geoexpro.com.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 16:45:03 UTC
