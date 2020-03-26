CPSI : Partners With QliqSOFT to Help Healthcare Providers Manage Patient Volumes Amidst the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, and QliqSOFT, a technology innovation firm, today announced a partnership to quickly bring to market a solution to help alleviate the strain that community providers are facing due to the impact of COVID-19 on healthcare delivery. Providers are trying to balance protecting the health and safety of their staff while managing the increase in patient volume along with the day-to-day care needs of their community.

Available free of cost to all clients across the CPSI family of companies, the CPSI COVID-19 Toolkit is designed to provide healthcare providers and their clinicians with tools to safely and proactively engage with their communities in response to COVID-19. This solution includes chatbots that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to anticipate the needs of the patient to effectively triage them virtually via telehealth and texting tools. The CPSI COVID-19 Toolkit also provides the latest COVID-19 information from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and resources specific to the healthcare provider’s respective states.

Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, said, “Our priority right now is to help community healthcare providers address this health crisis as safely and efficiently as possible. Partnering with QliqSOFT to make these COVID-19 tools available quickly and free of cost made a lot of sense for everyone. The CPSI COVID-19 Toolkit is now available for client enrollment with more than 80 pilot sites already putting these remote care tools in place, including Community Hospital in Fairfax, Missouri. We are pleased to offer this solution to help healthcare providers manage the influx of patient inquiries more effectively while reducing unnecessary physical interaction between clinical staff and patients.”

“Rural and community health facilities are dealing with serious resource constraints battling the spread of COVID-19,” says Krishna Kurapati, founder & chief executive officer of QliqSOFT. “Partnering with CPSI helped us quickly reach those in need, and we are truly blessed to serve at this critical time.”

Dr. Aron Burke, a physician with Community Hospital, said, “During this national crisis and a time when critical access hospitals and rural providers are struggling financially, having access to this valuable tool at no cost and with exceptional speed is greatly appreciated. This telemedicine technology gives us excellent patient interaction while assuring the safety of both the caregivers and the patients.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC and Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

About QliqSOFT

QliqSOFT is the leading provider of secure clinical collaboration and patient communication solutions for healthcare. From secure messaging and AI-Driven chatbots to video conferencing and telemedicine, over 1,400 hospitals, home health, and hospice organizations trust QliqSOFT to deliver HIPAA-compliant and real-time communication between doctors, nurses, caregivers, and patients. To learn more, visit www.qliqsoft.com.

