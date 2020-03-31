Computer Programs and : Get Real Health® Launches International Turnkey Telehealth Solution to Help Providers Address the COVID-19 Crisis While Enabling Virtual Connections for Other Patients in Need

TalkWithYourDoc.com is an EHR-agnostic, HIPAA-Compliant Telehealth Solution That Requires No Integration

Get Real Health®, a wholly owned subsidiary of healthcare solutions company CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), is launching a new solution called TalkWithYourDoc.com. The language-agnostic solution enables providers of all sizes around the globe to continue offering revenue-generating healthcare services while serving patients’ needs during the international COVID-19 pandemic.

TalkWithYourDoc.com supports multiple languages and right to left texts and allows patients to set preferred units and languages. Get Real Health brought the full breadth of its international experience to the development of this solution to make TalkWithYourDoc.com a truly global healthcare tool.

Get Real Health is a global leader in developing patient engagement platforms that transform the healthcare experience for patients and clinicians alike. As an international healthcare company, Get Real Health has deployed other solutions in England, The Netherlands, and Australia. The company also has pilots running in the Middle East and has had demonstration projects in Vietnam and Sweden.

TalkWithYourDoc.com, offered free of charge for the remainder of 2020, is an EHR-agnostic, HIPAA-compliant, secure solution that needs no EHR integration and enables quick provider/patient communication, engagement and data sharing without risk of disease transmission. The robust solution is designed to be user-friendly and operate without dedicated IT resources. A healthcare system, hospital or medical practice can have the solution up and running in hours, not days.

“TalkWithYourDoc.com enables clinicians anywhere in the world to see their patients like they’ve never seen them before,” said Robin Wiener, president of Get Real Health. “This is a secure monitoring tool that can aid a provider in diagnosing a patient. It also connects to patients’ medical devices for a 360-degree view of their conditions.”

This solution includes separate portals for both patients and their providers:

TalkWithYourDoc.com, also available as an Apple or Android App, allows the patient to fill out a COVID-19 screening survey, complete an initial questionnaire, and provide information about his or her underlying conditions and device readings (such as blood sugar). The patient portal also provides a suite of tools, including health journals, integration with home health devices, and a list of tasks that the provider would like the patient to complete.

The clinical portal enables the review of a patient’s health profile in preparation for the virtual appointment. It also provides alerts and updates to the clinician following the appointment.

The initial release can collect five key sets of information provided by the patient that can be used to effectively diagnose and treat the patient remotely. The five data sets include: current medications, chronic conditions, notable procedures the patient has undergone, allergies and a symptom tracker.

“TalkWithYourDoc.com not only helps clinicians respond faster and more efficiently to today’s often-overwhelming COVID-19 workload, but also helps support ongoing health and wellness,” said Wiener. “This is about much more than just talking with patients remotely. This innovative solution is keeping healthcare services flowing in a way that truly delivers excellent medical care, while maintaining vital revenue streams that healthcare organizations need to survive during this difficult time and beyond.”

About Get Real Health

Get Real Health, the newest member of the CPSI family of companies, combines a world of new information from patients, devices and apps with existing clinical data to help individuals and healthcare professionals engage and empower each other. By giving providers and patients the information and tools that they need to work together, we help our customers meet their ever-changing patient engagement needs. Our suite of products helps deliver value-based care, improve outcomes, activate patients, and increase patient loyalty and satisfaction, all while meeting regulatory requirements. Visit: www.getrealhealth.com.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC and iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

