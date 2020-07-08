Computer Programs and : New Innovations From American HealthTech Enhance Decision Making Within Clinical Workflow and Allow for Faster Communication to Facility Residents and Family Members

American HealthTech (AHT), a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) solutions and related services for the post-acute care market, today announced the launch of its newest offering, Clinical Decision Support (CDS). This application integrates directly into the workflow of the AHT EHR and provides guidance to clinicians in real time. CDS is designed to reduce errors and improve efficiency by providing intelligently filtered patient information in order to improve patient care and outcomes.

For White Oak Management, with 16 post-acute care locations throughout the Carolinas, the results of using the new CDS application have been impressive. “CDS has allowed our team to experience increased care plan efficiency and time savings, giving our clinicians more time to focus on improving each resident’s experience and wellbeing,” said Melissa Picher, RN, MDS Consultant, White Oak Management. “Furthermore, the new Reminder and Intervention tools have increased accuracy in documentation and the Respiratory Assessment feature has proven beneficial in White Oak’s COVID-19 protocol.”

Along with the newly launched CDS, AHT also recently released a new broadcast communication feature. This innovative communication feature allows facilities to share secure text messages, emails and phone calls en masse to facility residents and their representatives and family members.

As post-acute care facilities face increasing regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AHT’s broadcast communication feature has played a crucial role in quickly alerting family members regarding COVID-19 testing updates, changes in visitation rules, and other important communications. According to Pamela Davis, Clinical Implementation Coordinator for White Oak Management, “The broadcast functionality allowed us to efficiently notify our residents and families via phone, text and email to ensure messages were delivered quickly and securely, reducing stress for everyone. With the upcoming hurricane season, we also see a benefit of this efficient mass communication tool to keep families informed regarding major weather events.”

“These latest offerings are the most recent examples of how our ongoing investment in product innovation is making a real difference in helping our clients improve the health and wellbeing of their residents,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “The post-acute care industry is experiencing unprecedented challenges with COVID-19, so we have a responsibility to help our clients improve efficiencies and resident care as cost effectively as possible.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI offers its products and services through four companies – Evident, LLC; American HealthTech, Inc.; TruBridge, LLC; and iNetXperts, Corp., d/b/a Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive acute care EHR solutions and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and related services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business management, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health delivers technology solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “projects,” “targets,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the ability of AHT’s applications to help customers improve efficiencies, patient care and outcomes are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: risks related to the ability of AHT’s Clinical Decision Support application to reduce errors and improve efficiency by providing customers with intelligently filtered patient information; risks related to the ability of AHT’s broadcast communication feature to allow facilities to share text messages, emails and phone calls with facility residents and their representatives and families quickly and securely; the impact of COVID-19 and related economic disruptions which could materially affect the Company’s revenue, gross margin and income, as well as the Company’s financial position and/or liquidity; actions to be taken by the Company in response to the pandemic; the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that occur at the federal, state and local levels; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of the Company’s or its partners’ information systems, including unauthorized access to or theft of patient, business associate, or other sensitive information or inability to provide patient care because of system unavailability; changes in revenues due to declining hospital demand and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients); potential increased expenses related to labor or other expenditures; and the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms or at all, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financial perspective. Numerous other risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such factors include risk factors described from time to time in CPSI’s public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, CPSI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10‑Q. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents CPSI’s outlook only as of this date, and CPSI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or development after the date of this press release.

