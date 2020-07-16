Computer Programs and : TruBridge EHR-Agnostic Price Transparency Solution Makes Price Comparison and Cost Liability Estimates User-Friendly for Patients

TruBridge, LLC, a subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, announced today the availability of a price transparency solution that gives patients the ability to shop for healthcare services based on price, supporting a more patient-driven healthcare experience. This solution also enables hospitals of all sizes, regardless of their Electronic Health Record (EHR) provider, to meet the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) price transparency mandate that goes into effect in January 2021 for all U.S. hospitals.

The TruBridge price transparency solution, available to use with any EHR, allows patients to enter their insurance information to generate and print patient-friendly, facility-specific estimates, and allows hospitals to provide an improved patient experience by offering price transparency for their healthcare services.

The CMS mandate requires that hospitals publicly post standard charge information for at least 300 shoppable services, which gives patients the ability to compare payer-specific negotiated charges across healthcare settings. It also requires hospitals to post rates online for those services in a searchable and consumer-friendly manner. The online tool is intended to allow patients to generate an estimate of the amount the patient would be obligated to pay for the selected service.

“Having this solution implemented well ahead of the deadline has given us peace of mind that we will be ready in January,” said Tiffany Huston, manager of patient financial services at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. “But most importantly, providing an online, easy to use estimator provides patients and their families with greater control of their healthcare costs. In addition, ensuring that patients clearly understand the service price and their specific payment liability ultimately improves the collectability of the amount owed.”

According to Chris Fowler, president of TruBridge, “All healthcare organizations strive to deliver patient-centered care, and this new price transparency mandate continues to advance the goal of keeping patients informed about the costs associated with the care they receive. TruBridge is committed to supporting this effort now and in the future by delivering EHR-agnostic solutions that support patients and healthcare organizations alike.”

In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and make meeting the January 2021 deadline as easy as possible for healthcare providers, TruBridge offers a 100% remote, limited contact implementation.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, a member of the CPSI family of companies, provides business, consulting, and an end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solution. With our arsenal of RCM offerings that include an HFMA Peer Reviewed® product and an HFMA Peer Reviewed® complete outsourcing service, TruBridge helps hospitals, physician clinics, and skilled nursing organizations of all sizes become more efficient at serving their communities. For further information visit www.trubridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

