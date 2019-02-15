CPSI : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results 0 02/15/2019 | 07:03am EST Send by mail :

TruBridge bookings of $7.8 million;

Backlog of $257 million;

Total bookings of $23.6 million;

GAAP net income of $7.6 million and non-GAAP net income of $10.7 million;

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million;

Cash provided by operations of $9.1 million;

GAAP earnings per diluted share of $ 0.54 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.78; and

Quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on March 18, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2019. Total revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, were $72.3 million, compared with total revenues of $78.1 million for the prior-year fourth quarter. GAAP net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, was $7.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $21.5 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The fourth quarter of 2017 included a $28.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Company’s post-acute care business. Cash provided by operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $9.1 million, compared with $5.3 million for the prior-year period. “CPSI closed out 2018 with a solid performance in the fourth quarter,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “We are especially pleased with the greater than 40% increase in fourth quarter bookings for our services business, TruBridge. The healthy installation schedule for our acute care electronic health record (EHR) systems, decent add-on sales and stable net new bookings this quarter all contributed to a strong finish for 2018.” Commenting on the Company’s financial performance for the quarter, Matt Chambless, chief financial officer of CPSI, stated, “The fourth quarter was one of milestones for CPSI, with nearly all profitability metrics at or near their highest points since bringing Healthland and AHT into our family of companies. Strength in cash flows allowed for aggressive de-leveraging, resulting in a final leverage ratio that was effectively at our target. Looking forward, we are committed to continuing to deliver value to our EHR clients, harvesting additional growth opportunities with TruBridge, and using the flexibility of our improved leverage profile to pursue more opportunistic uses of capital, all while continuing to ensure that we are making the best use of our resources.” CPSI will hold a live webcast to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2018 results today, Friday, February 15, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. To listen to the live webcast or access the replay, visit the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com. About CPSI CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of three companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc. and TruBridge, LLC. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to estimated and projected earnings, leverage ratio, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates, the Company’s level of recurring and non-recurring revenue and backlog, the Company’s shareholder returns and future financial results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: overall business and economic conditions affecting the healthcare industry, including the potential effects of the federal healthcare reform legislation enacted in 2010, and implementing regulations, on the businesses of our hospital customers; government regulation of our products and services and the healthcare and health insurance industries, including changes in healthcare policy affecting Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and qualifying technological standards; changes in customer purchasing priorities, capital expenditures and demand for information technology systems; saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; general economic conditions, including changes in the financial and credit markets that may affect the availability and cost of credit to us or our customers; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; our potential inability to generate sufficient cash in order to meet our debt service obligations; restrictions on our current and future operations because of the terms of our senior secured credit facilities; market risks related to interest rate changes; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; failure to develop new or enhance current technology and products in response to market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases or enhancements free of undetected errors or problems; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; our ability to attract and retain qualified customer service and support personnel; failure to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to our dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of our Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including our earnings, our leverage, our operations, our financial conditions, our capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors. In the future, our Board of Directors may change our dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release. COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales revenues: System sales and support $ 47,242 $ 54,998 $ 180,164 $ 188,261 TruBridge 25,085 23,065 100,247 88,666 Total sales revenues 72,327 78,063 280,411 276,927 Costs of sales: System sales and support 18,445 20,551 75,984 80,018 TruBridge 14,198 13,309 54,699 49,636 Total costs of sales 32,643 33,860 130,683 129,654 Gross profit 39,684 44,203 149,728 147,273 Operating expenses: Product development 8,995 8,996 36,371 33,737 Sales and marketing 7,935 9,760 30,713 33,021 General and administrative 10,514 12,964 47,275 46,923 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,592 2,601 10,487 10,406 Goodwill impairment - 28,000 - 28,000 Total operating expenses 30,036 62,321 124,846 152,087 Operating income (loss) 9,648 (18,118 ) 24,882 (4,814 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense) 210 (1,175 ) 803 407 Interest expense (1,963 ) (1,928 ) (7,577 ) (9,076 ) Total other expense (1,753 ) (3,103 ) (6,774 ) (8,669 ) Income (loss) before taxes 7,895 (21,221 ) 18,108 (13,483 ) Provision for income taxes 307 316 476 3,933 Net income (loss) $ 7,588 $ (21,537 ) $ 17,632 $ (17,416 ) Net income (loss) per common share – basic and diluted $ 0.54 $ (1.57 ) $ 1.26 $ (1.27 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations: Basic 13,606 13,450 13,561 13,419 Diluted 13,630 13,450 13,568 13,419 COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,732 $ 520 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,124 and $2,654, respectively 40,474 38,061 Financing receivables, current portion, net 15,059 15,055 Inventories 1,498 1,417 Prepaid income taxes 2,120 - Prepaid expenses and other 5,055 2,824 Total current assets 69,938 57,877 Property and equipment, net 10,875 11,692 Financing receivables, net of current portion 19,263 11,485 Other assets, net of current portion 995 - Intangible assets, net 86,226 96,713 Goodwill 140,449 140,449 Total assets $ 327,746 $ 318,216 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,668 $ 7,620 Current portion of long-term debt 6,486 5,820 Deferred revenue 10,201 8,707 Accrued vacation 3,929 3,794 Income taxes payable - 810 Other accrued liabilities 12,219 14,098 Total current liabilities 38,503 40,849 Long-term debt, less current portion 124,583 136,614 Deferred tax liabilities 4,877 4,667 Total liabilities 167,963 182,130 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 30,000 shares authorized; 14,083 and 13,760 shares issued and outstanding 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 164,793 155,078 Retained earnings (5,024 ) (19,006 ) Total stockholders’ equity 159,783 136,086 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 327,746 $ 318,216 COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 17,632 $ (17,416 ) Adjustments to net income (loss): Provision for bad debt 3,176 3,421 Deferred taxes (364 ) 1,421 Stock-based compensation 9,715 7,166 Depreciation 1,795 2,473 Intangible amortization 10,487 10,406 Amortization of deferred finance costs 345 645 Goodwill impairment - 28,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,340 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,898 ) (7,847 ) Financing receivables (9,473 ) (17,308 ) Inventories (81 ) 280 Prepaid expenses and other 549 (30 ) Accounts payable (1,952 ) 779 Deferred revenue 264 2,867 Other liabilities (1,336 ) 6,069 Income taxes payable (2,930 ) 1,377 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,929 23,643 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (978 ) (726 ) Net cash used in investing activities (978 ) (726 ) Financing activities: Dividends paid (5,620 ) (11,636 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 7,300 777 Payments of long-term debt (19,010 ) (13,134 ) Payments of contingent consideration (409 ) (625 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 1 Net cash used in financing activities (17,739 ) (24,617 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,212 (1,700 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 520 2,220 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,732 $ 520 COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC. Unaudited Other Supplemental Information Consolidated Bookings (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 System sales and support(1) $ 15,863 $ 14,284 $ 62,764 $ 77,482 TruBridge(2) 7,752 5,511 25,244 31,435 Total $ 23,615 $ 19,795 $ 88,008 $ 108,917 (1) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support). (2) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts). COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss), as reported $ 7,588 $ (21,537 ) $ 17,632 $ (17,416 ) Depreciation expense 379 528 1,795 2,473 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,592 2,601 10,487 10,406 Stock-based compensation 2,412 2,146 9,715 7,166 Severance and other non-recurring charges 270 94 1,186 2,380 Goodwill impairment charges - 28,000 - 28,000 Interest expense and other, net 1,753 3,103 6,774 8,669 Provision for income taxes 307 316 476 3,933 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,301 $ 15,251 $ 48,065 $ 45,611 The performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA, as presented above, excludes the cash benefits derived from the utilization of net operating loss carryforwards acquired in the Healthland acquisition (“NOL Utilization”), which is included as an adjustment to net income in order to calculate Consolidated EBITDA per the terms of our credit facility. NOL Utilization was approximately $0.9 million and $3.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared with $0.6 million and $6.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, respectively. COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss), as reported $ 7,588 $ (21,537 ) $ 17,632 $ (17,416 ) Pre-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,592 2,601 10,487 10,406 Stock-based compensation 2,412 2,146 9,715 7,166 Severance and other non-recurring charges 270 94 1,186 2,380 Non-cash interest expense 86 98 345 645 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,340 - 1,340 Goodwill impairment charges - 28,000 - 28,000 After-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Tax-effect of pre-tax adjustments, at 21% and 35%, respectively (1,126 ) (2,198 ) (4,564 ) (7,678 ) Tax shortfall from stock-based compensation 2 72 396 1,155 Tax reform effects - (1,890 ) - (1,890 ) Valuation allowance for state NOLs (1,149 ) (304 ) (1,149 ) (304 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 10,675 $ 8,422 $ 34,048 $ 23,804 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,630 13,450 13,568 13,419 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.78 $ 0.63 $ 2.51 $ 1.77 Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or “GAAP.” However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. As such, to supplement the GAAP information provided, we present in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income, and Non-GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”). We calculate each of these non-GAAP financial measures as follows: Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income (loss) as reported and adjusts for (i) depreciation; (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (iii) stock-based compensation; (iv) severance and other non-recurring expenses; (v) goodwill impairment charges; (vi) interest expense and other, net; and (vii) the provision for income taxes.

– Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income (loss) as reported and adjusts for (i) depreciation; (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (iii) stock-based compensation; (iv) severance and other non-recurring expenses; (v) goodwill impairment charges; (vi) interest expense and other, net; and (vii) the provision for income taxes. Non-GAAP net income – Non-GAAP net income consists of GAAP net income (loss) as reported and adjusts for (i) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (ii) stock-based compensation; (iii) severance and other non-recurring expenses; (iv) non-cash charges to interest expense; (v) loss on extinguishment of debt; (vi) goodwill impairment charges; and (vii) the total tax effect of items (i) through (vi). Adjustments to Non-GAAP net income also include the after-tax effect of the shortfall from stock-based compensation, recent tax reform legislation, and changes in valuation allowances for certain state NOLs acquired in the Healthland acquisition.

– Non-GAAP net income consists of GAAP net income (loss) as reported and adjusts for (i) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (ii) stock-based compensation; (iii) severance and other non-recurring expenses; (iv) non-cash charges to interest expense; (v) loss on extinguishment of debt; (vi) goodwill impairment charges; and (vii) the total tax effect of items (i) through (vi). Adjustments to Non-GAAP net income also include the after-tax effect of the shortfall from stock-based compensation, recent tax reform legislation, and changes in valuation allowances for certain state NOLs acquired in the Healthland acquisition. Non-GAAP EPS – Non-GAAP EPS consists of Non-GAAP net income, as defined above, divided by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) in the applicable period. Certain of the items excluded or adjusted to arrive at these non-GAAP financial measures are described below: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - Acquisition-related amortization expense is a non-cash expense arising primarily from the acquisition of intangible assets in connection with acquisitions or investments. We exclude acquisition-related amortization expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions and full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to revenue in the periods presented and will contribute to future revenue generation, and the related amortization expense will recur in future periods.

- Acquisition-related amortization expense is a non-cash expense arising primarily from the acquisition of intangible assets in connection with acquisitions or investments. We exclude acquisition-related amortization expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions and full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to revenue in the periods presented and will contribute to future revenue generation, and the related amortization expense will recur in future periods. Stock-based compensation - Stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of stock-based awards. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing and valuation of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions. Investors should note that stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to employees whose efforts contributed to the operating results in the periods presented and are expected to contribute to operating results in future periods, and such expense will recur in future periods. Severance and other non-recurring expenses - Non-recurring expenses relate to certain severance and other charges incurred in connection with activities that are considered one-time. We exclude non-recurring expenses and transaction-related costs from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods.

- Non-recurring expenses relate to certain severance and other charges incurred in connection with activities that are considered one-time. We exclude non-recurring expenses and transaction-related costs from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations and (ii) such expenses can vary significantly between periods. Goodwill impairment charges – Goodwill impairment charges are non-cash expenses that are the result of annual (and, if necessary, more frequently than annual) impairment tests required by GAAP. These impairment tests are required to be on a per-reporting-unit basis, with our accounting policy elections resulting in any impairment being the result of the reporting unit carrying value exceeding the estimated fair value. We exclude these non-cash goodwill impairment charges because we believe (i) such items are largely non-recurring in nature and (ii) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations.

– Goodwill impairment charges are non-cash expenses that are the result of annual (and, if necessary, more frequently than annual) impairment tests required by GAAP. These impairment tests are required to be on a per-reporting-unit basis, with our accounting policy elections resulting in any impairment being the result of the reporting unit carrying value exceeding the estimated fair value. We exclude these non-cash goodwill impairment charges because we believe (i) such items are largely non-recurring in nature and (ii) the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Non-cash charges to interest expense and other - Non-cash charges to interest expense and other includes amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We exclude non-cash charges to interest expense and other from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe these non-cash amounts relate to specific transactions and, as such, may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations.

- Non-cash charges to interest expense and other includes amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We exclude non-cash charges to interest expense and other from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe these non-cash amounts relate to specific transactions and, as such, may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Tax shortfall (excess tax benefit) from stock-based compensation – ASU 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting , became effective for the Company during the first quarter of 2017 and changes the treatment of tax shortfall and excess tax benefits arising from stock-based compensation arrangements. Prior to ASU 2016-09, these amounts were recorded as an increase (for excess benefits) or decrease (for shortfalls) to additional paid-in capital. With the adoption of ASU 2016-09, these amounts are now captured in the period’s income tax expense. We exclude this component of income tax expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses or benefits in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations; (ii) such expenses or benefits can vary significantly between periods as a result of the valuation of grants of new stock-based awards, the timing of vesting of awards, and periodic movements in the fair value of our common stock; and (iii) excluding these amounts assists in the comparability between current period results and results during periods prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-09.

– ASU 2016-09, , became effective for the Company during the first quarter of 2017 and changes the treatment of tax shortfall and excess tax benefits arising from stock-based compensation arrangements. Prior to ASU 2016-09, these amounts were recorded as an increase (for excess benefits) or decrease (for shortfalls) to additional paid-in capital. With the adoption of ASU 2016-09, these amounts are now captured in the period’s income tax expense. We exclude this component of income tax expense from non-GAAP financial measures because we believe (i) the amount of such expenses or benefits in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations; (ii) such expenses or benefits can vary significantly between periods as a result of the valuation of grants of new stock-based awards, the timing of vesting of awards, and periodic movements in the fair value of our common stock; and (iii) excluding these amounts assists in the comparability between current period results and results during periods prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-09. Tax reform effects – The enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017 resulted in a one-time adjustment to deferred tax positions carried on our balance sheet to reflect the reduced federal tax rate at which these temporary items are expected to reverse, with a resulting non-recurring impact to that period’s income tax expense. We exclude tax reform’s effects on income tax expense from non-GAAP net income because we believe such amounts (i) are nonrecurring in nature and (ii) are not indicative of that period’s underlying performance or ongoing operations. Valuation allowance for state NOLs – As part of the Healthland acquisition, we acquired certain state NOLs for which a valuation allowance was established in purchase accounting related to states which do not permit consolidated returns and for which projected taxable income results in a conclusion that some of these NOLs will expire unused. We exclude the impact on our periodic income tax expense arising from changes in these valuation allowances as we believe such amounts (i) are nonrecurring in nature and (ii) are not indicative of that period’s underlying performance or ongoing operations. Management considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business and a good measure of our historical operating trends, in particular the extent to which ongoing operations impact our overall financial performance. In addition, management may use Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income and/or Non-GAAP EPS to measure the achievement of performance objectives under the Company’s stock and cash incentive programs. Note, however, that these non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures only, and they do not provide any measure of cash flow or liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures are not alternatives for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures presented by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, there is no certainty that we will not incur expenses in the future that are similar to those excluded in the calculations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the “Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005206/en/

