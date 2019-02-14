CPSI : Earns Top Honors in Six Black Book Ranking Categories

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today
announced that its subsidiaries, Evident, TruBridge and American
HealthTech, have each received top rankings across six categories,
according to Black Book Rankings. This includes top honors in:
Evident – Inpatient EHR for Hospitals Under 100 Beds – 9th
consecutive year
Evident – Inpatient EHR for Critical Access Hospitals
TruBridge – Revenue Cycle Management Consulting
TruBridge – Revenue Cycle Management Solutions
American HealthTech – Post Acute IT Solutions
CPSI – Highest Customer Loyalty
“It’s an honor to be recognized in all of these categories by Black Book
Research, including our 9th consecutive year as the top EHR
vendor for hospitals under 100 beds,” said Boyd Douglas, president and
chief executive officer of CPSI. “This is a reflection of our commitment
to helping communities live healthier, more vibrant lives, collaboration
with our customers and the dedication of our team members.
“Through our family of companies, we are helping advance healthcare
across all points of care and ensure that our clients remain on a solid
financial footing. Receiving these top honors helps bring to light the
impact we are having in community healthcare.”
The Black Book Survey utilizes validated responses to 18 performance
areas of operational excellence to rank EHR providers. “Independent and
objective market research is what makes the Black Book Rankings
meaningful to us,” Douglas said. “While we consistently ask our clients
for feedback on our performance, this type of third-party research gives
us another important view into our client base that is very valuable.”
About CPSI
CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for
community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities.
Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of three companies – Evident, LLC,
American HealthTech, Inc. and TruBridge, LLC. Our combined companies are
focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve,
connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and
improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides
comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated
clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of
EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge
focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along
with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. For more
information, visit www.cpsi.com.
