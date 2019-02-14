Log in
CPSI : Earns Top Honors in Six Black Book Ranking Categories

02/14/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Evident, TruBridge and American HealthTech Honored with Awards

CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today announced that its subsidiaries, Evident, TruBridge and American HealthTech, have each received top rankings across six categories, according to Black Book Rankings. This includes top honors in:

  • Evident – Inpatient EHR for Hospitals Under 100 Beds – 9th consecutive year
  • Evident – Inpatient EHR for Critical Access Hospitals
  • TruBridge – Revenue Cycle Management Consulting
  • TruBridge – Revenue Cycle Management Solutions
  • American HealthTech – Post Acute IT Solutions
  • CPSI – Highest Customer Loyalty

“It’s an honor to be recognized in all of these categories by Black Book Research, including our 9th consecutive year as the top EHR vendor for hospitals under 100 beds,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “This is a reflection of our commitment to helping communities live healthier, more vibrant lives, collaboration with our customers and the dedication of our team members.

“Through our family of companies, we are helping advance healthcare across all points of care and ensure that our clients remain on a solid financial footing. Receiving these top honors helps bring to light the impact we are having in community healthcare.”

The Black Book Survey utilizes validated responses to 18 performance areas of operational excellence to rank EHR providers. “Independent and objective market research is what makes the Black Book Rankings meaningful to us,” Douglas said. “While we consistently ask our clients for feedback on our performance, this type of third-party research gives us another important view into our client base that is very valuable.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of three companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc. and TruBridge, LLC. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.


