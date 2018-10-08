Computer Programs & : American HealthTech Announces the Availability of Two New Products and an Improved User Experience with Their Latest EHR Release

New User Experience and Products Receiving High Praise from Post-Acute Caregivers

American HealthTech (AHT), a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) for the post-acute and senior living markets, is pleased to announce the general availability of their new user experience and two new licensable products that are designed around key clinical workflow.

With its well-organized and intuitive layout, the latest release of the AHT EHR is easy to learn and guides caregivers through patient care tasks in a meaningful way. In commenting on the announcement, Chris Read, RN, Nursing Informatics Specialist, Cedars Nursing Care Center, said, “The latest release of the AHT EHR has a faster, more responsive and intuitive design. Our caregivers can quickly access only the patient information they need, saving us valuable time and clicks.”

AHT also announced the release of two new licensable products – the AHT Communication Center and e-Referral, which are designed to improve caregiver communications and patient care transitions. The new AHT Communication Center provides a caregiver security when using the HIPAA-compliant texting feature. Along with integrated chatting, emailing and faxing, this new product makes communicating easier and frees up more time to be spent with patients.

Jerry Haynes, Director of Nursing, Jefferson Park at Dandridge, said, “The AHT Communication Center is solving the missing communication link we had in our facility. We have peace of mind knowing our communications are secure, efficient and effective.”

In addition, AHT e-Referral allows post-acute facilities to electronically receive discrete information within the AHT EHR from an incoming Consolidated Clinical Document Architecture (CCDA), allowing for a faster and more comprehensive admission process.

Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, stated, “At American HealthTech, our clients are more than just a number to us. We listen to them and invest in their ideas. The process by which we have developed and tested our new user interface and products to ensure they improve clinical workflows illustrates our commitment to meeting our clients’ expectations. Our continued investment in product innovation is centered around helping to make the job easier for post-acute caregivers’ and giving them more time to deliver quality patient care.”

For more information on American HealthTech’s latest offering showcased at this year’s American Health Care Association (AHCA) Annual Convention and Expo, visit booth 1328 to speak to one of American HealthTech’s industry experts.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of three companies – Evident, LLC, TruBridge, LLC and American HealthTech, Inc. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to estimated and projected earnings, leverage ratio, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates, the Company’s level of recurring and non-recurring revenue and backlog, the Company’s shareholder returns and future financial results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: overall business and economic conditions affecting the healthcare industry, including the potential effects of the federal healthcare reform legislation enacted in 2010, and implementing regulations, on the businesses of our hospital customers; government regulation of our products and services and the healthcare and health insurance industries, including changes in healthcare policy affecting Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and qualifying technological standards; changes in customer purchasing priorities, capital expenditures and demand for information technology systems; saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; general economic conditions, including changes in the financial and credit markets that may affect the availability and cost of credit to us or our customers; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; our potential inability to generate sufficient cash in order to meet our debt service obligations; restrictions on our current and future operations because of the terms of our senior secured credit facilities; market risks related to interest rate changes; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Healthland, American HealthTech and Rycan with our business and the inherent risks associated with any potential future acquisitions; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; failure to develop new technology and products in response to market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical and other losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases free of undetected errors or problems; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; our ability to attract and retain qualified customer service and support personnel; failure to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America; significant charge to earnings if our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to our dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of our Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including our earnings, our leverage, our operations, our financial conditions, our capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors. In the future, our Board of Directors may change our dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005233/en/