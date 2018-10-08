Computer Programs & : American HealthTech Announces the Availability of Two New Products and an Improved User Experience with Their Latest EHR Release

American HealthTech (AHT), a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ:
CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) for the
post-acute and senior living markets, is pleased to announce the general
availability of their new user experience and two new licensable
products that are designed around key clinical workflow.
With its well-organized and intuitive layout, the latest release of the
AHT EHR is easy to learn and guides caregivers through patient care
tasks in a meaningful way. In commenting on the announcement, Chris
Read, RN, Nursing Informatics Specialist, Cedars Nursing Care Center,
said, “The latest release of the AHT EHR has a faster, more responsive
and intuitive design. Our caregivers can quickly access only the patient
information they need, saving us valuable time and clicks.”
AHT also announced the release of two new licensable products – the AHT
Communication Center and e-Referral, which are designed to improve
caregiver communications and patient care transitions. The new AHT
Communication Center provides a caregiver security when using the
HIPAA-compliant texting feature. Along with integrated chatting,
emailing and faxing, this new product makes communicating easier and
frees up more time to be spent with patients.
Jerry Haynes, Director of Nursing, Jefferson Park at Dandridge, said,
“The AHT Communication Center is solving the missing communication link
we had in our facility. We have peace of mind knowing our communications
are secure, efficient and effective.”
In addition, AHT e-Referral allows post-acute facilities to
electronically receive discrete information within the AHT EHR from an
incoming Consolidated Clinical Document Architecture (CCDA), allowing
for a faster and more comprehensive admission process.
Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, stated, “At
American HealthTech, our clients are more than just a number to us. We
listen to them and invest in their ideas. The process by which we have
developed and tested our new user interface and products to ensure they
improve clinical workflows illustrates our commitment to meeting our
clients’ expectations. Our continued investment in product innovation is
centered around helping to make the job easier for post-acute
caregivers’ and giving them more time to deliver quality patient care.”
For more information on American HealthTech’s latest offering showcased
at this year’s American Health Care Association (AHCA) Annual Convention
and Expo, visit booth 1328 to speak to one of American HealthTech’s
industry experts.
About CPSI
CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for
community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities.
Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of three companies – Evident, LLC,
TruBridge, LLC and American HealthTech, Inc. Our combined companies are
focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve,
connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and
improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides
comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated
clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of
EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge
focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along
with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. For more
information, visit www.cpsi.com.
