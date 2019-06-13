Computer Programs & : Get Real Health's Lydia Product Assists Organizations and Consumers

Applications Can be Ported from HealthVault Without Additional Development

Get Real Health®, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), today announced migration capabilities with Microsoft HealthVault. Lydia, Get Real Health’s multi-faceted solution for both individual consumers and organizations, now provides Microsoft HealthVault users with an easy migration path to a robust personal health record solution. Lydia’s application migration capabilities for HealthVault-connected applications allow a seamless transition for HealthVault users. With both a HealthVault-compatible API and a SMART on FHIR-compatible interface, Lydia is an ideal development and integration platform for health apps.

Lydia is powered by Get Real Health’s flexible InstantPHR patient engagement platform and the CHBase personal health data and security platform. Together, they deliver relevant, actionable data to better manage health conditions and wellness.

InstantPHR offers a powerful platform for quickly assembling a variety of types of patient-engagement applications ranging from enterprise patient portals, wellness and chronic disease management apps, and remote patient monitoring solutions using an extensive library of modules. The CHBase health data and security platform exposes multiple programming and data interfaces to easily repoint existing applications at CHBase without redevelopment. An open, public developer’s site and development environment, which provides all the information and tools needed to create applications, is available at developer.chbase.com.

“Our entire product line spans the healthcare spectrum and is designed for use in a home or clinical setting,” said Jason Harmon, founding partner and chief technical officer of Get Real Health. “The key differentiator is our modular architecture and usability. Anyone from a mom trying to keep up with family medical records to a chief technical officer at a large hospital system will enjoy the same functionality and benefits.

“Former HealthVault account holders will benefit from Lydia’s advanced features, including a sleek, new user experience, a growing ecosystem of connected devices, Touch ID and more,” added Harmon. “The Lydia tagline, ‘your life, your data,’ reflects our commitment to ensuring patients have access to their health data in one place and the ability to interact with that data.”

For more information about using Lydia and InstantPHR for your patient engagement needs, or connecting your application with CHBase, please email info@getrealhealth.com.

About Get Real Health

Get Real Health, the newest member of the CPSI family of companies, combines a world of new information from patients, devices and apps with existing clinical data to help individuals and healthcare professionals engage and empower each other. By giving providers and patients the information and tools they need to work together, we help our customers meet their ever-changing patient engagement needs. Our suite of products help deliver value-based care, improve outcomes, activate patients, increase patient loyalty and satisfaction, all while meeting regulatory requirements. Visit: www.getrealhealth.com.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc. TruBridge, LLC and Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

