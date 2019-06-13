Computer Programs & : Get Real Health's Lydia Product Assists Organizations and Consumers

Get Real Health®, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI),
today announced migration capabilities with Microsoft HealthVault.
Lydia, Get Real Health’s multi-faceted solution for both individual
consumers and organizations, now provides Microsoft HealthVault users
with an easy migration path to a robust personal health record solution.
Lydia’s application migration capabilities for HealthVault-connected
applications allow a seamless transition for HealthVault users. With
both a HealthVault-compatible
API and a SMART
on FHIR-compatible interface, Lydia is an ideal development and
integration platform for health apps.
Lydia is powered by Get Real Health’s flexible InstantPHR
patient engagement platform and the CHBase
personal health data and security platform. Together, they deliver
relevant, actionable data to better manage health conditions and
wellness.
InstantPHR offers a powerful platform for quickly assembling a variety
of types of patient-engagement applications ranging from enterprise
patient portals, wellness and chronic disease management apps, and
remote patient monitoring solutions using an extensive library of
modules. The CHBase health data and security platform exposes multiple
programming and data interfaces to easily repoint existing applications
at CHBase without redevelopment. An open, public developer’s site and
development environment, which provides all the information and tools
needed to create applications, is available at developer.chbase.com.
“Our entire product line spans the healthcare spectrum and is designed
for use in a home or clinical setting,” said Jason Harmon, founding
partner and chief technical officer of Get Real Health. “The key
differentiator is our modular architecture and usability. Anyone from a
mom trying to keep up with family medical records to a chief technical
officer at a large hospital system will enjoy the same functionality and
benefits.
“Former HealthVault account holders will benefit from Lydia’s advanced
features, including a sleek, new user experience, a growing ecosystem of
connected devices, Touch ID and more,” added Harmon. “The Lydia tagline,
‘your life, your data,’ reflects our commitment to ensuring patients
have access to their health data in one place and the ability to
interact with that data.”
For more information about using Lydia and InstantPHR for your patient
engagement needs, or connecting your application with CHBase, please
email info@getrealhealth.com.
About Get Real Health
Get Real Health, the newest member of
the CPSI family of companies, combines a world of new information from
patients, devices and apps with existing clinical data to help
individuals and healthcare professionals engage and empower each other.
By giving providers and patients the information and tools they need to
work together, we help our customers meet their ever-changing patient
engagement needs. Our suite of products help deliver value-based care,
improve outcomes, activate patients, increase patient loyalty and
satisfaction, all while meeting regulatory requirements. Visit: www.getrealhealth.com.
About CPSI
CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare
solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and
post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four
companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc. TruBridge, LLC and
Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve
the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a
better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations
of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for
community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is
one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for
post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business,
consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution
for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at
improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers.
For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.
