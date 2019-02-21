Log in
COMPUTER SERVICES, INC.

(CSVI)
Video: CSI Banking Priorities Executive Report 2019

02/21/2019 | 10:08am EST

What will rise as the hot-button issue for bankers in 2019? To find out, CSI polled 220 executives at U.S. financial institutions across the country, asking questions that uncover the strategies and issues they believe will most affect the financial sector in the year ahead.

Check out this quick video summary of our findings:

Download the Full Report

Are you curious to see how your 2019 strategies compare to your banking peers? Download the full Executive Report: 2019 Banking Priorities to find out.

Disclaimer

Computer Services Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 15:07:07 UTC
