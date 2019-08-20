Log in
COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.

CTG to Present at the Gateway Conference on September 4

08/20/2019

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, today announced that Filip Gydé, President and CEO, and John Laubacker, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA. CTG management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time and will be available to meet with attending investors throughout the day.

Attending portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with the Company by contacting gateway@liolios.com. A live webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section on CTG’s website at investors.ctg.com.

About CTG

CTG provides industry-specific IT services and solutions that address the business needs and challenges of clients in high-growth industries in North America and Western Europe. CTG also provides strategic staffing services for major technology companies and large corporations. Backed by more than 50 years of experience and proprietary methodologies, CTG has a proven track record of reliably delivering high-value, industry-specific staffing services and solutions to its clients. CTG has operations in North America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com.

Investors and Media:
John M. Laubacker, Chief Financial Officer
(716) 887-7368

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 398 M
EBIT 2019 5,70 M
Net income 2019 3,40 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,15x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 60,7 M
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur W. Crumlish President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & SVP
Daniel J. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
John M. Laubacker CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
David H. Klein Independent Director
James Relerford Helvey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.2.45%61
ORACLE CORPORATION19.31%179 701
SAP AG24.21%142 804
INTUIT39.31%71 092
SERVICENOW INC43.50%47 898
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.43.61%20 111
