Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Computer Task Group, Inc.    CTG

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.

(CTG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Computer Task : CTG is a Proud Partner in U.S. National Health IT Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

This September 23-27, CTG is a Proud Partner of U.S. National Health IT Week. U.S. National Health IT Week is a nationwide action week focused on supporting healthy communities across the U.S. through the application of information and technology.

Comprehensive health care reform is not possible without system-wide adoption of health information technology, which improves the quality of healthcare delivery, increases patient safety, decreases medical errors, and strengthens the interaction between patients and healthcare providers.

Initiated in 2006 by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), U.S. National Health IT Week has emerged as a landmark occasion for using health IT as part of the overall solution to improve America's healthcare as a bipartisan, federally led, market driven initiative.

The Week consists of events across the country, including U.S. National Health IT Week participants -market suppliers, provider organizations, payers, pharmaceutical/biotech companies, government agencies, industry/professional associations, research foundations, and consumer protection groups- all working together to elevate national attention to the advantages of advancing health IT.

Working together with our growing coalition of stakeholders, CTG is helping to transform healthcare for all.

Disclaimer

CTG - Computer Task Group Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 19:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.
03:42pCOMPUTER TASK : CTG is a Proud Partner in U.S. National Health IT Week
PU
09/05COMPUTER TASK : Hot Jobs in Baton Rouge
PU
08/29COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
08/29COMPUTER TASK : CTG Comments on Open Letter From Assurance Global Services
AQ
08/28COMPUTER TASK : Hot Jobs in Health IT for the Week of August 26th
PU
08/20CTG to Present at the Gateway Conference on September 4
GL
08/19COMPUTER TASK : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of August 19th
PU
08/09COMPUTER TASK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
07/30COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
07/24COMPUTER TASK : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of July 22nd
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 398 M
EBIT 2019 5,70 M
Net income 2019 3,40 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 68,9 M
Chart COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Computer Task Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00  $
Last Close Price 4,77  $
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Non-Executive Chairman
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Independent Director
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.16.91%69
ORACLE CORPORATION18.43%175 827
SAP AG26.38%144 278
INTUIT36.74%70 007
SERVICENOW INC52.30%50 834
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.16%20 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group