Computer Task : CTG is a Proud Partner in U.S. National Health IT Week

This September 23-27, CTG is a Proud Partner of U.S. National Health IT Week. U.S. National Health IT Week is a nationwide action week focused on supporting healthy communities across the U.S. through the application of information and technology.

Comprehensive health care reform is not possible without system-wide adoption of health information technology, which improves the quality of healthcare delivery, increases patient safety, decreases medical errors, and strengthens the interaction between patients and healthcare providers.

Initiated in 2006 by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), U.S. National Health IT Week has emerged as a landmark occasion for using health IT as part of the overall solution to improve America's healthcare as a bipartisan, federally led, market driven initiative.

The Week consists of events across the country, including U.S. National Health IT Week participants -market suppliers, provider organizations, payers, pharmaceutical/biotech companies, government agencies, industry/professional associations, research foundations, and consumer protection groups- all working together to elevate national attention to the advantages of advancing health IT.

Working together with our growing coalition of stakeholders, CTG is helping to transform healthcare for all.