Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Computer Task Group, Inc.    CTG

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC. (CTG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Computer Task : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of August 20th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 01:17am CEST

This week's handpicked job openings offer a variety of health IT opportunities. Check out the list and apply today:

EPIC AMBULATORY BUILD ANALYSTS

CTG is currently recruiting for (2) Epic Ambulatory Build Consultants to partner with our client to enhance patient care, increase operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance and transform their practices and organizations in meaningful ways. Learn more and apply!

EPIC AMBULATORY ORDERS ANALYST - OPTIMIZATION

CTG is currently recruiting for an Epic Ambulatory Orders Analyst to partner with our client to support Epic Orders optimization initiatives. Learn more and apply!

MANAGER OF COST ACCOUNTING

CTG is currently seeking a Manager of Cost Accounting to assist a healthcare organization in Southern New Jersey, for a period of 1 year. Local candidates are preferred, but will also consider qualified travel consultants. Learn more and apply!

EPIC PRELUDE/CADENCE ANALYST

CTG is seeking an experience Epic Prelude/Cadence Analyst for a long-term opportunity in the northeast region. Responsibilities will include activities and tasks related to designing, configuring, and testing optimization for Epic Cadence / Prelude. Learn more and apply!

Epic Certified Hospital Billing Charge Routher Application Analyst

CTG is seeking an Epic Charge Router Application Analyst in preparation for an upcoming Epic go-live for their client based in the Allentown, PA area. Learn more and apply!

Epic Certified Resolute Hospital Billing Analyst

CTG is seeking two Epic Resolute Hospital Billing Analysts in preparation for an upcoming Epic go-live for their client based in the Allentown, PA area. Learn more and apply!

Epic Program Manager

CTG is seeking an Epic Program Manager to support our prestigious client in Pennsylvania. The duration is for one year and there is the opportunity for some remote. Learn more and apply!

(If any of the links above don't click through to a full job description, the opening has expired.)

Is one of these jobs a fit for you?

  • Just click the link, click 'apply,' create an applicant profile, and get started.
  • Don't see a match? Check out more job openings right here. We'd love to hear from you.
  • Know someone who would make a great candidate? Use the envelope-shaped share button at the top of this page to email them this list.

Get more information about our Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Or, contact us now

Disclaimer

CTG - Computer Task Group Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 23:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.
01:17aCOMPUTER TASK : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of August 20th
PU
08/21CTG to Present at the Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5
GL
08/21COMPUTER TASK : Mork Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Computer Task Gr..
AQ
08/15COMPUTER TASK : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of August 13th
PU
08/06COMPUTER TASK : CTG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates
AQ
07/31COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
07/30COMPUTER TASK : CTG) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations
AQ
07/28COMPUTER TASK : CTG Adds Dana Bensinger to Health Solutions Leadership Team as E..
PU
07/27COMPUTER TASK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
07/27COMPUTER TASK : Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) to Post $0.06 ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Computer Task Group Inc (CTG) CEO Bud Crumlish on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
07/19Computer Task Group EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
07/15BY THE NUMBERS : Technology Stocks With Rising Expectations 
05/25Computer Task Group (CTG) Presents At 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Confe.. 
04/19Computer Task Group's (CTG) CEO Bud Crumlish Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 355 M
EBIT 2018 5,69 M
Net income 2018 3,50 M
Finance 2018 14,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,23
P/E ratio 2019 14,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 86,1 M
Chart COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Computer Task Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur W. Crumlish President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & SVP
Daniel J. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
John M. Laubacker CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
David H. Klein Independent Director
James Relerford Helvey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.16.67%86
ORACLE CORPORATION2.41%192 529
SAP9.13%144 481
INTUIT31.76%53 342
SERVICENOW INC38.68%32 170
HEXAGON28.84%20 026
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.