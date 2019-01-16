Computer Task : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of January 14th

Log in
01/16/2019 | 08:59pm EST

Calling all IT professionals! At CTG, we're setting a new reliability standard with team members that deliver high-value IT services. Check out our list of new hot health IT jobs and click below to apply today.

Epic Conversion/Testing Analyst

CTG is currently seeking an Epic Testing Analyst to assist our client as they prepare for an upcoming go-live. The position will be primarily remote. Learn more and apply!

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

CTG is looking for a Senior Project Manager on behalf of our healthcare client in San Jose CA. This role is onsite only, no remote candidates will be considered. Learn more and apply!

AP PROCESSING SPECIALIST I

Assist with invoice and P.O. processing for the Accounts Payable Support Center to ensure that departmental quality, productivity and service goals are met within the guidelines of the company's business model. Learn more and apply!

DATA SCIENTIST II: EHRM LIAISON

CTG is searching for a Data Scientist II: EHRM Liaison for our client in the healthcare industry. This is a one year contract with the possibility of extension. Learn more and apply!

HEALTHCARE INTERFACE DEVELOPER IV

CTG is looking for a Healthcare Interface Developer for the Texas area. It is a 4 month role. Learn more and apply!

Disclaimer

CTG - Computer Task Group Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 01:58:02 UTC
