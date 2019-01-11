Computer Task : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of January 7th

Opportunity is calling - are you ready? Check out these new hand-picked job opportunities in Health IT!

Epic Conversion/Testing Analyst

CTG is currently seeking an Epic Testing Analyst to assist our client as they prepare for an upcoming go-live. The position will be primarily remote. Learn more and apply!

SOARIAN FINANCIAL ANALYST

CTG is seeking a Soarian Financial Analyst with experience pertaining to Soarian pharmacy for our client located in Plattsburgh, NY.

Learn more and apply!

SR. CLINICAL BUSINESS INTEL ANALYSTS-EPIC 2018 UPGRADE

CTG is seeking a Senior Clinical Business Intelligence Analyst. Responsible for the strategic design and maintenance of Business Intelligence applications, identify research and resolve technical problems related to upcoming Epic 2018 upgrade. Learn more and apply!

SR. CLINICAL BUSINESS INTEL ANALYST-EPIC IMPLEMENTATION

CTG is seeking a Senior Clinical Business Intelligence Analyst. Responsible for the strategic design and maintenance of Business Intelligence applications, identify, research and resolve technical problems related to upcoming Epic implementation. Learn more and apply!

SENIOR LEVEL CERNER REVENUE CYCLE PATIENT ACCOUNTING ANALYSTS

CTG has an upcoming need for a Patient Accounting/Revenue Cycle Analyst position in Washington D.C. Learn more and apply!

DATA SCIENTIST II: EHRM LIAISON

CTG is searching for a Data Scientist II: EHRM Liaison for our client in the healthcare industry. This is a one year contract with the possibility of extension. Learn more and apply!

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

CTG is looking for a Senior Project Manager on behalf of our healthcare client in San Jose CA. This role is onsite only, no remote candidates will be considered. Learn more and apply!

SERVICE DESK LEADER

CTG is seeking an IT Service Desk Leader to manage a growing client's service desk teams. Will lead teams of level 1 and 2 analysts to provide world class service in resolving technical issues. Learn more and apply!

CERNER SCHEDULING ANALYST

CTG has an immediate opening for a Cerner Scheduling Analyst for a multi-year Cerner implementation project in the DC area. If you are outside of the DC area, the position could potentially be a combination of remote and travel. Learn more and apply!

CERNER REGISTRATION ANALYST

CTG has an immediate long term need for a Cerner Registration/Patient Access Consultant. The project location is in the DC area. For Candidates not located in DC, there could be a combination of travel and off-site work arranged. Learn more and apply!

SOFTWARE ENGINEER- C/C++

CTG has an immeidate opening for a BACK-END, C/C++ Software developer. This is a salaried/full-time position working in our Development Center in Melbourne, FL. Learn more and apply!

PROJECT ANALYST, IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT

CTG is looking for a Project Analyst that has experience in creating, applying and maintaining tools to track program, project, or task performance data, including cost, schedule, and performance data. This resource must have experience in the creation of routine and ad hoc reports. Learn more and apply!

(If any of the links above don't click through to a full job description, the opening has expired.)

Is one of these jobs a fit for you?

Just click the link, click 'apply,' create an applicant profile, and get started.

Don't see a match? Check out more job openings right here. We'd love to hear from you.

Know someone who would make a great candidate? Use the envelope-shaped share button at the top of this page to email them this list.

Get more information about our Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Or, contact us now.