COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.

(CTG)
Computer Task : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of July 15th

07/17/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

At CTG, we know that connections make us stronger - both connecting to our clients to create and deliver the right services and solutions, as well as to our colleagues to create a positive work environment. We're passionate about placing great people in positions where they will excel and make our clients more successful.

Click on the links below to learn about our hot new job openings.

(If any of the links above don't click through to a full job description, the opening has expired.)

Is one of these jobs a fit for you?

  • Just click the link, click 'apply,' create an applicant profile, and get started.
  • Don't see a match? Check out more job openings right here. We'd love to hear from you.
  • Know someone who would make a great candidate? Use the envelope-shaped share button at the top of this page to email them this list.

Get more information about our Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Or, contact us now.

Disclaimer

CTG - Computer Task Group Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 20:24:02 UTC
