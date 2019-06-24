Log in
COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.

(CTG)
  Report  
Computer Task : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of June 24th

0
06/24/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

What are you looking for in your next work home? For more than 50 years, CTG has been recruiting great people to deliver high-value services and solutions. We offer team members competitive compensation and benefits package, support a remote work environment and flexible hours and schedules for many employees, and provide many different training opportunities.

Learn about the latest hot job openings.

(If any of the links above don't click through to a full job description, the opening has expired.)

Is one of these jobs a fit for you?

  • Just click the link, click 'apply,' create an applicant profile, and get started.
  • Don't see a match? Check out more job openings right here. We'd love to hear from you.
  • Know someone who would make a great candidate? Use the envelope-shaped share button at the top of this page to email them this list.

Get more information about our Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Or, contact us now.

Disclaimer

CTG - Computer Task Group Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 01:07:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 397 M
EBIT 2019 8,02 M
Net income 2019 2,98 M
Finance 2019 3,65 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,36
P/E ratio 2020 13,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 56,6 M
Chart COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Computer Task Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,38 $
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur W. Crumlish President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & SVP
Daniel J. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
John M. Laubacker CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
David H. Klein Independent Director
James Relerford Helvey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.0.00%61
ORACLE CORPORATION24.30%171 703
SAP36.32%153 748
INTUIT32.85%61 718
SERVICENOW INC60.48%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.39.56%18 125
