Computer Task Group, Inc.    CTG

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC. (CTG)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Computer Task : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of September 10th

09/12/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

Don't wait for the right opportunity - create it. Opportunity is calling and your next position in Health IT could be just around the corner. Check out these new HOT Health IT positions from CTG's Health Solution's team.

Epic Project Manager

CTG is looking for Epic Project Managers for PB Optimization initiatives for a 2 year contract in the New York area. Candidates must have prior experience managing large, complex Epic PB/Ambulatory Rev Cycle optimizations including technical build changes, workflow optimizations, reporting and training updates Learn more and apply!

EPIC PROJECT MANAGER AMBULATORY OPTIMIZATION

CTG is looking for Candidates that must have prior experience managing large, complex Epic Ambulatory optimizations including technical build changes, workflow optimizations, reporting and training updates. Learn more and apply!

EPIC PROJECT DIRECTOR AMBULATORY OPTIMIZATION

CTG is looking for Epic Project Director for a system wide Ambulatory Optimization initiative for the New York area-2 Year Contract. CTG is looking for resources that have prior experience managing large, complex Epic Ambulatory optimizations. Project Director will be managing a multi-year initiative for our client in the northeast. Learn more and apply!

100 PERCENT REMOTE ANCILLARY PROJECT MANAGER

CTG is seeking an Ancillary Project Manager for a 12 month project that is 100 percent remote. Learn more and apply!

BUSINESS ANALYST

CTG is seeking Business Analysts for working as a liaison between the IT department and internal business units. This a 9+ month contract, with possibility of extension. Location is the Buffalo area. Learn more and apply!

EPIC CERTIFIED CLINICAL ANALYST

CTG is seeking a Clinical Analyst - Epic Certified Clinical Documentation (Clin Doc) in preparation for an upcoming Epic go-live for their client based in the Allentown, PA area. In this role, the successful candidate is responsible for in-depth knowledge of assigned Epic System software. Learn more and apply!

EPIC CLINICAL ANALYST

CTG is seeking a Clinical Analyst - ASAP in preparation for an upcoming Epic go-live for their client based in the Allentown, PA area. In this role, the successful candidate is responsible for in-depth knowledge of assigned Epic System software. Learn more and apply!

Epic Technical PM

CTG is seeking an experienced Epic Technical PM with a focus on Interfaces, Integration, Testing, Reporting, Security and the Technical aspects of the project in preparation for an upcoming Epic go-live for their client based in Tennessee. Learn more and apply!

EPIC CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL BILLING ANALYST

CTG is looking for Epic consultants to partner with our client to support Epic PM Claims and Remittance optimization initiatives. Learn more and apply!

SCRUM MASTER II

CTG has an immediate opening for A Scrum Master. This is a 6 month 'temp-to-perm' position in the Buffalo area. Learn more and apply!

HIM APPLICATION ANALYST (DEFICIENCY TRACKING, ROI & IDENTITY EMPI)

CTG is seeking two HIM Application Analysts (Deficiency Tracking, ROI & Identity EMPI) in preparation for an upcoming Epic go-live for their client based in the Allentown, PA area. In this role, the successful candidate is responsible for in-depth knowledge of assigned Epic System software. Learn more and apply!

(If any of the links above don't click through to a full job description, the opening has expired.)

Is one of these jobs a fit for you?

  • Just click the link, click 'apply,' create an applicant profile, and get started.
  • Don't see a match? Check out more job openings right here. We'd love to hear from you.
  • Know someone who would make a great candidate? Use the envelope-shaped share button at the top of this page to email them this list.

Get more information about our Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Or, contact us now

Disclaimer

CTG - Computer Task Group Inc. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 17:42:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 355 M
EBIT 2018 5,69 M
Net income 2018 3,30 M
Finance 2018 14,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,41
P/E ratio 2019 13,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 80,9 M
Chart COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Computer Task Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur W. Crumlish President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & SVP
Daniel J. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
John M. Laubacker CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
David H. Klein Independent Director
James Relerford Helvey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INC.9.02%81
ORACLE CORPORATION3.47%194 758
SAP10.05%146 338
INTUIT43.25%58 465
SERVICENOW INC53.00%35 491
HEXAGON27.33%19 875
