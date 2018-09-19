Log in
Computer Task : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of September 17

0
09/19/2018 | 02:08am CEST

Our team is busy at work filling new hot health IT positions all over the globe. Check out this week's list of hand-picked opportunities.

EPIC RESOLUTE HOSPITAL BILLING ANALYST

CTG is seeking a Epic Resolute Hospital Billing Analyst in preparation for an upcoming Epic go-live for their client based in the Allentown, PA area. Learn more and apply!

EPIC CERTIFIED RESOLUTE HOSPITAL BILLING ANALYST

CTG is seeking two Epic Resolute Hospital Billing Analysts in preparation for an upcoming Epic go-live for their client based in the Allentown, PA area. Learn more and apply!

EPIC PROJECT DIRECTOR - APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPORT

CTG is seeking a Program Director of Application Development and Support in preparation for an upcoming Epic go-live for their client based in the Allentown, PA area. This is a permanent position. Learn more and apply!

EPIC ADT PRELUDE PRODUCTION SUPPORT

CTG is seeking a remote Epic ADT Prelude Support analyst. Learn more and apply!

EPIC PROJECT MANAGER PROFESSIONAL BILLING OPTIMIZATION

CTG is looking for Epic Project Managers for PB Optimization initiatives for a 2 year contract in the New York area. Candidates must have prior experience managing large, complex Epic PB/Ambulatory Rev Cycle optimizations including technical build changes, workflow optimizations, reporting and training updates. Learn more and apply!

EPIC PROJECT MANAGER AMBULATORY OPTIMIZATION

CTG is looking for Candidates that must have prior experience managing large, complex Epic Ambulatory optimizations including technical build changes, workflow optimizations, reporting and training updates. Learn more and apply!

EPIC PROJECT DIRECTOR AMBULATORY OPTIMIZATION

CTG is looking for Epic Project Director for a system wide Ambulatory Optimization initiative for the New York area-2 Year Contract. Prior experience in the following preferred: managing large, complex Epic Ambulatory optimizations. Project Director will be managing a multi-year initiative for our client in the northeast. Learn more and apply!

Integration Engineer - Technical SME Site Assessment Engineer

CTG is currently recruiting for multiple resources to serve as Expert Integration Engineers for a Veterans Administration (VA) Healthcare IT project in the Pacific Northwest. Learn more and apply!

Epic Ambulatory Build Analysts

CTG is currently recruiting for (2) Epic Ambulatory Build Consultants to partner with our client to enhance patient care, increase operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance and transform their practices and organizations in meaningful ways. Learn more and apply!

Soarian Financial Analyst

CTG is seeking a Soarian Financial Analyst with reporting experience to assist our client in upstate NY with implementations and support. Learn more and apply!

TECHNICAL TEAM LEADER- MAINFRAME

This is a contract-to-hire position. The team leader's primary focus will be to provide oversight to a team of 5-10 application developers. Learn more and apply!

SOFTWARE ENG II

Our client in the financial industry has an immediate opportunity for a Software Engineer II in Buffalo, NY for a contract-to-hire opportunity. Learn more and apply!

(If any of the links above don't click through to a full job description, the opening has expired.)

Is one of these jobs a fit for you?

  • Just click the link, click 'apply,' create an applicant profile, and get started.
  • Don't see a match? Check out more job openings right here. We'd love to hear from you.
  • Know someone who would make a great candidate? Use the envelope-shaped share button at the top of this page to email them this list.

Get more information about our Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Or, contact us now

Disclaimer

CTG - Computer Task Group Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 00:07:04 UTC
