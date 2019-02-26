Log in
Computer Task : Tech-IT Joins the Growing CTG Family

02/26/2019 | 08:03pm EST

Well here we are! We've reached over 550 employees at CTG Luxembourg! This is thanks to 20 years of constant and substantial organic growth since the creation of CTG Luxembourg PSF and CTG IT Solutions. It is also due, in part, to the recent acquisition of Tech-IT! On the Luxembourg market, Tech-IT is a PSF supplier of highly reputable IT services. The company's expertise covers consulting, implementation and integration of systems and infrastructures, project management and training. Thanks to this business acquisition, CTG Luxembourg will now be able to propose an even more extensive End-to-End service offer.

Feel free to contact us to find out more about the future development of our services: gilles.haven@ctg.com

Or check out our Luxembourg page for a more in-depth explanation of our company model.

Disclaimer

CTG - Computer Task Group Inc. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 01:02:06 UTC
