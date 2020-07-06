Press Release: CTG Appoints Brett Hunt to Lead North American Solutions Team

Seasoned IT Solutions and Services Leader with Emerging Technology Background

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 6, 2020 - CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of information technology solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, announced today that Brett Hunt has joined CTG as Managing Director of Solutions, North America. In this critical role, Hunt will help to drive accelerated growth of the Company's Solutions business through the development of key partnerships while spearheading the rapid adoption of CTG's Delivery Center model. Hunt has over 20 years of IT solutions and services experience with specific expertise in emerging technologies.

'We are extremely happy to have Brett join the CTG North American team,' said Tom Niehaus, Executive Vice President, North America. 'His extensive experience in developing third-party partnerships and directing global delivery teams, along with his creative approach to solution sales development, will help us to expand and adapt our services to meet client needs. I believe his unique skill set will prove to be invaluable as CTG continues its transformation toward Solutions in response to the perpetual evolution of IT.'

Prior to joining CTG, Hunt was employed by HP for 20 years, most recently as the Worldwide Director of Security Solutions. During his tenure at HP, he also served as the Core Software Lab Director and LaserJet Firmware R&D Director. Throughout his career, Hunt has excelled in achieving strategic initiatives through his expertise in smart analytics, a thorough understanding of clients and his persuasive team-based communication.

Commenting on his appointment, Brett Hunt stated, 'I'm eager to join CTG's North American team during this exciting time of growth for the Company. CTG's focus on client success and trust align seamlessly with my desire to work closely with clients to develop solutions that optimally address their needs. With some of the brightest minds in the industry, CTG is well positioned to expand its innovative offerings to further benefit its clients. I can't wait to see all that we're able to accomplish.'

About CTG:

CTG (NASDAQ: CTG) has developed a reputation for responsiveness and reliability-traits that our clients say set us apart-since our founding in 1966. Today, we provide comprehensive information, technology, and business solutions that address critical challenges for clients in high-growth industries in North America and Western Europe. Backed by a proven track record of reliable delivery, CTG fosters long-term client relationships and trust, which allows us to develop strategic insights that maximize client investments and competitive advantage. CTG has operations in North America, Western Europe, and India and regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable federal securities law, and generally includes words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates' and similar expressions. The Company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Actual results could differ materially from the outlook, guidance, expectations, and other forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including among others, the availability to the Company of qualified professional staff, domestic and foreign industry competition for clients and talent, including technical, sales and management personnel, increased bargaining power of large clients, the Company's ability to protect confidential client data, the partial or complete loss of the revenue the Company generates from International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and/or SDI International (SDI), the ability to integrate businesses when acquired and retain their clients while achieving cost reduction targets, the uncertainty of clients' implementations of cost reduction projects, the effect of healthcare reform and initiatives, the mix of work between staffing and solutions, currency exchange risks, risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, renegotiations, nullification, or breaches of contracts with clients, vendors, subcontractors or other parties, the change in valuation of capitalized software balances, the impact of current and future laws and government regulation, as well as repeal or modification of such, affecting the information technology (IT) solutions and staffing industry, taxes and the Company's operations in particular, industry and economic conditions, including fluctuations in demand for IT services, consolidation among the Company's competitors or clients, the need to supplement or change our IT services in response to new offerings in the industry or changes in client requirements for IT products and solutions, the risks associated with acquisitions, the negative effects of actions of activist shareholders and other factors that involve risk and uncertainty including those listed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's disclosures set forth in the Company's 2019 Form 10-K, which is incorporated by reference, and other reports that may be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

