15.85 AUD   -0.50%
COMPUTERSHARE : Tax Transparency Report 2019
PU
COMPUTERSHARE : Annual Report 2019
PU
COMPUTERSHARE : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E 24 Sept...
PU
Computershare : Annual Report 2019

09/24/2019 | 07:48pm EDT

2019

ANNUAL REPORT

This financial report covers the consolidated entity consisting of Computershare Limited and its controlled entities.

The financial report is presented in United States dollars (USD), unless otherwise stated.

Computershare Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is:

Computershare Limited

Yarra Falls

452 Johnston Street, Abbotsford

Victoria 3067 Australia

The financial report was authorised for issue by the directors on

23 September 2019. The company has the power to amend and reissue the financial report.

A separate notice of meeting including a proxy form is enclosed with this financial report.

CONTENTS*

OVERVIEW

Financial highlights and financial calendar

3

Chairman's Report

4

CEO's Report

6

Computershare at a glance

9

Key financial metrics

11

Growth

13

Profitability

15

Capital Management

16

Corporate Responsibility

17

People

23

Group Operating Overview

25

Business Strategies and Prospects

27

GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance Statement

29

Directors' Report

42

Auditor's Independence Declaration

62

FINANCIALS

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

63

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

64

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

65

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

66

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

67

REPORTS

Directors' Declaration

121

Declaration to the Board of Directors

122

Independent Auditor's Report

123

FURTHER INFORMATION

Shareholder information

131

Corporate directory

132

  • The Chairman's Report, Chief Executive Officer's Report, Group Operating Overview and Business Strategies and Prospects comprise our Operating and Financial Review (OFR) and form part of the Directors' Report.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

JUNE 2019

JUNE 2018

% CHANGE

STATUTORY RESULTS

Total revenue

2,346.0 million

2,289.9 million

2.4%

Net profit after non-controlling interests (NCI)

415.7 million

300.1 million

38.5%

Statutory earnings per share

76.57 cents

55.17 cents

38.8%

MANAGEMENT ADJUSTED RESULTS

Management EBITDA

674.9 million

622.6 million

8.4%

Management net profit after NCI

381.4 million

344.7 million

10.6%

Management earnings per share

70.24 cents

63.38 cents

10.8%

Management earnings per share (in constant currency)

71.46 cents

63.38 cents

12.8%

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets

4,685.0 million

3,888.2 million

20.5%

Total shareholders' equity

1,574.1 million

1,333.4 million

18.1%

PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Free cash flow (excluding SLS advances)

312.9 million

379.2 million

-17.5%

Net debt to management EBITDA (excluding non-recourse debt)*

1.84 times

1.33 times

Up 0.51 times

Return on equity*

26.40%

26.70%

Down 30bps

Staff numbers

12,701

18,362

For a reconciliation between statutory and management adjusted results, refer to note 4 in the notes to the financial statements.

  • These financial indicators are based on management adjusted results. Management adjusted results are used, along with other measures, to assess operating business performance. The Group believes that the exclusion of certain items permits better analysis of the Group's performance on a comparative basis and provides a better measure of underlying operating performance.

Where constant currency (CC) references are used in this report, constant currency equals FY2019 results translated to USD at FY2018 average exchange rates.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2019

2020

21 AUGUST

Record date for final dividend

12 FEBRUARY

Announcement of financial

results for the half year ending

16 SEPTEMBER

Final dividend paid

31 December 2019

13 NOVEMBER

The Annual General Meeting of

Computershare Limited ABN 71 005 485 825

LOCATION:

Computershare Conference Centre

Yarra Falls, 452 Johnston Street

Abbotsford, Victoria 3067

TIME:

10.00am

3 Computershare Annual Report 2019

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT*

I am pleased to report that Computershare has continued to deliver on our commitments. In FY2019, we achieved strong results, ahead of guidance, through disciplined execution of our long-term strategies for growth, profitability and capital management.

All our major business lines delivered improved performance, contributing to solid earnings growth, consistent high returns on capital and another increased dividend for shareholders.

YEAR IN REVIEW

During FY2019, Computershare took some important steps in executing our growth strategies. We made the second largest acquisition in Computershare's history, purchasing Equatex, and we are well underway with our integration project and focused on delivering the benefits of this investment. At the same time, we began the work of transitioning our major business lines from a regional to a global model, to empower each of them to identify and take advantage of the best market opportunities wherever they might be found.

With all this taking place, we still continued to hit our targets. Management EPS increased by 12.8%, EBITDA increased by 10.2% and return on equity once again exceeded 26%. We've seen improved operating leverage and margin expansion in the business.

We benefited from higher interest rates which helped margin income increase by 40% to over $250 million. This enhanced our results and contributed to funding higher returns for shareholders. The final FY2019 dividend of AU 23 cents (up 9.5%) brings the total dividend for the year to AU 44 cents, an increase of 10% year on year. We are also carrying out an AUD 200 million on-market share buy-back to efficiently distribute capital to shareholders.

In Employee Share Plans, the contribution of Equatex has outperformed our initial expectations, bringing stronger than expected transactional revenues. US Mortgage Services is also tracking to plan, with improving US market conditions leading to a stronger second half performance.

The focus for Issuer Services, our largest business, has broadened from seeking efficiencies and margin improvement to achieving growth. We are focused on bringing new services and products to market to build share in new, complementary revenue pools.

Our cost-out programs are another important contributor to our results, delivering over US $30 million of gross savings this year. Over the last three years, we have now realised over $80 million of gross savings with another $60 million to come over the next four years.

Our balance sheet remains strong. After funding several major investments, our leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA excluding

nonrecourse debt) remains conservative at 1.84x. With our free cash flow we are well placed to self-fund our growth strategies and reward shareholders.

OUTLOOK

Computershare's success comes from our disciplined execution. We have clear, long-term strategies, which in turn drive specific priorities for each year, communicated to every employee. In plain language, everyone knows exactly what they need to do.

In FY2020 we expect underlying profit growth in all our major business lines. However, we expect this growth to be offset by the impact of two factors that are explained by our CEO in detail in his report. In effect, Management EPS is expected to decline by 5% this year. We are strongly committed to delivering sustained earnings growth and improved shareholder returns.

* All references to Management Results in the Chairman's report are in constant currency unless otherwise stated

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Computershare Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 23:47:03 UTC
