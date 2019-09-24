Computershare : Annual Report 2019

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT*

I am pleased to report that Computershare has continued to deliver on our commitments. In FY2019, we achieved strong results, ahead of guidance, through disciplined execution of our long-term strategies for growth, profitability and capital management.

All our major business lines delivered improved performance, contributing to solid earnings growth, consistent high returns on capital and another increased dividend for shareholders.

YEAR IN REVIEW

During FY2019, Computershare took some important steps in executing our growth strategies. We made the second largest acquisition in Computershare's history, purchasing Equatex, and we are well underway with our integration project and focused on delivering the benefits of this investment. At the same time, we began the work of transitioning our major business lines from a regional to a global model, to empower each of them to identify and take advantage of the best market opportunities wherever they might be found.

With all this taking place, we still continued to hit our targets. Management EPS increased by 12.8%, EBITDA increased by 10.2% and return on equity once again exceeded 26%. We've seen improved operating leverage and margin expansion in the business.

We benefited from higher interest rates which helped margin income increase by 40% to over $250 million. This enhanced our results and contributed to funding higher returns for shareholders. The final FY2019 dividend of AU 23 cents (up 9.5%) brings the total dividend for the year to AU 44 cents, an increase of 10% year on year. We are also carrying out an AUD 200 million on-market share buy-back to efficiently distribute capital to shareholders.

In Employee Share Plans, the contribution of Equatex has outperformed our initial expectations, bringing stronger than expected transactional revenues. US Mortgage Services is also tracking to plan, with improving US market conditions leading to a stronger second half performance.

The focus for Issuer Services, our largest business, has broadened from seeking efficiencies and margin improvement to achieving growth. We are focused on bringing new services and products to market to build share in new, complementary revenue pools.

Our cost-out programs are another important contributor to our results, delivering over US $30 million of gross savings this year. Over the last three years, we have now realised over $80 million of gross savings with another $60 million to come over the next four years.

Our balance sheet remains strong. After funding several major investments, our leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA excluding

non‑recourse debt) remains conservative at 1.84x. With our free cash flow we are well placed to self-fund our growth strategies and reward shareholders.

OUTLOOK

Computershare's success comes from our disciplined execution. We have clear, long-term strategies, which in turn drive specific priorities for each year, communicated to every employee. In plain language, everyone knows exactly what they need to do.

In FY2020 we expect underlying profit growth in all our major business lines. However, we expect this growth to be offset by the impact of two factors that are explained by our CEO in detail in his report. In effect, Management EPS is expected to decline by 5% this year. We are strongly committed to delivering sustained earnings growth and improved shareholder returns.

* All references to Management Results in the Chairman's report are in constant currency unless otherwise stated