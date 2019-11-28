Log in
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

(CPU)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/29
17.73 AUD   +1.14%
11/28COMPUTERSHARE : Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement 29 November ...
PU
11/25Naspers Limited STATEMENT REGARDING JUST EAT PLC -3-
DJ
11/25Prosus NV STATEMENT REGARDING JUST EAT PLC -3-
DJ
Computershare : Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement 29 November ...

11/28/2019 | 11:03pm EST

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Computershare Limited

ABN

71 005 485 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Performance rights

735,321 Performance rights

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Performance rights granted under Computershare's long term incentive plan. Each performance right that vests will entitle the holder to one fully paid ordinary share.

Exercise price ‐ Nil

Vesting Date - approximately September 2022 (subject to satisfaction of applicable performance conditions).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued

without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

N/A

Nil

Performance rights granted under Computershare's long term incentive plan as part of remuneration for eligible senior executives

No

6e

Number of +securities issued

with

security

holder

approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

Number of +securities issued

under an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If +securities issued under rule

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under

rule

7.1A

for

non‐cash

consideration,

state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

29 November 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and class of all securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)

NumberClass

540,879,593 Ordinary

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

  1. Number and class of all securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

Number

Class

1,764,399

Unquoted performance

rights

N/A

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non‐

N/A

renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the securities N/A will be offered

14

Class of securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15

Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20 Names of any underwriters

N/A

21

Amount of any underwriting fee

N/A

or commission

22 Names of any brokers to the N/A issue

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

25 If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the

date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

N/A

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27 If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

N/A

applicable)

  1. Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)
  2. How do security holders sell N/A their entitlements in full through
    a broker?

31

How do security holders sell part

N/A

of their entitlements through a

broker and accept for the

balance?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

32

How do security holders dispose

N/A

of their entitlements (except by

sale through a broker)?

33

Issue date

N/A

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of securities (tick one)

(a)

Securities described in Part 1

  1. All other securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

  1. If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional securities, and the number and percentage of additional securities held by those holders
  2. If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
    1 ‐ 1,000
    1,001 ‐ 5,000
    5,001 ‐ 10,000
    10,001 ‐ 100,000
    100,001 and over
  3. A copy of any trust deed for the additional securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 6

04/03/2013

Entities that have ticked box 34(b)

  1. Number of securities for which N/A quotation is sought
  2. Class of securities for which quotation is sought
  3. Do the securities rank equally in all respects from the issue date with an existing class of quoted securities?
    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  5. Reason for request for quotation now

Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period

(if issued upon conversion of another security, clearly identify that other security)

NumberClass

42 Number and class of all securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 38)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 7

Quotation agreement

1

Quotation of our additional securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX

may quote the securities on any conditions it decides.

2 We warrant the following to ASX.

  • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
  • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.
  • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

  • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no‐one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  1. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
  2. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before quotation of the securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

29 November 2019

Sign here:

............................................................Date: ............................

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

Dominic Horsley

.........................................................== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 8

04/03/2013

Disclaimer

Computershare Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 04:02:05 UTC
