Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Computershare Limited    CPU   AU000000CPU5

COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

(CPU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/28
15.32 AUD   -4.61%
12:58aCOMPUTERSHARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - C Morris
PU
12:58aCOMPUTERSHARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Fuller
PU
12:58aCOMPUTERSHARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Velli
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Computershare : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Velli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 12:58am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Computershare Limited

ABN 71 005 485 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Joseph Mark Velli

Date of last notice

24 November 2014

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Interest is held indirectly through an account with Morgan Stanley.

Date of change

25 February 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

10,000

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

7000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$115,010.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

17,000

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Computershare Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 05:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
12:58aCOMPUTERSHARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - C Morris
PU
12:58aCOMPUTERSHARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Fuller
PU
12:58aCOMPUTERSHARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Velli
PU
02/18COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/04COMPUTERSHARE : Market Announcement - Acquisition of Corporate Cr...
PU
02/03BEN VAN BEURDEN : Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
01/30COMPUTERSHARE : New Business Stream Reporting - CEO conference ca...
PU
01/30COMPUTERSHARE : New Business Stream Reporting
PU
01/30COMPUTERSHARE : FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. Announces Share Consolidation
AQ
01/20Anglo American PLC Recommended cash acquisition -10-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 370 M
EBIT 2020 580 M
Net income 2020 297 M
Debt 2020 1 659 M
Yield 2020 3,13%
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,11x
EV / Sales2021 3,01x
Capitalization 5 716 M
Chart COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Computershare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,19  $
Last Close Price 10,57  $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart James Irving President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon David Jones Chairman
Matthew Garvan Operations Director
Nicholas Stuart Robert Oldfield Chief Financial Officer
Mark McDougall Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED-1.61%5 715
ACCENTURE-7.08%124 250
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.26%124 155
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.26%111 325
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.95%71 814
VMWARE, INC.-4.95%59 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group