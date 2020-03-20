Computershare : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Jones

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity Computershare Limited
ABN 71 005 485 825
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Simon David Jones
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
4 March 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Registered holders are Tobalex Pty Ltd
|
(including registered holder)
|
(trustee of family super fund) and Belinda
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
|
Jones (spouse)
|
giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
19 March 2020
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
26,267
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
352
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$5,353.92
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
|
|
details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
26,619
|
|
-
|
Nature of change
|
Allocation of securities under Computershare
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
|
dividend reinvestment plan
|
exercise of options, issue of securities under
|
|
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
buy-back
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
|
