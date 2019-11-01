Computershare : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E 1 Novem...

Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Daily share buy-back notice
(except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
Name of entity
ABN/ARSN
Computershare Limited
71 005 485 825
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
On-marketbuy-back
2
Date Appendix 3C was given to
14 August 2019
ASX
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
Before previous
Previous day
day
3
Number of shares/units bought
2,047,099
29,176
back or if buy-back is an equal
access scheme, in relation to
which acceptances have been
received
4
Total consideration paid or
$32,439,696.03
$461,847.33
payable for the shares/units
If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back
Before previous
Previous day
day
highest
price
paid:
highest price paid:
$16.200
$15.850
date: 20 September 2019
lowest price paid:
lowest
price
paid:
$15.780
$15.260
highest price allowed
date: 9 October 2019
under rule 7.33:
$16.730
Participation by directors
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Up to that number of shares with an aggregate buy-back consideration of $167,098,456.64
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
...................................................... Date: 01 November 2019
(Director/Company secretary)
Print name:
Dominic Horsley
