Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Computershare Limited    CPU   AU000000CPU5

COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

(CPU)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/23
15.93 AUD   -0.75%
11:37pCOMPUTERSHARE : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E 24 Sept...
PU
09/22COMPUTERSHARE : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E 23 Sept...
PU
09/13COMPUTERSHARE : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Computershare : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E 24 Sept...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

Appendix 3E Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Rule 3.8A

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Computershare Limited

71 005 485 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-marketbuy-back

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

14 August 2019

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

Before previous

Previous day

day

359,697

85,000

4

Total consideration paid or

$5,751,906.62

$1,355,002.00

payable for the shares/units

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous

Previous day

day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

highest

price

paid:

highest price paid:

buy-back

$16.200

$16.050

date: 20 September 2019

lowest price paid:

lowest

price

paid:

$15.845

$15.845

highest price allowed

date: 13 September 2019

under rule 7.33:

$16.835

Participation by directors

6 Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Up to that number of shares with an aggregate buy-back consideration of $192,893,091.38.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

...................................................... Date: 24 September 2019

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

Dominic Horsley

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Computershare Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 03:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
11:37pCOMPUTERSHARE : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E 24 Sept...
PU
09/22COMPUTERSHARE : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E 23 Sept...
PU
09/13COMPUTERSHARE : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
09/09J55 CAPITAL : Enthusiast Gaming Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSXV un..
AQ
09/09COMPUTERSHARE : Update - Dividend/Distribution - CPU
PU
09/05COMPUTERSHARE : Director's Interest Notice - Stuart Irving
PU
08/20COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/23COMPUTERSHARE : announces CFO transition
PU
06/13P A M TRANSPORTATION SERVICES : Announces Preliminary Results of its Self Tender..
AQ
05/30ROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR : Announces Redemption of Outstanding Convertible Debentur..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 374 M
EBIT 2020 569 M
Net income 2020 305 M
Debt 2020 1 414 M
Yield 2020 3,04%
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,06x
EV / Sales2021 2,98x
Capitalization 5 854 M
Chart COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Computershare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,46  $
Last Close Price 10,79  $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Executive Chairman
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chairman
Operations Director
Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED-6.63%5 896
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.82%125 688
ACCENTURE36.93%123 026
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.11%109 076
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.49%69 127
VMWARE, INC.9.95%61 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group