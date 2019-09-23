Computershare : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E 24 Sept...
09/23/2019 | 11:37pm EDT
Appendix 3E Daily share buy-back notice
Daily share buy-back notice
(
except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
Name of entity
ABN/ARSN
Computershare Limited
71 005 485 825
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
On-marketbuy-back
2
Date Appendix 3C was given to
14 August 2019
ASX
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
Before previous
Previous day
day
359,697
85,000
4
Total consideration paid or
$5,751,906.62
$1,355,002.00
payable for the shares/units
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Before previous
Previous day
day
5
If buy-back is an on-market
highest
price
paid:
highest price paid:
buy-back
$16.200
$16.050
date: 20 September 2019
lowest price paid:
lowest
price
paid:
$15.845
$15.845
highest price allowed
date: 13 September 2019
under rule 7.33:
$16.835
Participation by directors
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Up to that number of shares with an aggregate buy-back consideration of $192,893,091.38.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
...................................................... Date: 24 September 2019
(
Director/Company secretary)
Print name:
Dominic Horsley
