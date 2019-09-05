Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Computershare Limited    CPU   AU000000CPU5

COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED

(CPU)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/05
15.28 AUD   +1.73%
10:27pCOMPUTERSHARE : Director's Interest Notice - Stuart Irving
PU
08/20COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/23COMPUTERSHARE : announces CFO transition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Computershare : Director's Interest Notice - Stuart Irving

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 10:27pm EDT

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Computershare Limited ABN 71 005 485 825 Yarra Falls, 452 Johnston Street Abbotsford Victoria 3067 Australia PO Box 103 Abbotsford Victoria 3067 Australia

Telephone 61 3 9415 5000

Facsimile 61 3 9473 2500 www.computershare.com

Date: 6 September 2019

To: Australian Securities Exchange

Subject:

Appendix 3Y - Stuart Irving

Enclosed is an Appendix 3Y relating to Stuart Irving in respect of a vesting of performance rights under the Computershare Long Term Incentive Plan (LTI) and a sale of shares. The sale is to fund withholding and associated tax obligations arising from the LTI vesting and a vesting of ordinary shares under the Computershare Deferred Short Term Incentive Plan (DSTI). The allocation under the DSTI was disclosed in an Appendix 3Y lodged on 6 December 2017.

Computershare's CEO Stuart Irving said:

"I have sold these shares to cover my global tax obligations that arise immediately from vesting. I was keen to ensure the sale did not overlap with the share buyback program which can commence shortly, hence the timing of my sale."

For further information contact:

Mr Michael Brown

Investor Relations

Mobile: 0400 248 080

Email: Michael.Brown@computershare.com.au

About Computershare Limited (CPU)

Computershare (ASX: CPU) is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, mortgage servicing, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications. We also specialise in corporate trust, bankruptcy, class action and a range of other diversified financial and governance services.

Founded in 1978, Computershare is renowned for its expertise in high integrity data management, high volume transaction processing and reconciliations, payments and stakeholder engagement. Many of the world's leading organisations use us to streamline and maximise the value of relationships with their investors, employees, creditors and customers.

Computershare is represented in all major financial markets and has over 16,000 employees worldwide.

For more information, visit www.computershare.com

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Computershare Limited

ABN 71 005 485 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stuart James Irving

Date of last notice

5 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Performance rights held directly.

(including registered holder)

Ordinary shares are held by CPU Share Plans

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Pty Ltd.

Date of change

2 September 2019 (acquisition)

3 and 4 September 2019 (disposal)

No. of securities held prior to change

390,504 performance rights

117,467 ordinary shares

Class

Performance rights

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

149,579 ordinary shares.

These shares

resulted from the vesting of 149,579

performance rights that were granted in

December 2016 under the Computershare

Long Term Incentive Plan. A further 20,591

performance rights also granted in December

2016 lapsed.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

95,650 ordinary shares

Value/Consideration

149,579 ordinary shares acquired on vesting

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

of performance rights were awarded for nil

valuation

consideration.

95,650 ordinary shares sold for $1,451,621.96

No. of securities held after change

220,334 performance rights

171,396 ordinary shares

Nature of change

Vesting of performance rights and subsequent

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

on-market sale of ordinary shares.

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Computershare Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 02:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
10:27pCOMPUTERSHARE : Director's Interest Notice - Stuart Irving
PU
08/20COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/23COMPUTERSHARE : announces CFO transition
PU
06/13P A M TRANSPORTATION SERVICES : Announces Preliminary Results of its Self Tender..
AQ
05/30ROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR : Announces Redemption of Outstanding Convertible Debentur..
AQ
05/21COMPUTERSHARE : Cloudy Outlook For Computershare
AQ
05/17PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES : announces terms of equity rights offering
AQ
05/02NICKEL ONE RESOURCES INC : . Announces Timing of Shares Trading on a Consolidate..
AQ
04/03Termination of Non-Binding Term Sheet; Clarocity Advised Steps to be Taken to..
AQ
03/25ORO VERDE LIMITED : - Change of Share Registry
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 374 M
EBIT 2020 569 M
Net income 2020 305 M
Debt 2020 1 414 M
Yield 2020 3,16%
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
EV / Sales2021 2,89x
Capitalization 5 651 M
Chart COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Computershare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,40  $
Last Close Price 10,41  $
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart James Irving President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon David Jones Chairman
Matthew Garvan Operations Director
Mark Benjamin Davis Chief Financial Officer
Mark McDougall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED-11.05%5 543
ACCENTURE40.21%125 969
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.97%120 763
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.94%117 032
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.52%73 644
VMWARE, INC.6.05%59 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group