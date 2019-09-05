Computershare : Director's Interest Notice - Stuart Irving

Date: 6 September 2019

To: Australian Securities Exchange

Subject: Appendix 3Y - Stuart Irving

Enclosed is an Appendix 3Y relating to Stuart Irving in respect of a vesting of performance rights under the Computershare Long Term Incentive Plan (LTI) and a sale of shares. The sale is to fund withholding and associated tax obligations arising from the LTI vesting and a vesting of ordinary shares under the Computershare Deferred Short Term Incentive Plan (DSTI). The allocation under the DSTI was disclosed in an Appendix 3Y lodged on 6 December 2017.

Computershare's CEO Stuart Irving said:

"I have sold these shares to cover my global tax obligations that arise immediately from vesting. I was keen to ensure the sale did not overlap with the share buyback program which can commence shortly, hence the timing of my sale."

