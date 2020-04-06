Computershare : FY20 Earnings Guidance Revised and Investor Call

Given recent changes to the external environment and the effect on Computershare's margin income and transactional revenues, FY20 Management EPS is now expected to be down around 20% compared to FY19, on a constant currency basis.
Previously, on March 11th, Computershare expected Management EPS for FY20 to be down around 15%.
Stuart Irving, CEO said, "Over the past few weeks our focus has been on the safety of our employees. We have been implementing a number of measures to reduce operating risks and ensure the delivery of critical projects for our clients globally. The latest interest rate cuts were earlier than we anticipated. Coupled with reduced transactional revenues and foreclosure suspensions, earnings will be impacted.
Whilst some of the transactional volumes are more challenging to predict in this environment, there are a number of opportunities in other parts of the group, and our strategies to build strong businesses with solid long-term growth prospects are intact. Our goal is to update and assist investors through this period and continue to provide guidance."
Business Performance Update & Investor Call
Stuart Irving, and Nick Oldfield, CFO, invite investors to join them a conference call and Q&A session today at 9.30am AEDT, 7th April where they will provide an update on the main business lines.
A recording of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website www.computershare.com/corporate.
This announcement is authorised by the Board.
This guidance update is provided subject to the important notice regarding forward looking statements that is set out on page 15 of the presentation that accompanies this announcement.
Computershare (ASX:CPU) is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications. We also specialise in corporate trust, mortgage, bankruptcy, class action, utility and tax voucher administration, and a range of other diversified financial and governance services.
Founded in 1978, Computershare is renowned for its expertise in high integrity data management, high volume transaction processing and reconciliations, payments and stakeholder engagement. Many of the world's leading organisations use us to streamline and maximise the value of relationships with their investors, employees, creditors and customers.
Computershare is represented in all major financial markets and has over 12,000 employees worldwide.
For more information, visit www.computershare.com
MARKET UPDATE AND BUSINESS PERFORMANCE REVIEW
7 April 2020
Providing guidance in volatile macro conditions
Computershare is continuing to provide guidance to assist investors through this period of heightened market uncertainty
Computershare revised FY20 Management EPS guidance on March 11th
Since then the external macro environment has continued to regress
While around 80% of our revenues are recurring, transactional revenues have become more challenging to predict
Rather than withdraw guidance, our aim is to assist investors through this period. We are providing a contemporary and transparent view of our revised earnings expectations and the performance of our major business lines
We now expect FY20 Management EPS to be down around 20%
Recognising the primacy of shareholders, we will continue to provide regular updates and as always, "we will tell it how we see it"
2
Operations overview
Computershare is working closely with clients to maintain critical services
Ensuring the health and
Dedicated COVID-19
Computershare deemed a
safety of our employees
response team in place since
critical service provider where
remains Computershare's key
mid-February
relevant
focus
Well developed plans for
Systems remain
Over 80% of our
Client service
managing through
fully operational
delivered via
global workforce
operationally challenging
globally to support
existing online and
working from home
periods have been enacted
our clients
remote channels
3
Guidance revised, margin income updated
Resilient operating revenues, lower rates and transactional revenues affect earnings
FY20 earnings guidance revised
FY20 Management EPS is now expected to be down around 20% (previous guidance down around 15%)
Following our Announcement on March 11th
US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Canada have undertaken further rate cuts earlier than expected
US Government has placed a moratorium on mortgage foreclosures
Transactional revenue in Employee Share Plans in March is being impacted by equity market volatility with some exercises being deferred
On the positive side, recurring operating revenues are resilient, we are seeing a sharp increase in Bankruptcy Administration pre filing work and equity capital raisings activity ramp up, which we expect to continue
Margin income update
FY20 margin income is now expected to be around $180M (previously around $185m)
FY21 margin income is now expected to be around $100M (previously around $115m)
We now assume average client balances will be around $13-14bn for the fourth quarter of this year, and the average in FY21 to be around $14-15bn
4
Margin income
FY21 Margin income revenue expected to be around $100m
Balances billion
25.0
125.2
121.2
120.0
116.0
20.0
21.0
100.0
89.4
86.4
99.9
c.100
79.0
17.3
64
16.3
16.6
16.8
16.6
16.8
80.0
15.0
16.1
15.2
15.1
15.0
66.6
79.6
60.0
million
74.3
13 - 14
14 - 15
69.6
income
10.0
40.0
5.0
20.0
Average
0.0
0.0
1H15
2H15
1H16
2H16
1H17
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
2H20F
FY21
Average balances
Margin Income (USD m)
Outlook
5
Issuer Services
Register Maintenance has recurring fixed fee revenues
Assessed
impact
60%-
fee
70%
fixed
›
Annual recurring fixed fees paid by
issuers remain stable
Issuer paid
Maintenance
›
Critical nature of service drives
resiliency
› US shareholder paid activity -15%
Register
basedfees¹
›
Dividend suspension currently
(last two weeks of March)
› DRIP² take-up unchanged to date
Event
immaterial <1%
30%-
›
AGM's deferred or transitioned to
40%
virtual: $2- $3M revenue postponed
Notes: 1 Shareholder driven event based transactional fees paid by shareholders and / or third parties ² Dividend Reinvestment Plan 3March Estimate
LTM Register Maintenance fee income by type
50
Transactional fees
46
Issuer paid fees
44
46
43
42
41
41
39
38
39
37
38
38
CC FY19 average rates
6
Issuer Services
Corporate Actions: subdued M&A activity. Upside from potential capital raisings
Corporate
Actions
Capital Markets
M&A
Stakeholder
R'ship Mgmt
Event based fees
Capital raisings expected to increase
Early market signs positive
Currently subdued M&A environment
Large mutual fund proxy solicitation underway
Assessed
impact
Corporate Actions fee revenue composition: GFC to today
131
Capital raising and restructuring fee revenue
Other Corporate Actions fee revenue
95
88
93
87
88
84
13
77
13
80
7
76
10
75
11
71
5.9x
8
69
13
14
11
6
5
Governance Services
Registered Agent fees
Positive early signs from Corporate Creations acquisition1
Contracted issuer paid fees for management of share plans remain strong
Growing number of issuers looking to issue equity or options to employees in current environment
Employee transaction volumes impacted by equity market volatility
Vast majority of AuA¹ is long shares or time based restricted stock which remains in AuA through cycle. Revenue deferred, not lost
Structural trend in "Equitisation" of remuneration to strengthen
Low equity prices typically leads to greater volume of units issued
33
31
29
Transactional fees
26
Issuer paid fees
26
23
23
23
22
21
22
22
22
20
(30%)
vs.
Mar 19
8
Notes: ¹ Assets under Administration
CC FY19 average rates
US Mortgage Services
Core servicing activities remain resilient. Restrictions on foreclosure.
Refinance activity slowing
Assessed
Strip sales market open
impact
Assessed
impact
Refinance activity slowed over second half of March and should slow further as shelter in place widens
Possibility for refinance activity to increase in FY21. Fulfilment volumes expected to strengthen further
Around half of book is non-performing and difficult to refinance
Mortgage interest rates volatile in current environment. 30 years' rates range from 3.25% to 3.87% across originators
30yr fixed rate mortgage rate vs. US Treasury 10yr rate (last 3 months)
2.5%
US 30yr fixed mortgage rate (%)
4.0%
3.5%
1.5%
3.0%
US Treasury 10yr rate (%)
2.5%
0.5% 2.0%
Strip sales allow us to recycle capital and sell part of the revenue on the MSR
Investor appetite for excess strip sales remains and expect to complete a transaction in Q4FY20
Reduced MSR spending and taking advantage of lower prices in the current market
Mortgage holidays, revenue unaffected
Assessed
impact
US Government instituted payment holidays for mortgagees and imposed restrictions on foreclosures
Payment holidays result in payments rolling up to principal, to be repaid at a later date
No impact to our performing servicing revenues; however, foreclosure stops will temporarily reduce revenues from default servicing
9
Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data, United States Treasury Constant Maturity 10 year rate
US Mortgage Services
Computershare is well positioned in the event of an increase in delinquencies
US delinquencies
A rise in delinquencies creates a need for increased advance funding requirements and special servicing revenue opportunities
Our advance funding risk is focused on our performing Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae ("FMFM") MSR portfolio. Where borrowers default we are required to provide advances to bondholders to cover up to 120 days of payments
During GFC FMFM delinquencies peaked at 4.2% and 5.6%
Total US mortgage delinquencies peaked at 9.7%
A 5% rise in FMFM delinquencies requires c.$28M in advances1
We are establishing a new $100m advance facility to provide additional liquidity
Post 120 days delinquent, the servicer will seek to modify loan creating new incentive fee opportunities.
› We are receiving enquiries around new non-performing servicing
Source: Mortgage Bankers Association, Fannie Mae Freddie Mac.
opportunities. Our delinquent flow business should also increase.
Notes: 1 Sensitivities to the level of delinquencies are linear, 10% delinquencies would be twice the funding requirement
10
Assessed
impact
Business Services
Strong rebound in Bankruptcy Administration
Global Claims Administration
Assessed
impact
›
Highly counter-cyclical business ramping up
Bankruptcy
Admin.
› Previously contributed c. 10% of Group EBITDA
› 20 new bankruptcy administration cases won
CYTD vs. average 22 cases p.a.1
› 6 wins in past two weeks
ClassGlobal
Actions
› Class Actions volumes expected to increase,
although margin income revenues impacted by
lower rates
›
More remedies to be administered to plaintiffs
Corporate Trust
Assessed
impact
Bankruptcy cases during GFC vs. 2020 CYTD
# of bankruptcy cases administered by Computershare
$X CY revenue US$M
n.a.²
$85³ $65
$41
$48
$33
$25
$16
$26
$23
$20
$35
74
74
Vast majority
'mega cases'4
43
38
38
32
23
22
22
25
20
18
20
Recurring fee revenue stable
Lower rates are impacting margin income, however balances remain stable
Notes: 1 Average over last 3 years 2 Revenue data not available prior to CPU acquisition. ³ CPU acquisition of KCC in April 2009. CY data grossed up for full year. 4 'Mega cases' industry defined as single case or set of jointly administered or consolidated cases that involve $100m or more, 1000 or more creditors, or a hold a high degree of public interest 5 Five cases won and filed, fifteen won but yet to be filed. Three
months ending March 2020
3m to Mar 20 5
11
Balance Sheet
Leverage ratio within target range and organically improving
Net Debt to EBITDA leverage ratio
Net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio is 2.20x at 31 March 2020
Completed the purchase of Corporate Creations and paid interim dividend
Net Debt to EBITDA leverage ratio expected to be c. 2.15x at 30 June 2020
Funding costs
Expect $12m reduction in interest expense to flow through via floating interest rate reductions for FY21
Floating debt includes bank debt and some US Private Placement debt
As at 31 March 2020 Computershare had $2.0BN gross floating debt1 at an average interest rate of 1.97%2
Debt maturity profile
Syndicated facility of $450m ($362m drawn at 31 March 2020) refinancing underway ahead of maturity in April 2021
Recently established new $100m facility (fully drawn) and finalising a $100m facility to support US Mortgage Services,
Current drawn debt profile has an average duration of 3.5 years as at 31 March 2020
Notes: Leverage ratio presented exclude SLS Advances 1 Excludes leases 2 Excludes interest costs on the Advance facilities
12
Management EBITDA
Excluding the impact of margin income and FX movements - "quality industrial with recurring revenues"
357.7
321.5
255.3
434.8428.4
405.3
372.8
206.2
1H19
221.6
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
1H20
Note: Management EBITDA translated at FY19 average rates and excludes margin income. 1H20 results translated to USD at 1H19 average exchange rates. 1H20 EBITDA ex MI includes IFRS16 benefit of $23.9m
13
Conclusion
Continued focus on supporting our clients, employees and shareholders
Underlying operating businesses remain resilient with 80% recurring revenue base
Transactional revenues expected to decline in short term with improvement anticipated as volatility subsides
Our strategies to build strong businesses with solid long-term growth prospects remain intact
Focused on the safety of our team and transitioned 80% of employees to working from home arrangements enabling us to continue to provide our critical services to our clients
Assessing opportunities to rebalance our pricing model
14
