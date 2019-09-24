Computershare : Tax Transparency Report 2019

VOLUNTARY TAX

TRANSPARENCY CODE

Computershare supports the objectives of the Government and the Board of Taxation to provide additional information that will assist the public to understand their tax contribution and compliance with Australia's tax laws.

Information for the year ended 30 June 2019 is set out below.

OUR APPROACH TO TAX

Computershare is committed to meeting its tax obligations in all the countries in which it undertakes economic activity.

Computershare has a tax governance framework which has been approved by the Board. Tax falls under the oversight of the Risk and Audit Committee and tax risk is managed pursuant to documented policy. Tax expense forms part of our financial results which are reviewed regularly by management and the Board. Material tax risks are reviewed by management, Computershare's tax advisers, external auditors and the Risk and Audit Committee.

Tax is one of a broad range of commercial factors and consequences taken into account when Computershare assesses and undertakes any investment activity. All tax planning is required to align to commercial substance and the application of the framework and policy approved by the Board.

Computershare provides services to clients in over 20 countries. A key premise of operating share registry businesses is that public records and certain activities around the maintenance of a share register ordinarily have to be undertaken in the jurisdiction where Computershare's clients are registered or incorporated. Computershare's presence in certain lower taxed countries such as Jersey is to enable the provision of our registry, custody, equity plan and related services to our clients in those jurisdictions. Each of our revenue‑generating subsidiaries in those countries represents a substantial commercial presence, both in terms of physical premises and employees.

We have a strong history of compliance and of open engagement with the relevant tax authorities. This includes entering into Bilateral Advance Pricing Arrangements with the Canadian Revenue Authority, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs and the Australian Taxation Office (ATO). Computershare participated in a pilot of the International Compliance Assurance Program (ICAP), working closely with the ATO. ICAP is an OECD initiative for tax assurance across multiple tax jurisdictions.

As an Australian headquartered company, we have created and maintained significant intellectual property in Australia which has been successfully deployed in our overseas expansion over time. Our engagement with tax authorities includes seeking to ensure that Australia receives a commercial return for the use of the intellectual property by our overseas businesses. These returns are taxable in Australia.

To the extent that Computershare generates income which is taxable in Australia, this generates franking credits which can be distributed to our shareholders. Profits from our operations overseas are taxable in the country in which they are generated. Under Australian tax law, these profits are not subject to further tax when repatriated to Australia and therefore do not generate franking credits. While unfranked dividends paid to Computershare's shareholders represent profits which have not been taxed in Australia, they will be taxed in the hands of our shareholders, the majority of which are resident in Australia.

RECONCILIATION OF ACCOUNTING PROFIT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE