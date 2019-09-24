Computershare : Tax Transparency Report 2019

Computershare supports the objectives of the Government and the Board of Taxation to provide additional information that will assist the public to understand their tax contribution and compliance with Australia's tax laws.
Information for the year ended 30 June 2019 is set out below.
OUR APPROACH TO TAX
Computershare is committed to meeting its tax obligations in all the countries in which it undertakes economic activity.
Computershare has a tax governance framework which has been approved by the Board. Tax falls under the oversight of the Risk and Audit Committee and tax risk is managed pursuant to documented policy. Tax expense forms part of our financial results which are reviewed regularly by management and the Board. Material tax risks are reviewed by management, Computershare's tax advisers, external auditors and the Risk and Audit Committee.
Tax is one of a broad range of commercial factors and consequences taken into account when Computershare assesses and undertakes any investment activity. All tax planning is required to align to commercial substance and the application of the framework and policy approved by the Board.
Computershare provides services to clients in over 20 countries. A key premise of operating share registry businesses is that public records and certain activities around the maintenance of a share register ordinarily have to be undertaken in the jurisdiction where Computershare's clients are registered or incorporated. Computershare's presence in certain lower taxed countries such as Jersey is to enable the provision of our registry, custody, equity plan and related services to our clients in those jurisdictions. Each of our revenue‑generating subsidiaries in those countries represents a substantial commercial presence, both in terms of physical premises and employees.
We have a strong history of compliance and of open engagement with the relevant tax authorities. This includes entering into Bilateral Advance Pricing Arrangements with the Canadian Revenue Authority, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs and the Australian Taxation Office (ATO). Computershare participated in a pilot of the International Compliance Assurance Program (ICAP), working closely with the ATO. ICAP is an OECD initiative for tax assurance across multiple tax jurisdictions.
As an Australian headquartered company, we have created and maintained significant intellectual property in Australia which has been successfully deployed in our overseas expansion over time. Our engagement with tax authorities includes seeking to ensure that Australia receives a commercial return for the use of the intellectual property by our overseas businesses. These returns are taxable in Australia.
To the extent that Computershare generates income which is taxable in Australia, this generates franking credits which can be distributed to our shareholders. Profits from our operations overseas are taxable in the country in which they are generated. Under Australian tax law, these profits are not subject to further tax when repatriated to Australia and therefore do not generate franking credits. While unfranked dividends paid to Computershare's shareholders represent profits which have not been taxed in Australia, they will be taxed in the hands of our shareholders, the majority of which are resident in Australia.
RECONCILIATION OF ACCOUNTING PROFIT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE
Consolidated
Global Group
Year ended 30 June 2019
USD
'000
Profit before income tax expense
528,352
The tax expense for the financial year differs from the amount calculated on the profit.
The differences are reconciled as follows:
Prima facie income tax expense thereon at 30%
158,506
Variation in tax rates of foreign controlled entities
(7,554)
Tax effect of permanent differences:
Gain on disposal of Karvy
(32,493)
Effect of changes in tax rates (excluding US tax reform)
(14,284)
Tax payable on one-off Equatex IP restructure
5,801
Prior year tax (over)/under provided
(4,120)
Impairment of investment in SETL
2,339
True-up of US tax reform impact on foreign subsidiary profits
1,153
Net other
49
Income tax expense
109,397
Effective tax rates
Global group effective tax rate
21%
Australian group effective tax rate
10%
The effective tax rate is calculated as accounting income tax expense as a percentage of accounting profit before income tax.
Australian group effective tax rate
As Computershare is an Australian headquartered group, it receives substantial dividends from its foreign subsidiaries. These foreign dividends are included in the Australian group's accounting profit before income tax but are not assessable under Australian tax law.
The accounting profit in the year ended 30 June 2019 also includes the gain on the disposal of Karvy which was dealt with for tax purposes in the 2018 Australian income tax return.
Tax expense was incurred in Australia in relation to an intra-group transfer of Equatex IP pursuant to Australia's controlled foreign company rules.
Excluding the impact of foreign dividends and the Karvy accounting gain amount from the Australian group's accounting profit before income tax, and excluding the tax expense impact of these items, the Australian group effective tax rate would be 42%.
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME TAX EXPENSE TO INCOME TAX PAYABLE
Consolidated
Global Group
Year ended 30 June 2019
USD
'000
Income tax expense recognised in profit or loss
109,397
Temporary differences
Tax losses
13,278
Doubtful debts
432
Financial instruments and foreign exchange
1,428
Property, plant & equipment
(6,399)
Share based remuneration
2
Goodwill
28
Intangible assets
(46,953)
Deferred revenue
11
Other creditors & accruals
(6,146)
Provisions
(1,099)
Employee benefits
(268)
Finance leases
(884)
Mortgage servicing related liabilities
10,390
Other
5,142
Temporary difference charged/ (credited) to equity
(1,598)
Tax arising from acquisitions/ (disposals)
9,486
Foreign tax credits
(11,419)
Income tax payable for the current year
74,828
Income tax payable for the prior year (net of refunds)
40,083
Tax Paid during the year
(105,502)
Currency and other differences
(1,029)1
Income tax payable at year end (net of refunds)
8,380
The tax expense for the year differs from the tax payable due to the time at which tax consequences must be recognised for accounting purposes, which may be different to when the tax liability arises under tax laws.
1 Tax obligations arise in different currencies in the various countries in which Computershare operates. These are translated into USD for reporting purposes. In the current year the net effect of currency movements is a general deterioration against the USD.
OUR TAX CONTRIBUTION
Consolidated
Global Group
Year ended 30 June 2019
USD
'000
Corporate income taxes
105,502
Employer related taxes (benefits, payroll, social security and pension contributions to governments and funds)
122,256
Property and stamp taxes
6,844
Withholding taxes
16,595
Net indirect taxes
69,410
Other taxes
3,522
Taxes paid by the global group
324,129
Taxes collected from employees and non-resident withholding
189,313
Total
513,442
INTERNATIONAL RELATED PARTY DEALINGS
As an Australian home grown success story with global headquarters in Australia, Computershare's Australian entities have the following types of dealings with its overseas related parties:
>> Licensing of IP owned by Computershare Limited to overseas controlled entities including software, brand names, trademarks and other intangible assets. As mentioned above, we have created and maintained significant intellectual property in Australia which has been successfully deployed in our overseas expansion over time - this gives us a competitive advantage and helps contribute to synergies from acquisitions. A commercial return is charged to our overseas businesses which use this intellectual property, and amounts charged are taxable in Australia.
>> Management and administrative services provided to and received from overseas controlled entities. As a global group, internal management and support services are centralised for efficiency. Each business in our global group that benefits from these services is required to pay a commercial charge for them.
>> Operational services provided to and received from overseas controlled entities in relation to global clients. A large number of our clients are also international companies that require our services in multiple locations.
>> Technology support services provided to and received from overseas controlled entities in relation to maintenance, infrastructure and device costs. For example, our data servers located in one country may be used by businesses in another country, and a commercial charge is imposed for that use.
>> Loans made to and received from overseas controlled entities for short-term,medium-term and long-term funding requirements. As a large global group, these transactions assist with managing cash flow and funding requirements.
>> Receiving dividends from overseas controlled entities which repatriate profits back to Australia.
