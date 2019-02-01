Computime : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 January 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/1/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedComputime Group Limited 1 February 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
320
Description :
Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
5,000,000,000
HK$0.1
HK$500,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
-
-
Balance at close of the month
5,000,000,000
HK$0.1
HK$500,000,000
(2) Stock code :N/ADescription :
-No. of ordinary shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
-
-
-
Increase/(decrease)
-
-
Balance at close of the month
-
-
-
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/ADescription :
-Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HK$500,000,000
- -
No. of preference shares
-- -
-
-
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference No. of other classes shares of shares
Balance at close of preceding month
839,740,000
-
-
-
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
-
-
Balance at close of the month
839,740,000
-
-
-
-
-
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
1. Share Option
Scheme approved on 15/09/2006
Ordinary shares
-0-
-0-
-0-
-0-
(Note 1)
-0-
23,400,000
2.
N/Ashares
(Note 1)
3.
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
-0--0-N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
thereto
1.
N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description
-
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
-
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/of preceding month
)
)
)
)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the month