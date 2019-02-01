Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Computime Group Limited    0320   KYG2341T1031

COMPUTIME GROUP LIMITED (0320)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Computime : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 12:29am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/1/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedComputime Group Limited 1 February 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

320

Description :

Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

HK$0.1

HK$500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

HK$0.1

HK$500,000,000

(2) Stock code :N/ADescription :

-No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

-

-

-

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

-

-

-

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/ADescription :

-Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

-

-

-

-

-

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

-

-

-

-

-

HK$500,000,000

- -

No. of preference shares

-- -

-

-

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference No. of other classes shares of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

839,740,000

-

-

-

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

-

-

Balance at close of the month

839,740,000

-

-

-

-

-

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme approved on 15/09/2006

Ordinary shares

-0-

-0-

-0-

-0-

(Note 1)

-0-

23,400,000

2.

N/Ashares

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

-0--0-N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

1.

N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Class and description

  • 1. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

  • 2. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 3. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

Disclaimer

Computime Group Limited published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 05:13:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPUTIME GROUP LIMITED
12:29aCOMPUTIME : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the m..
PU
2018COMPUTIME : says interim net down 50-60%
AQ
2018COMPUTIME : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 7 september 2018
PU
2018COMPUTIME : Notice of the annual general meeting
PU
2018COMPUTIME : Embarks on a New Chapter of Transformation Journey at The Data Analy..
AQ
2018COMPUTIME : Change of head office and principal place of business in hong kong
PU
2018COMPUTIME : Deputy CEO Au Hing Lun resigns
AQ
2018COMPUTIME : Resignation of deputy chief executive officer and re-designation of ..
PU
2017COMPUTIME : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 septembe..
PU
2017COMPUTIME : Change of Company Secretary
PU
More news
Chart COMPUTIME GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Computime Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
King Owyang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ho Auyang Chairman
Matthew Au Chief Operating Officer
Yiu Ming Poon Chief Financial Officer
Wai Leung Ha Executive Vice President-Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPUTIME GROUP LIMITED8.75%0
SMC CORP10.79%21 973
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL9.80%15 852
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC18.07%13 754
COGNEX CORPORATION12.18%7 687
SHIMADZU CORPORATION19.21%6 707
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.