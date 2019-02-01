Computime : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 January 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/1/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedComputime Group Limited 1 February 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

320

Description :

Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

HK$0.1

HK$500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

HK$0.1

HK$500,000,000

(2) Stock code :N/ADescription :

-No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

-

-

-

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

-

-

-

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/ADescription :

-Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) - - - - - Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) - - - - - HK$500,000,000 - -

No. of preference shares

-- -

-

-

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference No. of other classes shares of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

839,740,000

-

-

-

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

-

-

Balance at close of the month

839,740,000

-

-

-

-

-

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme approved on 15/09/2006

Ordinary shares

-0-

-0-

-0-

-0-

(Note 1)

-0-

23,400,000

2.

N/Ashares

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

-0--0-N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at close of the month thereto

1.

N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Class and description

1. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month