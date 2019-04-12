Bernstein Liebhard LLP : Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of ComScore, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announced today that a class action has been filed against ComScore, Inc. ("ComScore" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SCOR) on behalf of a class (the "Class") consisting of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of ComScore during the period between November 8, 2018 and March 29, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The complaint, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the defendants violated the federal securities laws; specifically, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5.

ComScore is an information and analytics company that tracks audiences, consumer behavior and advertising across media platforms.

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and also failed to disclose material adverse facts about ComScore. Specifically, the complaint alleges that ComScore failed to disclose that: (1) there were issues with the implementation of ComScore's business strategies; (2) ComScore's finances would be materially impacted as a result; and (3) as a result, defendants' previous statements about the Company (with respect to operations and prospects) were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2019, ComScore announced that its Chief Executive Officer Bryan Wiener and President Sarah Hofstetter would be resigning from their positions – after having joined the Company less than one year ago. ComScore also announced that its revenues would be below analysts' projections. Analysts had projected $106 million revenue for ComScore's first quarter of 2019. ComScore announced that its revenues for the first quarter of 2019 would be between $100 million and $104 million. After these disclosures, ComScore's stock dropped by 28%.

If you invested in ComScore, lost money, and are interested in discussing your rights, or if you have relevant information concerning this matter, please contact Joseph R. Seidman, Jr. at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.

Plaintiffs seek to recover damages on behalf of all Class members who invested in ComScore securities during the Class Period. If you invested in ComScore securities as described above, and lost money on the transactions, you may wish to join in this action to serve as lead plaintiff. In order to do so, you must meet certain requirements set forth in the applicable law and file appropriate papers no later than June 10, 2019.

A "lead plaintiff" is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain Bernstein Liebhard LLP, or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP has pursued hundreds of securities, consumer and shareholder rights cases and recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. The firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiff's Hot List" thirteen times and been listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

You can obtain a copy of the complaint from the clerk of the court for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

