Comscore : Announces Launch of "QuickScore" for Local Television

RESTON, Va., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the launch of Comscore QuickScore™, a television ratings report that provides viewership insights to local media within 48 hours of broadcast for faster, more efficient ad sales, programming and promotional decisions.

Through the combination of Comscore's massive, near census-based television footprint and industry-leading advanced audience demographics, QuickScore delivers a rapid yet representative, view of local television consumption to help local television stations proactively manage schedules, and make important sales, programming and promotional decisions more quickly and confidently. As panel-based television measurement struggles with unprecedented challenges to maintain panel quality because of sample declines and technology maintenance during the Coronavirus crisis, Comscore's passive measurement provides the stability the industry seeks.

Comscore worked with our valued partners, including Nexstar Broadcasting, to launch QuickScore, which will provide preliminary ratings for the top 30 local markets as well as the Columbus, Ohio and Hartford, Conn. local markets and will report initial ratings for ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX affiliates in these markets, along with major independents such as WGN/Chicago. Comscore QuickScore local market ratings is now available to these 32 markets and will continue to expand into other markets in the coming quarters.

"Nexstar Broadcasting is encouraged with the development of QuickScore and Comscore's more expedient ratings delivery service," said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting. "We look forward to working with Comscore in their newest offering to provide timely ratings data across many Nexstar markets, and with our advertising and marketing partners, who will receive the benefit of this additional viewership reporting."

Using audience estimates produced by Comscore's massive and passively-collected measurement of 30 million homes across the U.S., QuickScore provides powerful insights into what and when audiences are consuming content. Local stations are able to access data faster than ever before, enabling them to make speedy programming and promotional decisions, and adjust campaigns on-the-fly, boosting overall campaign success in this changing viewing environment.

"We are proud to have quickly developed this ability to get our clients the insights they need in the time frame when it matters the most," said Bill Livek, CEO & Vice Chairman of Comscore. "QuickScore will allow our clients to expedite decisions to positively impact their programming, promotional and advertising strategy."

With more than a generation of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

