Comscore : Announces Multi-Year Renewal with CBS Television Stations

02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

RESTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a multi-year partnership with all 27 CBS Local Television Stations. Under the agreement, the stations will be continuing their use of Comscore local television and advanced automotive and political currencies.

"CBS Television Stations has been a long-term customer of Comscore, and we are honored they have chosen to continue our partnership," said Bill Livek, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice Chair, Comscore. "We look forward to continue providing superior cross-platform measurement that provides granular insights and unlocks opportunities for each station."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com

 

