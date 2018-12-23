Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 23, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 23, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, 'Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' is the #1 film at the global box office for the third weekend as it crosses the $400 million mark internationally, generating $91.3 million this weekend on roughly 31,930 screens thus pushing the international $410.7M and including the North American debut, the global tally is now $482.8 million. Notably, Sony's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' opened #1 in China amidst a crowded marketplace with $26.1 million, and took in $38 million this weekend from 29,000 plus total screens in 53 markets for an international cume of $64.8 million.'

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 23, are below.

Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $158.7M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $54.7M Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $52.1M Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $42.5M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $31.9M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $16.9M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $13.9M Airpocalypse - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $12.9M Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $8.3M Kung Fu Monster - Multiple - $8.1M Drug King, The - Showbox / Mediaplex Inc. - $7.5M Second Act - Multiple - $7.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 23, are below.

Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $67.4M Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $22.2M Bumblebee - Paramount - $21.0M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $16.7M Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $9.3M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $8.2M Second Act - STX Entertainment - $6.5M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $4.6M Welcome To Marwen - Universal - $2.4M Mary Queen Of Scots - Focus Features - $2.2M Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.1M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $1.9M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Aquaman 158,700,000 91,300,000 67,400,000 482,800,000 410,700,000 72,100,000 WB 70 WB Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 54,700,000 38,000,000 16,700,000 129,600,063 64,800,000 64,800,063 SNY 53 SNY Bumblebee 52,100,000 31,100,000 21,000,000 52,100,000 31,100,000 21,000,000 PAR 38 PAR Mary Poppins Returns 42,535,000 20,300,000 22,235,000 51,349,671 20,300,000 31,049,671 DIS 17 DIS Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 31,880,000 23,700,000 8,180,000 422,519,975 169,300,000 253,219,975 UNI 68 UNI Bohemian Rhapsody 16,869,275 15,014,275 1,855,000 666,931,577 482,244,779 184,686,798 FOX 52 FOX Ralph Breaks The Internet 13,899,000 9,300,000 4,599,000 307,593,930 145,500,000 162,093,930 DIS 26 DIS Airpocalypse 12,941,000 12,941,000 12,943,008 12,943,008 MULTICN 1 CHALION Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald 8,260,000 7,400,000 860,000 611,452,713 457,000,000 154,452,713 WB 72 WB Kung Fu Monster 8,078,000 8,078,000 8,080,852 8,080,852 MULTI 3 Drug King, The 7,471,000 7,471,000 7,531,704 7,531,704 SHOWBX 1 Second Act 7,336,000 836,000 6,500,000 11,100,000 4,600,000 6,500,000 MULTI 28 STX Master Z: Ip Man Legacy 6,250,000 6,250,000 6,274,837 6,274,837 MULTI 6 Mortal Engines 5,727,000 4,000,000 1,727,000 54,291,960 42,300,000 11,991,960 UNI 54 UNI Politseyskiy s Rublyovki 4,263,000 4,263,000 4,263,000 4,263,000 CPRO 2 Star Is Born, A 3,830,000 3,500,000 330,000 382,051,727 182,000,000 200,051,727 WB 56 WB Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly 3,710,759 3,710,759 16,501,104 16,501,104 FOX 1 Swing Kids 3,285,000 3,285,000 4,039,521 4,039,521 MULTI 2 WGUI Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion 2,918,000 2,918,000 17,273,392 17,273,392 MULTI 2 E1INC My Neighbor Totoro 30th An Studio Ghibli 2,889,000 2,889,000 20,724,536 19,551,772 1,172,764 CHINADIG 1 FTHM Zero 2,004,000 2,004,000 2,004,000 2,004,000 MULTI 10 YSHRAJ

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

