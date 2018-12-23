Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 23, 2018
0
12/23/2018 | 10:25pm CET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 23, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, 'Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' is the #1 film at the global box office for the third weekend as it crosses the $400 million mark internationally, generating $91.3 million this weekend on roughly 31,930 screens thus pushing the international $410.7M and including the North American debut, the global tally is now $482.8 million. Notably, Sony's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' opened #1 in China amidst a crowded marketplace with $26.1 million, and took in $38 million this weekend from 29,000 plus total screens in 53 markets for an international cume of $64.8 million.'
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 23, are below.
Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $158.7M
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $54.7M
Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $52.1M
Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $42.5M
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $31.9M
Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $16.9M
Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $13.9M
Airpocalypse - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $12.9M
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $8.3M
Kung Fu Monster - Multiple - $8.1M
Drug King, The - Showbox / Mediaplex Inc. - $7.5M
Second Act - Multiple - $7.3M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 23, are below.
Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $67.4M
Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $22.2M
Bumblebee - Paramount - $21.0M
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $16.7M
Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $9.3M
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $8.2M
Second Act - STX Entertainment - $6.5M
Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $4.6M
Welcome To Marwen - Universal - $2.4M
Mary Queen Of Scots - Focus Features - $2.2M
Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.1M
Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $1.9M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Terr.
Domestic
Aquaman
158,700,000
91,300,000
67,400,000
482,800,000
410,700,000
72,100,000
WB
70
WB
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
54,700,000
38,000,000
16,700,000
129,600,063
64,800,000
64,800,063
SNY
53
SNY
Bumblebee
52,100,000
31,100,000
21,000,000
52,100,000
31,100,000
21,000,000
PAR
38
PAR
Mary Poppins Returns
42,535,000
20,300,000
22,235,000
51,349,671
20,300,000
31,049,671
DIS
17
DIS
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
31,880,000
23,700,000
8,180,000
422,519,975
169,300,000
253,219,975
UNI
68
UNI
Bohemian Rhapsody
16,869,275
15,014,275
1,855,000
666,931,577
482,244,779
184,686,798
FOX
52
FOX
Ralph Breaks The Internet
13,899,000
9,300,000
4,599,000
307,593,930
145,500,000
162,093,930
DIS
26
DIS
Airpocalypse
12,941,000
12,941,000
12,943,008
12,943,008
MULTICN
1
CHALION
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald
8,260,000
7,400,000
860,000
611,452,713
457,000,000
154,452,713
WB
72
WB
Kung Fu Monster
8,078,000
8,078,000
8,080,852
8,080,852
MULTI
3
Drug King, The
7,471,000
7,471,000
7,531,704
7,531,704
SHOWBX
1
Second Act
7,336,000
836,000
6,500,000
11,100,000
4,600,000
6,500,000
MULTI
28
STX
Master Z: Ip Man Legacy
6,250,000
6,250,000
6,274,837
6,274,837
MULTI
6
Mortal Engines
5,727,000
4,000,000
1,727,000
54,291,960
42,300,000
11,991,960
UNI
54
UNI
Politseyskiy s Rublyovki
4,263,000
4,263,000
4,263,000
4,263,000
CPRO
2
Star Is Born, A
3,830,000
3,500,000
330,000
382,051,727
182,000,000
200,051,727
WB
56
WB
Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly
3,710,759
3,710,759
16,501,104
16,501,104
FOX
1
Swing Kids
3,285,000
3,285,000
4,039,521
4,039,521
MULTI
2
WGUI
Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion
2,918,000
2,918,000
17,273,392
17,273,392
MULTI
2
E1INC
My Neighbor Totoro 30th An Studio Ghibli
2,889,000
2,889,000
20,724,536
19,551,772
1,172,764
CHINADIG
1
FTHM
Zero
2,004,000
2,004,000
2,004,000
2,004,000
MULTI
10
YSHRAJ
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.