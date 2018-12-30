|
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 30, 2018
12/30/2018 | 10:14pm CET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 30, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' is the #1 film at the Global Box Office for the fourth weekend in a row pulling in an estimated $85.4 million this weekend on roughly 23,425 screens in 78 overseas markets, thus taking the running overseas cume to $560 million and the global tally to $748.8 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 30, are below.
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $136.9M
- Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $66.2M
- Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $56.9M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $45.7M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $21.7M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $20.2M
- Kill Mobile - Multiple - $20.1M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $19.3M
- Mojin: The Worm Valley - Multiple - $16.7M
- Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $11.8M
- Holmes And Watson - Sony - $11.3M
- Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $9.2M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 30, are below.
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $51.5M
- Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $28.0M
- Bumblebee - Paramount - $20.5M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $18.3M
- Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $11.8M
- Vice - Annapurna Pictures - $7.8M
- Holmes And Watson - Sony - $7.3M
- Second Act - STX Entertainment - $7.2M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $6.5M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $4.2M 11
- Mary Queen Of Scots - Focus Features - $2.7M
- Favourite, The - Fox Searchlight - $2.4M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Terr.
Domestic
Aquaman
136,950,000
85,400,000
51,550,000
748,785,000
560,000,000
188,785,000
WB
79
WB
Bumblebee
66,200,000
45,700,000
20,500,000
156,778,020
90,000,000
66,778,020
PAR
56
PAR
Mary Poppins Returns
56,919,000
28,900,000
28,019,000
173,329,758
74,400,000
98,929,758
DIS
38
DIS
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
45,715,000
27,400,000
18,315,000
213,243,730
109,600,000
103,643,730
SNY
61
SNY
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
21,700,000
17,500,000
4,200,000
469,435,485
203,900,000
265,535,485
UNI
70
UNI
Ralph Breaks The Internet
20,232,000
13,700,000
6,532,000
350,413,583
174,700,000
175,713,583
DIS
33
DIS
Kill Mobile
20,074,000
20,074,000
20,131,124
20,131,124
MULTI
3
ASIA
Bohemian Rhapsody
19,306,684
17,056,684
2,250,000
702,451,741
513,345,226
189,106,515
FOX
44
FOX
Mojin: The Worm Valley
16,746,000
16,746,000
16,746,045
16,746,045
MULTI
2
WGUI
Mule, The
11,780,000
11,780,000
60,738,465
60,738,465
1
WB
Holmes And Watson
11,300,000
4,000,000
7,300,000
23,706,408
4,000,000
19,706,408
SNY
9
SNY
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald
9,230,000
8,200,000
1,030,000
627,549,713
470,900,000
156,649,713
WB
59
WB
Second Act
8,708,000
1,500,000
7,208,000
28,358,000
6,600,000
21,758,000
MULTI
38
STX
Vice
8,666,204
875,160
7,791,044
18,740,610
1,043,610
17,697,000
eONE
3
APR
Take Point
6,200,000
6,200,000
6,358,574
6,358,574
MULTI
3
CJE
Duan pian er
6,051,000
6,051,000
6,051,646
6,051,646
MULTICN
1
Junge muss an die frische Luft, Der
5,384,000
5,384,000
6,867,285
6,867,285
WBI
2
Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion
5,237,000
5,237,000
24,945,729
24,945,729
MULTI
2
E1INC
Thugs Of Hindostan
4,421,000
4,421,000
10,708,469
9,258,621
1,449,848
MULTI
2
YSHRAJ
Mortal Engines
4,235,000
3,200,000
1,035,000
62,587,905
47,900,000
14,687,905
UNI
56
UNI
Simmba
3,830,167
2,104,795
1,725,372
3,829,372
2,104,000
1,725,372
MULTI
14
RELBIGP
Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly
3,362,890
3,362,890
24,380,260
24,380,260
FOX
4
FUNF
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
