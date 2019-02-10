Log in
COMSCORE, INC.
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 10, 2019

02/10/2019 | 04:08pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 10, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Two China-based films led the way on the global chart this weekend with 'The Wandering Earth' and 'Crazy Alien' both generating huge numbers during Chinese New Year while 'Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,' opened with $53.1 million worldwide." 

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 10, are below.

  1. Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $172.7M
  2. Crazy Alien - Multiple - $77.7M
  3. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $53.1M
  4. Pegasus - Multiple - $52.4M
  5. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $38.2M
  6. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $32.0M
  7. Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $27.8M
  8. What Men Want - Paramount Pictures - $19.0M
  9. Extreme Job - Multiple - $18.2M
  10. Green Book - Lionsgate - $15.0M
  11. New King Of Comedy, The - Multiple - $14.9M
  12. Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $13.6M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 10, are below.

  1. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $35.0M
  2. What Men Want - Paramount - $19.0M
  3. Cold Pursuit - Lionsgate - $10.8M
  4. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $7.2M
  5. Glass - Universal - $6.4M
  6. Prodigy, The - Orion Pictures - $6.0M
  7. Green Book - Universal - $3.6M
  8. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $3.3M
  9. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $3.0M
  10. Miss Bala - Sony - $2.7M
  11. Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $1.9M
  12. They Shall Not Grow Old - Warner Bros. - $1.7M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Wandering Earth, The

172,718,000

172,718,000


289,090,290

289,090,290


MULTI

3

CMCF

Crazy Alien

77,668,000

77,668,000


213,579,501

213,579,501


MULTI

2

ASIA

Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The

53,100,000

18,100,000

35,000,000

53,100,000

18,100,000

35,000,000

WB

64

WB

Pegasus

52,433,000

52,433,000


150,632,541

150,632,541


MULTI

6

CMCF

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

38,200,000

38,200,000


138,700,000

138,700,000


UNI

47

UNI

Alita: Battle Angel

32,009,486

32,009,486


32,009,486

32,009,486


FOX

11

FOX

Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past

27,825,000

27,825,000


67,837,656

67,837,656


MULTICN

1


What Men Want

19,000,000


19,000,000

19,000,000


19,000,000


1

PAR

Extreme Job

18,155,000

18,155,000


73,361,601

73,121,012

240,589

MULTI

3

CJE

Green Book

14,967,000

11,400,000

3,567,000

106,101,776

44,600,000

61,501,776

LGF

55

UNI

New King Of Comedy, The

14,881,000

14,881,000


81,170,018

81,170,018


MULTI

4


Cold Pursuit

13,572,000

2,772,000

10,800,000

13,640,839

2,840,839

10,800,000

MULTI

21

LGF

Glass

13,022,000

6,600,000

6,422,000

221,476,580

123,000,000

98,476,580

DIS

52

UNI

Aquaman

9,300,000

6,000,000

3,300,000

1,120,447,042

791,900,000

328,547,042

WB

77

WB

Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon

8,974,000

8,974,000


29,233,843

29,233,843


MULTI

3


Escape Room

8,550,000

6,900,000

1,650,000

108,190,233

53,500,000

54,690,233

SNY

45

SNY

Upside, The

7,824,000

604,000

7,220,000

94,700,366

8,900,000

85,800,366

STX

47

STX

Prodigy, The

7,132,003

1,128,000

6,004,003

7,134,478

1,130,475

6,004,003

MULTI

10

ORI

Mule, The

6,770,000

6,300,000

470,000

135,322,904

32,700,000

102,622,904

WB

52

WB

Bohemian Rhapsody

6,347,602

5,047,602

1,300,000

844,293,328

633,728,896

210,564,432

FOX

40

FOX

Ralph Breaks The Internet

4,955,000

4,600,000

355,000

494,185,984

296,600,000

197,585,984

DIS

31

DIS

Favourite, The

4,865,338

4,065,338

800,000

69,262,131

39,062,090

30,200,041

FOX

42

FSL

Knight Of Shadows: Between Yin And Yang, The

4,376,000

4,376,000


22,041,080

22,041,080


MULTI

3


Dog's Way Home, A

3,850,000

1,900,000

1,950,000

57,328,019

18,400,000

38,928,019

SNY

28

SNY

Nicky Larson

3,600,000

3,600,000


3,600,000

3,600,000


SNY

1


*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-february-10-2019-300792860.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2019
