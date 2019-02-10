|
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 10, 2019
02/10/2019 | 04:08pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 10, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Two China-based films led the way on the global chart this weekend with 'The Wandering Earth' and 'Crazy Alien' both generating huge numbers during Chinese New Year while 'Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,' opened with $53.1 million worldwide."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 10, are below.
- Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $172.7M
- Crazy Alien - Multiple - $77.7M
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $53.1M
- Pegasus - Multiple - $52.4M
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $38.2M
- Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $32.0M
- Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $27.8M
- What Men Want - Paramount Pictures - $19.0M
- Extreme Job - Multiple - $18.2M
- Green Book - Lionsgate - $15.0M
- New King Of Comedy, The - Multiple - $14.9M
- Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $13.6M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 10, are below.
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $35.0M
- What Men Want - Paramount - $19.0M
- Cold Pursuit - Lionsgate - $10.8M
- Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $7.2M
- Glass - Universal - $6.4M
- Prodigy, The - Orion Pictures - $6.0M
- Green Book - Universal - $3.6M
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $3.3M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $3.0M
- Miss Bala - Sony - $2.7M
- Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $1.9M
- They Shall Not Grow Old - Warner Bros. - $1.7M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Terr.
Domestic
Wandering Earth, The
172,718,000
172,718,000
289,090,290
289,090,290
MULTI
3
CMCF
Crazy Alien
77,668,000
77,668,000
213,579,501
213,579,501
MULTI
2
ASIA
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The
53,100,000
18,100,000
35,000,000
53,100,000
18,100,000
35,000,000
WB
64
WB
Pegasus
52,433,000
52,433,000
150,632,541
150,632,541
MULTI
6
CMCF
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
38,200,000
38,200,000
138,700,000
138,700,000
UNI
47
UNI
Alita: Battle Angel
32,009,486
32,009,486
32,009,486
32,009,486
FOX
11
FOX
Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past
27,825,000
27,825,000
67,837,656
67,837,656
MULTICN
1
What Men Want
19,000,000
19,000,000
19,000,000
19,000,000
1
PAR
Extreme Job
18,155,000
18,155,000
73,361,601
73,121,012
240,589
MULTI
3
CJE
Green Book
14,967,000
11,400,000
3,567,000
106,101,776
44,600,000
61,501,776
LGF
55
UNI
New King Of Comedy, The
14,881,000
14,881,000
81,170,018
81,170,018
MULTI
4
Cold Pursuit
13,572,000
2,772,000
10,800,000
13,640,839
2,840,839
10,800,000
MULTI
21
LGF
Glass
13,022,000
6,600,000
6,422,000
221,476,580
123,000,000
98,476,580
DIS
52
UNI
Aquaman
9,300,000
6,000,000
3,300,000
1,120,447,042
791,900,000
328,547,042
WB
77
WB
Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon
8,974,000
8,974,000
29,233,843
29,233,843
MULTI
3
Escape Room
8,550,000
6,900,000
1,650,000
108,190,233
53,500,000
54,690,233
SNY
45
SNY
Upside, The
7,824,000
604,000
7,220,000
94,700,366
8,900,000
85,800,366
STX
47
STX
Prodigy, The
7,132,003
1,128,000
6,004,003
7,134,478
1,130,475
6,004,003
MULTI
10
ORI
Mule, The
6,770,000
6,300,000
470,000
135,322,904
32,700,000
102,622,904
WB
52
WB
Bohemian Rhapsody
6,347,602
5,047,602
1,300,000
844,293,328
633,728,896
210,564,432
FOX
40
FOX
Ralph Breaks The Internet
4,955,000
4,600,000
355,000
494,185,984
296,600,000
197,585,984
DIS
31
DIS
Favourite, The
4,865,338
4,065,338
800,000
69,262,131
39,062,090
30,200,041
FOX
42
FSL
Knight Of Shadows: Between Yin And Yang, The
4,376,000
4,376,000
22,041,080
22,041,080
MULTI
3
Dog's Way Home, A
3,850,000
1,900,000
1,950,000
57,328,019
18,400,000
38,928,019
SNY
28
SNY
Nicky Larson
3,600,000
3,600,000
3,600,000
3,600,000
SNY
1
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-february-10-2019-300792860.html
SOURCE Comscore
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on COMSCORE, INC.
|
|