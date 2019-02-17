|
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 17, 2019
02/17/2019 | 04:09pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 17, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "China-based mega-hit 'The Wandering Earth' continues to be massive box office force taking in another $96.9 million this weekend for a whopping global tally of $609.3 million while Fox's 'Alita: Battle Angel' rings up $84 million in sales this weekend worldwide while taking the top spot in North America with $27.8 million for a cume to date of $130.9 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 17, are below.
- Wandering Earth, The - China Film Group Digital Cinema Line Co.,Ltd - $96.9M
- Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $84.0M
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $33.3M
- Crazy Alien - Huoerguosi Enlight Media - $28.2M
- Pegasus - Multiple - $25.8M
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $21.7M
- Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $21.6M
- Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $14.2M
- What Men Want - Paramount Pictures - $13.1M
- Green Book - Lionsgate - $11.8M
- Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past - Multiple - $10.4M
- Extreme Job - Multiple - $8.6M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 17, are below.
- Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $27.8M
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $21.2M
- Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $14.2M
- What Men Want - Paramount - $10.9M
- Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $9.8M
- Cold Pursuit - Lionsgate - $6.0M
- Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $5.6M
- Glass - Universal - $3.9M
- Prodigy, The - Orion Pictures - $3.2M
- Green Book - Universal - $2.8M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $2.0M
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $1.9M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Terr.
Domestic
Wandering Earth, The
96,943,212
96,943,212
609,299,000
606,867,211
2,431,789
CHINADIG
3
CMCF
Alita: Battle Angel
83,978,603
56,178,603
27,800,000
130,885,895
94,369,663
36,516,232
FOX
86
FOX
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The
33,315,000
12,100,000
21,215,000
97,390,359
34,700,000
62,690,359
WB
69
WB
Crazy Alien
28,159,438
28,159,438
318,494,000
318,494,000
HGSE
1
ASIA
Pegasus
25,772,195
25,772,195
238,460,000
238,460,000
MULTI
6
CMCF
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
21,700,000
21,700,000
172,500,000
172,500,000
UNI
49
UNI
Happy Death Day 2U
21,616,000
11,800,000
9,816,000
25,327,500
11,800,000
13,527,500
UNI
41
UNI
Isn't It Romantic
14,210,000
14,210,000
20,455,347
20,455,347
WB
What Men Want
13,120,000
2,200,000
10,920,000
38,650,328
2,500,000
36,150,328
PAR
6
PAR
Green Book
11,751,000
9,000,000
2,751,000
126,356,401
60,600,000
65,756,401
LGF
59
UNI
Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past
10,350,698
10,350,698
103,264,564
103,264,564
MULTI
2
Extreme Job
8,597,000
8,597,000
107,468,101
107,227,512
240,589
MULTI
3
CJE
Ralph Breaks The Internet
7,916,000
7,000,000
916,000
505,403,244
306,800,000
198,603,244
DIS
28
DIS
Cold Pursuit
7,510,000
1,510,000
6,000,000
26,381,364
5,259,032
21,122,332
MULTI
23
LGF
Glass
7,459,000
3,600,000
3,859,000
234,792,915
130,300,000
104,492,915
DIS
44
UNI
Fall In Love At First Kiss
6,295,832
6,295,832
21,218,091
21,218,091
MULTI
7
ASIA
Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon
6,106,000
6,106,000
40,464,275
40,464,275
MULTI
2
Upside, The
6,056,000
466,000
5,590,000
103,997,031
9,800,000
94,197,031
STX
49
STX
Aquaman
5,285,000
3,400,000
1,885,000
1,130,771,102
799,400,000
331,371,102
WB
68
WB
Bohemian Rhapsody
5,152,178
4,282,178
870,000
853,969,090
642,067,381
211,901,709
FOX
48
FOX
Mule, The
4,500,000
4,500,000
142,797,563
40,000,000
102,797,563
WB
44
WB
Instant Family
4,400,000
4,400,000
104,663,237
37,300,000
67,363,237
PAR
21
PAR
Innocent Witness
4,341,000
4,341,000
4,619,613
4,619,613
LOTTE
1
Favourite, The
4,282,418
3,712,418
570,000
76,663,595
45,550,310
31,113,285
FOX
46
FSL
Escape Room
4,220,000
3,600,000
620,000
115,320,767
59,600,000
55,720,767
SNY
44
SNY
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-february-17-2019-300797092.html
SOURCE Comscore
© PRNewswire 2019
|
