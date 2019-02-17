Log in
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 17, 2019

0
02/17/2019 | 04:09pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 17, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "China-based mega-hit 'The Wandering Earth' continues to be massive box office force taking in another $96.9 million this weekend for a whopping global tally of $609.3 million while Fox's 'Alita: Battle Angel' rings up $84 million in sales this weekend worldwide while taking the top spot in North America with $27.8 million for a cume to date of $130.9 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 17, are below.

  1. Wandering Earth, The - China Film Group Digital Cinema Line Co.,Ltd - $96.9M
  2. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $84.0M
  3. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $33.3M
  4. Crazy Alien - Huoerguosi Enlight Media - $28.2M
  5. Pegasus - Multiple - $25.8M
  6. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $21.7M
  7. Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $21.6M
  8. Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $14.2M
  9. What Men Want - Paramount Pictures - $13.1M
  10. Green Book - Lionsgate - $11.8M
  11. Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past - Multiple - $10.4M
  12. Extreme Job - Multiple - $8.6M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 17, are below.

  1. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $27.8M
  2. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $21.2M
  3. Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $14.2M
  4. What Men Want - Paramount - $10.9M
  5. Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $9.8M
  6. Cold Pursuit - Lionsgate - $6.0M
  7. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $5.6M
  8. Glass - Universal - $3.9M
  9. Prodigy, The - Orion Pictures - $3.2M
  10. Green Book - Universal - $2.8M
  11. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $2.0M
  12. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $1.9M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Wandering Earth, The

96,943,212

96,943,212


609,299,000

606,867,211

2,431,789

CHINADIG

3

CMCF

Alita: Battle Angel

83,978,603

56,178,603

27,800,000

130,885,895

94,369,663

36,516,232

FOX

86

FOX

Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The

33,315,000

12,100,000

21,215,000

97,390,359

34,700,000

62,690,359

WB

69

WB

Crazy Alien

28,159,438

28,159,438


318,494,000

318,494,000


HGSE

1

ASIA

Pegasus

25,772,195

25,772,195


238,460,000

238,460,000


MULTI

6

CMCF

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

21,700,000

21,700,000


172,500,000

172,500,000


UNI

49

UNI

Happy Death Day 2U

21,616,000

11,800,000

9,816,000

25,327,500

11,800,000

13,527,500

UNI

41

UNI

Isn't It Romantic

14,210,000


14,210,000

20,455,347


20,455,347



WB

What Men Want

13,120,000

2,200,000

10,920,000

38,650,328

2,500,000

36,150,328

PAR

6

PAR

Green Book

11,751,000

9,000,000

2,751,000

126,356,401

60,600,000

65,756,401

LGF

59

UNI

Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past

10,350,698

10,350,698


103,264,564

103,264,564


MULTI

2


Extreme Job

8,597,000

8,597,000


107,468,101

107,227,512

240,589

MULTI

3

CJE

Ralph Breaks The Internet

7,916,000

7,000,000

916,000

505,403,244

306,800,000

198,603,244

DIS

28

DIS

Cold Pursuit

7,510,000

1,510,000

6,000,000

26,381,364

5,259,032

21,122,332

MULTI

23

LGF

Glass

7,459,000

3,600,000

3,859,000

234,792,915

130,300,000

104,492,915

DIS

44

UNI

Fall In Love At First Kiss

6,295,832

6,295,832


21,218,091

21,218,091


MULTI

7

ASIA

Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon

6,106,000

6,106,000


40,464,275

40,464,275


MULTI

2


Upside, The

6,056,000

466,000

5,590,000

103,997,031

9,800,000

94,197,031

STX

49

STX

Aquaman

5,285,000

3,400,000

1,885,000

1,130,771,102

799,400,000

331,371,102

WB

68

WB

Bohemian Rhapsody

5,152,178

4,282,178

870,000

853,969,090

642,067,381

211,901,709

FOX

48

FOX

Mule, The

4,500,000

4,500,000


142,797,563

40,000,000

102,797,563

WB

44

WB

Instant Family

4,400,000

4,400,000


104,663,237

37,300,000

67,363,237

PAR

21

PAR

Innocent Witness

4,341,000

4,341,000


4,619,613

4,619,613


LOTTE

1


Favourite, The

4,282,418

3,712,418

570,000

76,663,595

45,550,310

31,113,285

FOX

46

FSL

Escape Room

4,220,000

3,600,000

620,000

115,320,767

59,600,000

55,720,767

SNY

44

SNY

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-february-17-2019-300797092.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2019
