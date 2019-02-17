Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 17, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "China-based mega-hit 'The Wandering Earth' continues to be massive box office force taking in another $96.9 million this weekend for a whopping global tally of $609.3 million while Fox's 'Alita: Battle Angel' rings up $84 million in sales this weekend worldwide while taking the top spot in North America with $27.8 million for a cume to date of $130.9 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 17, are below.

Wandering Earth, The - China Film Group Digital Cinema Line Co.,Ltd - $96.9M Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $84.0M Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $33.3M Crazy Alien - Huoerguosi Enlight Media - $28.2M Pegasus - Multiple - $25.8M How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $21.7M Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $21.6M Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $14.2M What Men Want - Paramount Pictures - $13.1M Green Book - Lionsgate - $11.8M Boonie Bears : Blast Into The Past - Multiple - $10.4M Extreme Job - Multiple - $8.6M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 17, are below.

Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $27.8M Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $21.2M Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $14.2M What Men Want - Paramount - $10.9M Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $9.8M Cold Pursuit - Lionsgate - $6.0M Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $5.6M Glass - Universal - $3.9M Prodigy, The - Orion Pictures - $3.2M Green Book - Universal - $2.8M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $2.0M Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $1.9M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Wandering Earth, The 96,943,212 96,943,212

609,299,000 606,867,211 2,431,789 CHINADIG 3 CMCF Alita: Battle Angel 83,978,603 56,178,603 27,800,000 130,885,895 94,369,663 36,516,232 FOX 86 FOX Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The 33,315,000 12,100,000 21,215,000 97,390,359 34,700,000 62,690,359 WB 69 WB Crazy Alien 28,159,438 28,159,438

318,494,000 318,494,000

HGSE 1 ASIA Pegasus 25,772,195 25,772,195

238,460,000 238,460,000

MULTI 6 CMCF How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 21,700,000 21,700,000

172,500,000 172,500,000

UNI 49 UNI Happy Death Day 2U 21,616,000 11,800,000 9,816,000 25,327,500 11,800,000 13,527,500 UNI 41 UNI Isn't It Romantic 14,210,000

14,210,000 20,455,347

20,455,347



WB What Men Want 13,120,000 2,200,000 10,920,000 38,650,328 2,500,000 36,150,328 PAR 6 PAR Green Book 11,751,000 9,000,000 2,751,000 126,356,401 60,600,000 65,756,401 LGF 59 UNI Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past 10,350,698 10,350,698

103,264,564 103,264,564

MULTI 2

Extreme Job 8,597,000 8,597,000

107,468,101 107,227,512 240,589 MULTI 3 CJE Ralph Breaks The Internet 7,916,000 7,000,000 916,000 505,403,244 306,800,000 198,603,244 DIS 28 DIS Cold Pursuit 7,510,000 1,510,000 6,000,000 26,381,364 5,259,032 21,122,332 MULTI 23 LGF Glass 7,459,000 3,600,000 3,859,000 234,792,915 130,300,000 104,492,915 DIS 44 UNI Fall In Love At First Kiss 6,295,832 6,295,832

21,218,091 21,218,091

MULTI 7 ASIA Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon 6,106,000 6,106,000

40,464,275 40,464,275

MULTI 2

Upside, The 6,056,000 466,000 5,590,000 103,997,031 9,800,000 94,197,031 STX 49 STX Aquaman 5,285,000 3,400,000 1,885,000 1,130,771,102 799,400,000 331,371,102 WB 68 WB Bohemian Rhapsody 5,152,178 4,282,178 870,000 853,969,090 642,067,381 211,901,709 FOX 48 FOX Mule, The 4,500,000 4,500,000

142,797,563 40,000,000 102,797,563 WB 44 WB Instant Family 4,400,000 4,400,000

104,663,237 37,300,000 67,363,237 PAR 21 PAR Innocent Witness 4,341,000 4,341,000

4,619,613 4,619,613

LOTTE 1

Favourite, The 4,282,418 3,712,418 570,000 76,663,595 45,550,310 31,113,285 FOX 46 FSL Escape Room 4,220,000 3,600,000 620,000 115,320,767 59,600,000 55,720,767 SNY 44 SNY

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-february-17-2019-300797092.html

SOURCE Comscore