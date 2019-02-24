|
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 24, 2019
02/24/2019 | 03:18pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 24, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Alita: Battle Angel' and Universal's 'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' drew massive global audiences this weekend with 'Alita' generating $104.4 million for a global total to date of $263.358 million and 'Dragon' slaying $90.228 million for a global total through Sunday of $274.9 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 24, are below.
- Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $104.4M
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $90.2M
- Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $36.7M
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $20.3M
- Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $11.1M
- Total Dhamaal - 20th Century Fox - $10.9M
- Green Book - Multiple - $10.7M
- Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $9.2M
- Fighting With My Family - Multiple - $8.5M
- Pegasus - Multiple - $8.4M
- Crazy Alien - Huoerguosi Enlight Media - $8.3M
- Svaha: The Sixth Finger - CJ Entertainment - $7.6M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 24, are below.
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $55.5M
- Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $12.0M
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $10.0M
- Fighting With My Family - MGM - $8.0M
- Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $7.5M
- What Men Want - Paramount - $5.2M
- Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $5.0M
- Cold Pursuit - Lionsgate - $3.3M
- Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $3.2M
- Run The Race - Roadside Attractions - $2.3M
- Green Book - Universal - $2.1M
- Glass - Universal - $1.8M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.
Domestic
Alita: Battle Angel
104,419,754
92,419,754
12,000,000
263,358,391
202,677,323
60,681,068
FOX
83
FOX
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
90,228,000
34,700,000
55,528,000
274,928,000
216,900,000
58,028,000
UNI
54
UNI
Wandering Earth, The
36,700,000
36,700,000
684,301,568
679,339,439
4,962,129
MUL
3
CMCF
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The
20,315,000
10,300,000
10,015,000
136,619,039
53,000,000
83,619,039
WB
74
WB
Happy Death Day 2U
11,088,000
6,100,000
4,988,000
42,510,880
20,900,000
21,610,880
UNI
49
UNI
Total Dhamaal
10,851,044
9,901,044
950,000
10,851,044
9,901,044
950,000
FOX
3
FXIP
Green Book
10,688,000
8,600,000
2,088,000
144,005,686
74,400,000
69,605,686
MUL
60
UNI
Cold Pursuit
9,200,000
5,900,000
3,300,000
39,006,816
11,921,249
27,085,567
MUL
39
LGF
Fighting With My Family
8,462,000
450,000
8,012,000
8,680,220
453,199
8,227,021
MUL
6
MGM
Pegasus
8,400,000
8,400,000
251,185,266
251,185,266
MUL
6
CMCF
Crazy Alien
8,340,000
8,340,000
324,712,620
324,712,620
HGSE
1
ASIA
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
7,600,000
7,600,000
7,616,174
7,616,174
CJE
1
Isn't It Romantic
7,510,000
7,510,000
33,768,742
33,768,742
1
WB
What Men Want
6,800,000
1,600,000
5,200,000
49,661,066
4,600,000
45,061,066
PAR
11
PAR
Ralph Breaks The Internet
5,499,000
5,100,000
399,000
514,491,967
314,600,000
199,891,967
DIS
27
DIS
Extreme Job
4,430,000
4,430,000
121,037,846
120,035,979
1,001,867
MUL
4
CJE
Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu?
4,400,000
4,400,000
52,680,123
52,680,123
MUL
2
INDP
Favourite, The
4,202,807
3,662,807
540,000
83,221,628
51,113,900
32,107,728
FOX
50
FSL
Upside, The
3,941,000
731,000
3,210,000
110,539,409
10,800,000
99,739,409
STX
53
STX
Bohemian Rhapsody
3,887,749
3,242,749
645,000
860,881,272
647,742,772
213,138,500
FOX
34
FOX
Innocent Witness
3,800,000
3,800,000
9,296,953
9,296,953
LOTTE
1
Glass
3,364,000
1,600,000
1,764,000
240,929,055
133,000,000
107,929,055
DIS
36
UNI
Instant Family
3,000,000
3,000,000
110,863,237
43,500,000
67,363,237
PAR
22
PAR
Mule, The
3,000,000
3,000,000
147,975,913
44,700,000
103,275,913
WB
35
WB
Vice
2,731,391
2,000,000
731,391
66,260,022
19,045,981
47,214,041
MUL
34
APR
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.
|
