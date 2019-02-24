Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  COMSCORE, Inc.    SCOR

COMSCORE, INC.

(SCOR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 24, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 03:18pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of February 24, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

                                                                    
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Alita: Battle Angel' and Universal's 'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' drew massive global audiences this weekend with 'Alita' generating $104.4 million for a global total to date of $263.358 million and 'Dragon' slaying $90.228 million for a global total through Sunday of $274.9 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 24, are below.

  1. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $104.4M
  2. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $90.2M
  3. Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $36.7M
  4. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $20.3M
  5. Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $11.1M
  6. Total Dhamaal - 20th Century Fox - $10.9M
  7. Green Book - Multiple - $10.7M
  8. Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $9.2M
  9. Fighting With My Family - Multiple - $8.5M
  10. Pegasus - Multiple - $8.4M
  11. Crazy Alien - Huoerguosi Enlight Media - $8.3M
  12. Svaha: The Sixth Finger - CJ Entertainment - $7.6M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 24, are below.

  1. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $55.5M
  2. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $12.0M
  3. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $10.0M
  4. Fighting With My Family - MGM - $8.0M
  5. Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $7.5M
  6. What Men Want - Paramount - $5.2M
  7. Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $5.0M
  8. Cold Pursuit - Lionsgate - $3.3M
  9. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $3.2M
  10. Run The Race - Roadside Attractions - $2.3M
  11. Green Book - Universal - $2.1M
  12. Glass - Universal - $1.8M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Alita: Battle Angel

104,419,754

92,419,754

12,000,000

263,358,391

202,677,323

60,681,068

FOX

83

FOX

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

90,228,000

34,700,000

55,528,000

274,928,000

216,900,000

58,028,000

UNI

54

UNI

Wandering Earth, The

36,700,000

36,700,000


684,301,568

679,339,439

4,962,129

MUL

3

CMCF

Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The

20,315,000

10,300,000

10,015,000

136,619,039

53,000,000

83,619,039

WB

74

WB

Happy Death Day 2U

11,088,000

6,100,000

4,988,000

42,510,880

20,900,000

21,610,880

UNI

49

UNI

Total Dhamaal

10,851,044

9,901,044

950,000

10,851,044

9,901,044

950,000

FOX

3

FXIP

Green Book

10,688,000

8,600,000

2,088,000

144,005,686

74,400,000

69,605,686

MUL

60

UNI

Cold Pursuit

9,200,000

5,900,000

3,300,000

39,006,816

11,921,249

27,085,567

MUL

39

LGF

Fighting With My Family

8,462,000

450,000

8,012,000

8,680,220

453,199

8,227,021

MUL

6

MGM

Pegasus

8,400,000

8,400,000


251,185,266

251,185,266


MUL

6

CMCF

Crazy Alien

8,340,000

8,340,000


324,712,620

324,712,620


HGSE

1

ASIA

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

7,600,000

7,600,000


7,616,174

7,616,174


CJE

1


Isn't It Romantic

7,510,000


7,510,000

33,768,742


33,768,742


1

WB

What Men Want

6,800,000

1,600,000

5,200,000

49,661,066

4,600,000

45,061,066

PAR

11

PAR

Ralph Breaks The Internet

5,499,000

5,100,000

399,000

514,491,967

314,600,000

199,891,967

DIS

27

DIS

Extreme Job

4,430,000

4,430,000


121,037,846

120,035,979

1,001,867

MUL

4

CJE

Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu?

4,400,000

4,400,000


52,680,123

52,680,123


MUL

2

INDP

Favourite, The

4,202,807

3,662,807

540,000

83,221,628

51,113,900

32,107,728

FOX

50

FSL

Upside, The

3,941,000

731,000

3,210,000

110,539,409

10,800,000

99,739,409

STX

53

STX

Bohemian Rhapsody

3,887,749

3,242,749

645,000

860,881,272

647,742,772

213,138,500

FOX

34

FOX

Innocent Witness

3,800,000

3,800,000


9,296,953

9,296,953


LOTTE

1


Glass

3,364,000

1,600,000

1,764,000

240,929,055

133,000,000

107,929,055

DIS

36

UNI

Instant Family

3,000,000

3,000,000


110,863,237

43,500,000

67,363,237

PAR

22

PAR

Mule, The

3,000,000

3,000,000


147,975,913

44,700,000

103,275,913

WB

35

WB

Vice

2,731,391

2,000,000

731,391

66,260,022

19,045,981

47,214,041

MUL

34

APR

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-february-24-2019-300800910.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMSCORE, INC.
03:18pCOMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of Februa..
PR
11:50aCOMSCORE : 'How to Train Your Dragon' tops Oscar weekend with $55.5M
AQ
02/20COMSCORE : SendtoNews Ranked #1 Digital Sports Video Platform by Comscore
AQ
02/17COMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of Februa..
PR
02/10COMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of Februa..
PR
02/10COMSCORE : 'The Lego Movie 2' opens No. 1 but everything is not awesome
AQ
02/07COMSCORE : Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Res..
PR
01/27COMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of Januar..
PR
01/22COMSCORE : Expands Partnership with NBC and Telemundo Owned Stations to Full Gro..
PR
01/20COMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of Januar..
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.