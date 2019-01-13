Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 13, 2019
0
01/13/2019 | 03:44pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 13, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, 'Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' swims past the $1 billion mark worldwide this weekend as the hit DC Comics film added another $27.9 million on roughly 13,154 screens in 79 markets for a running overseas cume of $732.4 million, which is now the second highest Warner Bros. film ever internationally, and the global tally when combined with the North American gross of $287.9 million is now at a staggering $1.02 billion.'
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 13, are below.
Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $45.2M
Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $42.4M
Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $20.9M
Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly - 20th Century Fox - $20.3M
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $18.4M
Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $18.3M
Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $17.8M
Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $17.6M
Big Shot, The - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $16.3M
Creed II - Warner Bros. - $12.4M
Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $11.3M
Escape Room - Sony - $10.4M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 13, are below.
Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $19.6M
Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $17.3M
Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $11.3M
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $9.0M
Escape Room - Sony - $8.9M
Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $7.2M
Bumblebee - Paramount - $6.8M
On The Basis Of Sex - Focus Features - $6.2M
Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $5.5M
Vice - Annapurna Pictures - $3.3M
Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $3.2M
Replicas - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $2.5M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Terr.
Domestic
Aquaman
45,165,000
27,900,000
17,265,000
1,020,261,781
732,400,000
287,861,781
WB
80
WB
Bumblebee
42,375,000
35,600,000
6,775,000
364,769,977
256,300,000
108,469,977
PAR
65
PAR
Upside, The
20,890,000
1,300,000
19,590,000
20,890,000
1,300,000
19,590,000
STX
18
STX
Dragon Ball Z Super:
Broly
20,300,000
20,300,000
54,300,000
54,300,000
FOX
17
FUNF
Spider-Man: Into The
Spider-Verse
18,400,000
9,400,000
9,000,000
302,375,445
154,600,000
147,775,445
SNY
66
SNY
Bohemian Rhapsody
18,281,898
15,081,898
3,200,000
772,705,690
574,209,384
198,496,306
FOX
41
FOX
Mary Poppins Returns
17,815,000
10,600,000
7,215,000
287,856,985
137,200,000
150,656,985
DIS
49
DIS
Ralph Breaks The
Internet
17,614,000
15,400,000
2,214,000
434,149,603
243,700,000
190,449,603
DIS
36
DIS
Big Shot, The
16,300,000
16,300,000
19,477,256
19,477,256
MULTICN
1
Creed II
12,391,651
12,100,000
291,651
165,990,384
51,100,000
114,890,384
WB
44
MGM
Dog's Way Home, A
11,300,000
11,300,000
11,300,000
11,300,000
1
SNY
Escape Room
10,400,000
1,500,000
8,900,000
34,932,931
2,500,000
32,432,931
SNY
16
SNY
How To Train Your
Dragon: The Hidden
World
7,700,000
7,700,000
15,200,000
15,200,000
UNI
8
UNI
Mule, The
7,645,000
2,100,000
5,545,000
93,878,396
3,300,000
90,578,396
WB
29
WB
On The Basis Of Sex
6,227,000
6,227,000
10,558,847
10,558,847
1
FOC
White Snake
5,400,000
5,400,000
6,125,791
6,125,791
MULTICN
1
Second Act
5,080,000
3,450,000
1,630,000
50,943,871
14,600,000
36,343,871
STX
52
STX
Vice
4,778,644
1,500,000
3,278,644
40,448,081
4,511,594
35,936,487
MUL
6
APR
Kill Mobile
4,600,000
4,600,000
86,607,750
86,607,750
MUL
4
ASIA
Favourite, The
4,125,000
3,000,000
1,125,000
35,904,494
14,406,312
21,498,182
FOX
7
FSL
T-34
4,000,000
4,000,000
19,534,882
19,534,882
CENT
6
Fate/Stay Night Movie:
Heaven's Feel
4,000,000
4,000,000
18,469,453
18,469,453
CHINA
1
INDP
Instant Family
3,350,000
3,100,000
250,000
79,979,272
13,300,000
66,679,272
PAR
16
PAR
Star Is Born, A
3,332,000
2,200,000
1,132,000
403,588,149
200,000,000
203,588,149
WB
43
WB
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
2,985,000
2,800,000
185,000
505,133,350
235,100,000
270,033,350
UNI
59
UNI
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.