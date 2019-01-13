Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 13, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, 'Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' swims past the $1 billion mark worldwide this weekend as the hit DC Comics film added another $27.9 million on roughly 13,154 screens in 79 markets for a running overseas cume of $732.4 million, which is now the second highest Warner Bros. film ever internationally, and the global tally when combined with the North American gross of $287.9 million is now at a staggering $1.02 billion.'

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 13, are below.

Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $45.2M Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $42.4M Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $20.9M Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly - 20th Century Fox - $20.3M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $18.4M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $18.3M Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $17.8M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $17.6M Big Shot, The - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $16.3M Creed II - Warner Bros. - $12.4M Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $11.3M Escape Room - Sony - $10.4M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 13, are below.

Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $19.6M Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $17.3M Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $11.3M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $9.0M Escape Room - Sony - $8.9M Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $7.2M Bumblebee - Paramount - $6.8M On The Basis Of Sex - Focus Features - $6.2M Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $5.5M Vice - Annapurna Pictures - $3.3M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $3.2M Replicas - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $2.5M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Aquaman 45,165,000 27,900,000 17,265,000 1,020,261,781 732,400,000 287,861,781 WB 80 WB Bumblebee 42,375,000 35,600,000 6,775,000 364,769,977 256,300,000 108,469,977 PAR 65 PAR Upside, The 20,890,000 1,300,000 19,590,000 20,890,000 1,300,000 19,590,000 STX 18 STX Dragon Ball Z Super:

Broly 20,300,000 20,300,000 54,300,000 54,300,000 FOX 17 FUNF Spider-Man: Into The

Spider-Verse 18,400,000 9,400,000 9,000,000 302,375,445 154,600,000 147,775,445 SNY 66 SNY Bohemian Rhapsody 18,281,898 15,081,898 3,200,000 772,705,690 574,209,384 198,496,306 FOX 41 FOX Mary Poppins Returns 17,815,000 10,600,000 7,215,000 287,856,985 137,200,000 150,656,985 DIS 49 DIS Ralph Breaks The

Internet 17,614,000 15,400,000 2,214,000 434,149,603 243,700,000 190,449,603 DIS 36 DIS Big Shot, The 16,300,000 16,300,000 19,477,256 19,477,256 MULTICN 1 Creed II 12,391,651 12,100,000 291,651 165,990,384 51,100,000 114,890,384 WB 44 MGM Dog's Way Home, A 11,300,000 11,300,000 11,300,000 11,300,000 1 SNY Escape Room 10,400,000 1,500,000 8,900,000 34,932,931 2,500,000 32,432,931 SNY 16 SNY How To Train Your

Dragon: The Hidden

World 7,700,000 7,700,000 15,200,000 15,200,000 UNI 8 UNI Mule, The 7,645,000 2,100,000 5,545,000 93,878,396 3,300,000 90,578,396 WB 29 WB On The Basis Of Sex 6,227,000 6,227,000 10,558,847 10,558,847 1 FOC White Snake 5,400,000 5,400,000 6,125,791 6,125,791 MULTICN 1 Second Act 5,080,000 3,450,000 1,630,000 50,943,871 14,600,000 36,343,871 STX 52 STX Vice 4,778,644 1,500,000 3,278,644 40,448,081 4,511,594 35,936,487 MUL 6 APR Kill Mobile 4,600,000 4,600,000 86,607,750 86,607,750 MUL 4 ASIA Favourite, The 4,125,000 3,000,000 1,125,000 35,904,494 14,406,312 21,498,182 FOX 7 FSL T-34 4,000,000 4,000,000 19,534,882 19,534,882 CENT 6 Fate/Stay Night Movie:

Heaven's Feel 4,000,000 4,000,000 18,469,453 18,469,453 CHINA 1 INDP Instant Family 3,350,000 3,100,000 250,000 79,979,272 13,300,000 66,679,272 PAR 16 PAR Star Is Born, A 3,332,000 2,200,000 1,132,000 403,588,149 200,000,000 203,588,149 WB 43 WB Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 2,985,000 2,800,000 185,000 505,133,350 235,100,000 270,033,350 UNI 59 UNI

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

