Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 13, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 03:44pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 13, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, 'Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman' swims past the $1 billion mark worldwide this weekend as the hit DC Comics film added another $27.9 million on roughly 13,154 screens in 79 markets for a running overseas cume of $732.4 million, which is now the second highest Warner Bros. film ever internationally, and the global tally when combined with the North American gross of $287.9 million is now at a staggering $1.02 billion.'

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 13, are below.

  1. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $45.2M
  2. Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $42.4M
  3. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $20.9M
  4. Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly - 20th Century Fox - $20.3M
  5. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $18.4M
  6. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $18.3M
  7. Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $17.8M
  8. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $17.6M
  9. Big Shot, The - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $16.3M
  10. Creed II - Warner Bros. - $12.4M
  11. Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $11.3M
  12. Escape Room - Sony - $10.4M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 13, are below.

  1. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $19.6M
  2. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $17.3M
  3. Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $11.3M
  4. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $9.0M
  5. Escape Room - Sony - $8.9M
  6. Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $7.2M
  7. Bumblebee - Paramount - $6.8M
  8. On The Basis Of Sex - Focus Features - $6.2M
  9. Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $5.5M
  10. Vice - Annapurna Pictures - $3.3M
  11. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $3.2M
  12. Replicas - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $2.5M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.

Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Aquaman

45,165,000

27,900,000

17,265,000

1,020,261,781

732,400,000

287,861,781

WB

80

WB

Bumblebee

42,375,000

35,600,000

6,775,000

364,769,977

256,300,000

108,469,977

PAR

65

PAR

Upside, The

20,890,000

1,300,000

19,590,000

20,890,000

1,300,000

19,590,000

STX

18

STX

Dragon Ball Z Super:
Broly

20,300,000

20,300,000

54,300,000

54,300,000

FOX

17

FUNF

Spider-Man: Into The
Spider-Verse

18,400,000

9,400,000

9,000,000

302,375,445

154,600,000

147,775,445

SNY

66

SNY

Bohemian Rhapsody

18,281,898

15,081,898

3,200,000

772,705,690

574,209,384

198,496,306

FOX

41

FOX

Mary Poppins Returns

17,815,000

10,600,000

7,215,000

287,856,985

137,200,000

150,656,985

DIS

49

DIS

Ralph Breaks The
Internet

17,614,000

15,400,000

2,214,000

434,149,603

243,700,000

190,449,603

DIS

36

DIS

Big Shot, The

16,300,000

16,300,000

19,477,256

19,477,256

MULTICN

1

Creed II

12,391,651

12,100,000

291,651

165,990,384

51,100,000

114,890,384

WB

44

MGM

Dog's Way Home, A

11,300,000

11,300,000

11,300,000

11,300,000

1

SNY

Escape Room

10,400,000

1,500,000

8,900,000

34,932,931

2,500,000

32,432,931

SNY

16

SNY

How To Train Your
Dragon: The Hidden
World

7,700,000

7,700,000

15,200,000

15,200,000

UNI

8

UNI

Mule, The

7,645,000

2,100,000

5,545,000

93,878,396

3,300,000

90,578,396

WB

29

WB

On The Basis Of Sex

6,227,000

6,227,000

10,558,847

10,558,847

1

FOC

White Snake

5,400,000

5,400,000

6,125,791

6,125,791

MULTICN

1

Second Act

5,080,000

3,450,000

1,630,000

50,943,871

14,600,000

36,343,871

STX

52

STX

Vice

4,778,644

1,500,000

3,278,644

40,448,081

4,511,594

35,936,487

MUL

6

APR

Kill Mobile

4,600,000

4,600,000

86,607,750

86,607,750

MUL

4

ASIA

Favourite, The

4,125,000

3,000,000

1,125,000

35,904,494

14,406,312

21,498,182

FOX

7

FSL

T-34

4,000,000

4,000,000

19,534,882

19,534,882

CENT

6

Fate/Stay Night Movie:
Heaven's Feel

4,000,000

4,000,000

18,469,453

18,469,453

CHINA

1

INDP

Instant Family

3,350,000

3,100,000

250,000

79,979,272

13,300,000

66,679,272

PAR

16

PAR

Star Is Born, A

3,332,000

2,200,000

1,132,000

403,588,149

200,000,000

203,588,149

WB

43

WB

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

2,985,000

2,800,000

185,000

505,133,350

235,100,000

270,033,350

UNI

59

UNI

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-january-13-2019-300777361.html

SOURCE Comscore

Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, (818) 917-9697, pdergarabedian@comscore.com

Disclaimer

comScore Inc. published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 20:43:01 UTC
