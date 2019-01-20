|
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 20, 2019
01/20/2019 | 05:16pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 20, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's Blumhouse production of M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' breaks big across the world taking in $89.1 million in 55 territories including North America where it also took the top spot with $40.586 million. Notably, Paramount's 'Bumblebee' crossed the $400 million mark worldwide this weekend."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 20, are below.
- Glass - Disney - $89.1M
- Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $25.6M
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $24.6M
- Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $17.8M
- Escape Room - Sony - $14.8M
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly - 20th Century Fox - $14.0M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $13.6M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $12.0M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $11.4M
- Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $11.2M
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $10.8M
- White Snake - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $9.9M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 20, are below.
- Glass – Universal - $40.6M
- Upside, The – STX Entertainment - $15.7M
- Aquaman – Warner Bros. - $10.3M
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly – FUNimation Films $8.7M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony – $7.3M
- Dog's Way Home, A – Sony - $7.1M
- Escape Room – Sony - $5.3M
- Mary Poppins Returns – Disney - $5.2M
- Bumblebee – Paramount - $4.7M
- On The Basis of Sex – Focus Features - $4.0M
- Mule, The – Warner Bros. – 3.5M
- Green Book – Universal - $2.3M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Terr.
Domestic
Glass
89,086,000
48,500,000
40,586,000
89,086,000
48,500,000
40,586,000
DIS
56
UNI
Bumblebee
25,560,000
20,900,000
4,660,000
412,343,676
296,400,000
115,943,676
PAR
65
PAR
Aquaman
24,630,000
14,300,000
10,330,000
1,063,436,848
759,100,000
304,336,848
WB
80
WB
Upside, The
17,770,000
2,100,000
15,670,000
48,083,439
4,100,000
43,983,439
STX
44
STX
Escape Room
14,775,000
9,500,000
5,275,000
53,700,948
13,000,000
40,700,948
SNY
17
SNY
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
13,984,113
5,284,113
8,700,000
85,354,981
65,854,981
19,500,000
FOX
19
FUNF
Bohemian Rhapsody
13,564,377
11,314,377
2,250,000
798,003,776
596,021,292
201,982,484
FOX
45
FOX
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
11,955,000
4,700,000
7,255,000
322,856,385
164,600,000
158,256,385
SNY
66
SNY
Ralph Breaks The Internet
11,358,000
9,200,000
2,158,000
455,217,032
262,000,000
193,217,032
DIS
33
DIS
Mary Poppins Returns
11,244,000
6,000,000
5,244,000
306,031,814
147,300,000
158,731,814
DIS
45
DIS
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
10,800,000
10,800,000
29,000,000
29,000,000
UNI
13
UNI
White Snake
9,920,000
9,920,000
23,471,091
23,471,091
MULTICN
1
Dog's Way Home, A
9,910,000
2,800,000
7,110,000
26,378,496
5,100,000
21,278,496
SNY
9
SNY
Big Shot, The
8,887,000
8,887,000
39,684,787
39,684,787
MULTICN
1
Mary Queen Of Scots
6,770,000
6,400,000
370,000
22,446,509
6,400,000
16,046,509
UNI
14
FOC
Creed II
5,738,802
5,500,000
238,802
175,431,419
60,200,000
115,231,419
WB
38
MGM
MAL-MO-E: The Secret Mission
5,360,000
5,360,000
14,336,129
14,336,129
LOTTE
1
INDP
Mortal Engines
4,900,000
4,900,000
80,051,040
64,100,000
15,951,040
UNI
68
UNI
Man Inside Me, The
4,228,000
4,228,000
10,145,198
10,145,198
CONTON
1
Favourite, The
4,054,790
3,244,790
810,000
42,544,448
19,745,423
22,799,025
FOX
12
FSL
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
