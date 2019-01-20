Log in
COMSCORE, INC.
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 20, 2019

01/20/2019 | 05:16pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 20, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's Blumhouse production of M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' breaks big across the world taking in $89.1 million in 55 territories including North America where it also took the top spot with $40.586 million.  Notably, Paramount's 'Bumblebee' crossed the $400 million mark worldwide this weekend."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 20, are below.

  1. Glass - Disney - $89.1M
  2. Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $25.6M
  3. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $24.6M
  4. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $17.8M
  5. Escape Room - Sony - $14.8M
  6. Dragon Ball Super: Broly - 20th Century Fox - $14.0M
  7. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $13.6M
  8. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $12.0M
  9. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $11.4M
  10. Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $11.2M
  11. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $10.8M
  12. White Snake - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $9.9M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 20, are below.

  1. Glass – Universal - $40.6M
  2. Upside, The – STX Entertainment - $15.7M
  3. Aquaman – Warner Bros. - $10.3M
  4. Dragon Ball Super: Broly – FUNimation Films $8.7M
  5. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony – $7.3M
  6. Dog's Way Home, A – Sony - $7.1M
  7. Escape Room – Sony - $5.3M
  8. Mary Poppins Returns – Disney - $5.2M
  9. Bumblebee – Paramount - $4.7M
  10. On The Basis of Sex – Focus Features - $4.0M
  11. Mule, The – Warner Bros. – 3.5M
  12. Green Book – Universal - $2.3M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Glass

89,086,000

48,500,000

40,586,000

89,086,000

48,500,000

40,586,000

DIS

56

UNI

Bumblebee

25,560,000

20,900,000

4,660,000

412,343,676

296,400,000

115,943,676

PAR

65

PAR

Aquaman

24,630,000

14,300,000

10,330,000

1,063,436,848

759,100,000

304,336,848

WB

80

WB

Upside, The

17,770,000

2,100,000

15,670,000

48,083,439

4,100,000

43,983,439

STX

44

STX

Escape Room

14,775,000

9,500,000

5,275,000

53,700,948

13,000,000

40,700,948

SNY

17

SNY

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

13,984,113

5,284,113

8,700,000

85,354,981

65,854,981

19,500,000

FOX

19

FUNF

Bohemian Rhapsody

13,564,377

11,314,377

2,250,000

798,003,776

596,021,292

201,982,484

FOX

45

FOX

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

11,955,000

4,700,000

7,255,000

322,856,385

164,600,000

158,256,385

SNY

66

SNY

Ralph Breaks The Internet

11,358,000

9,200,000

2,158,000

455,217,032

262,000,000

193,217,032

DIS

33

DIS

Mary Poppins Returns

11,244,000

6,000,000

5,244,000

306,031,814

147,300,000

158,731,814

DIS

45

DIS

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

10,800,000

10,800,000


29,000,000

29,000,000


UNI

13

UNI

White Snake

9,920,000

9,920,000


23,471,091

23,471,091


MULTICN

1


Dog's Way Home, A

9,910,000

2,800,000

7,110,000

26,378,496

5,100,000

21,278,496

SNY

9

SNY

Big Shot, The

8,887,000

8,887,000


39,684,787

39,684,787


MULTICN

1


Mary Queen Of Scots

6,770,000

6,400,000

370,000

22,446,509

6,400,000

16,046,509

UNI

14

FOC

Creed II

5,738,802

5,500,000

238,802

175,431,419

60,200,000

115,231,419

WB

38

MGM

MAL-MO-E: The Secret Mission

5,360,000

5,360,000


14,336,129

14,336,129


LOTTE

1

INDP

Mortal Engines

4,900,000

4,900,000


80,051,040

64,100,000

15,951,040

UNI

68

UNI

Man Inside Me, The

4,228,000

4,228,000


10,145,198

10,145,198


CONTON

1


Favourite, The

4,054,790

3,244,790

810,000

42,544,448

19,745,423

22,799,025

FOX

12

FSL

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-january-20-2019-300781274.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2019
