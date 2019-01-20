Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 20, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's Blumhouse production of M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' breaks big across the world taking in $89.1 million in 55 territories including North America where it also took the top spot with $40.586 million. Notably, Paramount's 'Bumblebee' crossed the $400 million mark worldwide this weekend."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 20, are below.

Glass - Disney - $89.1M Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $25.6M Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $24.6M Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $17.8M Escape Room - Sony - $14.8M Dragon Ball Super: Broly - 20th Century Fox - $14.0M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $13.6M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $12.0M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $11.4M Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $11.2M How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $10.8M White Snake - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $9.9M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 20, are below.

Glass – Universal - $40.6M Upside, The – STX Entertainment - $15.7M Aquaman – Warner Bros. - $10.3M Dragon Ball Super: Broly – FUNimation Films $8.7M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony – $7.3M Dog's Way Home, A – Sony - $7.1M Escape Room – Sony - $5.3M Mary Poppins Returns – Disney - $5.2M Bumblebee – Paramount - $4.7M On The Basis of Sex – Focus Features - $4.0M Mule, The – Warner Bros. – 3.5M Green Book – Universal - $2.3M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Glass 89,086,000 48,500,000 40,586,000 89,086,000 48,500,000 40,586,000 DIS 56 UNI Bumblebee 25,560,000 20,900,000 4,660,000 412,343,676 296,400,000 115,943,676 PAR 65 PAR Aquaman 24,630,000 14,300,000 10,330,000 1,063,436,848 759,100,000 304,336,848 WB 80 WB Upside, The 17,770,000 2,100,000 15,670,000 48,083,439 4,100,000 43,983,439 STX 44 STX Escape Room 14,775,000 9,500,000 5,275,000 53,700,948 13,000,000 40,700,948 SNY 17 SNY Dragon Ball Super: Broly 13,984,113 5,284,113 8,700,000 85,354,981 65,854,981 19,500,000 FOX 19 FUNF Bohemian Rhapsody 13,564,377 11,314,377 2,250,000 798,003,776 596,021,292 201,982,484 FOX 45 FOX Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 11,955,000 4,700,000 7,255,000 322,856,385 164,600,000 158,256,385 SNY 66 SNY Ralph Breaks The Internet 11,358,000 9,200,000 2,158,000 455,217,032 262,000,000 193,217,032 DIS 33 DIS Mary Poppins Returns 11,244,000 6,000,000 5,244,000 306,031,814 147,300,000 158,731,814 DIS 45 DIS How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 10,800,000 10,800,000

29,000,000 29,000,000

UNI 13 UNI White Snake 9,920,000 9,920,000

23,471,091 23,471,091

MULTICN 1

Dog's Way Home, A 9,910,000 2,800,000 7,110,000 26,378,496 5,100,000 21,278,496 SNY 9 SNY Big Shot, The 8,887,000 8,887,000

39,684,787 39,684,787

MULTICN 1

Mary Queen Of Scots 6,770,000 6,400,000 370,000 22,446,509 6,400,000 16,046,509 UNI 14 FOC Creed II 5,738,802 5,500,000 238,802 175,431,419 60,200,000 115,231,419 WB 38 MGM MAL-MO-E: The Secret Mission 5,360,000 5,360,000

14,336,129 14,336,129

LOTTE 1 INDP Mortal Engines 4,900,000 4,900,000

80,051,040 64,100,000 15,951,040 UNI 68 UNI Man Inside Me, The 4,228,000 4,228,000

10,145,198 10,145,198

CONTON 1

Favourite, The 4,054,790 3,244,790 810,000 42,544,448 19,745,423 22,799,025 FOX 12 FSL

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

