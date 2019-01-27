Log in
COMSCORE, INC. (SCOR)
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 27, 2019

01/27/2019 | 03:58pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 27, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "M. Night Shyamalan's thriller 'Glass' tops the chart with $42.7 million worldwide this weekend followed by 'Once Upon a Deadpool,' the PG-13 version of 'Deadpool 2' that moved up the ranks as bolstered by its debut as the number one film in China where it opened with $21.4 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 27, are below.

  1. Glass - Disney - $42.6M
  2. Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $21.4M
  3. Extreme Job - CJ Entertainment - $20.5M
  4. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $15.2M
  5. Creed II - Warner Bros. - $13.8M
  6. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $13.3M
  7. Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $11.9M
  8. Escape Room - Sony - $11.7M
  9. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $11.3M
  10. Green Book - Lionsgate - $11.1M
  11. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $10.6M
  12. White Snake - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $9.9M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 27, are below.

  1. Glass - Universal - $19.0M
  2. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $12.2M
  3. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $7.3M
  4. Kid Who Would Be King, The - 20th Century Fox - $7.2M
  5. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $6.2M
  6. Green Book - Universal - $5.4M
  7. Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $5.2M
  8. Serenity - Aviron Pictures - $4.8M
  9. Escape Room - Sony - $4.3M
  10. Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $3.1M
  11. Dragon Ball Super: Broly - FUNimation Films - $3.0M
  12. Bumblebee - Paramount - $2.9M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Glass

42,649,000

23,600,000

19,049,000

162,690,135

89,100,000

73,590,135

DIS

56

UNI

Deadpool 2

21,407,674

21,407,674


767,626,766

443,035,031

324,591,735

FOX

4

FOX

Extreme Job

20,536,000

20,536,000


20,686,213

20,686,213


CJE

1

CJE

Aquaman

15,150,000

7,800,000

7,350,000

1,090,754,074

774,200,000

316,554,074

WB

80

WB

Creed II

13,800,000

13,800,000


190,966,140

75,600,000

115,366,140

WB

45

MGM

Upside, The

13,340,000

1,100,000

12,240,000

69,250,000

6,100,000

63,150,000

STX

39

STX

Bumblebee

11,920,000

9,000,000

2,920,000

438,541,152

317,200,000

121,341,152

PAR

61

PAR

Escape Room

11,675,000

7,400,000

4,275,000

76,415,074

28,500,000

47,915,074

SNY

20

SNY

Bohemian Rhapsody

11,253,976

8,778,976

2,475,000

817,138,799

611,317,003

205,821,796

FOX

42

FOX

Green Book

11,113,000

5,700,000

5,413,000

59,302,486

10,300,000

49,002,486

LGF

34

UNI

Ralph Breaks The Internet

10,600,000

9,500,000

1,100,000

473,103,086

277,200,000

195,903,086

DIS

29

DIS

White Snake

9,900,000

9,900,000


43,900,000

43,900,000


MULTICN

1


Dog's Way Home, A

9,725,000

4,500,000

5,225,000

41,334,525

10,500,000

30,834,525

SNY

23

SNY

Mule, The

9,540,000

7,900,000

1,640,000

114,224,703

14,100,000

100,124,703

WB

45

WB

Kid Who Would Be King, The

9,190,738

1,940,738

7,250,000

10,475,319

3,225,319

7,250,000

FOX

21

FOX

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

8,950,000

2,800,000

6,150,000

338,140,116

169,100,000

169,040,116

SNY

64

SNY

Favourite, The

7,773,743

5,213,743

2,560,000

52,769,839

26,642,675

26,127,164

FOX

23

FSL

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

7,700,000

7,700,000


40,100,000

40,100,000


UNI

18

UNI

Mary Poppins Returns

7,013,000

3,900,000

3,113,000

318,604,010

153,600,000

165,004,010

DIS

36

DIS

Serenity

5,794,000

994,000

4,800,000

5,798,735

998,735

4,800,000

MULTI

16

AVI

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

4,666,430

1,666,430

3,000,000

97,745,116

69,845,116

27,900,000

FOX

20

FUNF

Mary Queen Of Scots

4,326,000

4,200,000

126,000

30,111,224

13,700,000

16,411,224

UNI

25

FOC

Vice

4,050,568

2,300,000

1,750,568

50,413,941

8,316,651

42,097,290

MULTI

13

APR

Second Act

3,400,000

3,400,000


62,290,574

24,100,000

38,190,574

STX

62

STX

Big Shot, The

3,199,000

3,199,000


48,807,967

48,807,967


MULTICN

1


*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-january-27-2019-300784815.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2019
