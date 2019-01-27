|
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 27, 2019
01/27/2019 | 03:58pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 27, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "M. Night Shyamalan's thriller 'Glass' tops the chart with $42.7 million worldwide this weekend followed by 'Once Upon a Deadpool,' the PG-13 version of 'Deadpool 2' that moved up the ranks as bolstered by its debut as the number one film in China where it opened with $21.4 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 27, are below.
- Glass - Disney - $42.6M
- Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $21.4M
- Extreme Job - CJ Entertainment - $20.5M
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $15.2M
- Creed II - Warner Bros. - $13.8M
- Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $13.3M
- Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $11.9M
- Escape Room - Sony - $11.7M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $11.3M
- Green Book - Lionsgate - $11.1M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $10.6M
- White Snake - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $9.9M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 27, are below.
- Glass - Universal - $19.0M
- Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $12.2M
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $7.3M
- Kid Who Would Be King, The - 20th Century Fox - $7.2M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $6.2M
- Green Book - Universal - $5.4M
- Dog's Way Home, A - Sony - $5.2M
- Serenity - Aviron Pictures - $4.8M
- Escape Room - Sony - $4.3M
- Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $3.1M
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly - FUNimation Films - $3.0M
- Bumblebee - Paramount - $2.9M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Terr.
Domestic
Glass
42,649,000
23,600,000
19,049,000
162,690,135
89,100,000
73,590,135
DIS
56
UNI
Deadpool 2
21,407,674
21,407,674
767,626,766
443,035,031
324,591,735
FOX
4
FOX
Extreme Job
20,536,000
20,536,000
20,686,213
20,686,213
CJE
1
CJE
Aquaman
15,150,000
7,800,000
7,350,000
1,090,754,074
774,200,000
316,554,074
WB
80
WB
Creed II
13,800,000
13,800,000
190,966,140
75,600,000
115,366,140
WB
45
MGM
Upside, The
13,340,000
1,100,000
12,240,000
69,250,000
6,100,000
63,150,000
STX
39
STX
Bumblebee
11,920,000
9,000,000
2,920,000
438,541,152
317,200,000
121,341,152
PAR
61
PAR
Escape Room
11,675,000
7,400,000
4,275,000
76,415,074
28,500,000
47,915,074
SNY
20
SNY
Bohemian Rhapsody
11,253,976
8,778,976
2,475,000
817,138,799
611,317,003
205,821,796
FOX
42
FOX
Green Book
11,113,000
5,700,000
5,413,000
59,302,486
10,300,000
49,002,486
LGF
34
UNI
Ralph Breaks The Internet
10,600,000
9,500,000
1,100,000
473,103,086
277,200,000
195,903,086
DIS
29
DIS
White Snake
9,900,000
9,900,000
43,900,000
43,900,000
MULTICN
1
Dog's Way Home, A
9,725,000
4,500,000
5,225,000
41,334,525
10,500,000
30,834,525
SNY
23
SNY
Mule, The
9,540,000
7,900,000
1,640,000
114,224,703
14,100,000
100,124,703
WB
45
WB
Kid Who Would Be King, The
9,190,738
1,940,738
7,250,000
10,475,319
3,225,319
7,250,000
FOX
21
FOX
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
8,950,000
2,800,000
6,150,000
338,140,116
169,100,000
169,040,116
SNY
64
SNY
Favourite, The
7,773,743
5,213,743
2,560,000
52,769,839
26,642,675
26,127,164
FOX
23
FSL
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
7,700,000
7,700,000
40,100,000
40,100,000
UNI
18
UNI
Mary Poppins Returns
7,013,000
3,900,000
3,113,000
318,604,010
153,600,000
165,004,010
DIS
36
DIS
Serenity
5,794,000
994,000
4,800,000
5,798,735
998,735
4,800,000
MULTI
16
AVI
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
4,666,430
1,666,430
3,000,000
97,745,116
69,845,116
27,900,000
FOX
20
FUNF
Mary Queen Of Scots
4,326,000
4,200,000
126,000
30,111,224
13,700,000
16,411,224
UNI
25
FOC
Vice
4,050,568
2,300,000
1,750,568
50,413,941
8,316,651
42,097,290
MULTI
13
APR
Second Act
3,400,000
3,400,000
62,290,574
24,100,000
38,190,574
STX
62
STX
Big Shot, The
3,199,000
3,199,000
48,807,967
48,807,967
MULTICN
1
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
|
