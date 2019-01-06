Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 6, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 6, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "The global box office is abuzz with 'Bumblebee' fever as the Paramount film leads the way with a $95.5 million haul including $59.4 million in China where it opened number one this weekend and now has banked nearly $300 million around the world. Notably, Warner Bros.' superhero mega-hit 'Aquaman' crosses the $900 million mark worldwide as it swims toward the $1 billion milestone."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 6, are below.

Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $95.5M Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $86.9M Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $38.8M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $29.7M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $24.7M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $19.3M Kill Mobile - Multiple - $12.5M Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $12.3M Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $9.0M T-34 - Multiple - $8.5M Favourite, The - 20th Century Fox - $8.1M Vice - Multiple - $7.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 6, are below.

Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $30.7M Escape Room (2019) - Sony - $18.0M Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $15.8M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $13.0M Bumblebee - Paramount - $12.8M Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $9.0M Vice - Annapurna Pictures - $5.8M Second Act - STX Entertainment - $4.9M Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $4.7M Holmes And Watson - Sony - $3.4M Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $2.4M Mary Queen Of Scots - Focus Features - $2.2M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Bumblebee 95,475,000 82,700,000 12,775,000 289,128,140 192,000,000 97,128,140 PAR 63 PAR Aquaman 86,900,000 56,200,000 30,700,000 940,720,880 681,000,000 259,720,880 WB 79 WB Mary Poppins Returns 38,773,000 23,000,000 15,773,000 257,929,305 119,200,000 138,729,305 DIS 47 DIS Ralph Breaks The Internet 29,685,000 25,000,000 4,685,000 404,764,171 217,600,000 187,164,171 DIS 32 DIS Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 24,710,000 11,700,000 13,010,000 275,361,346 141,500,000 133,861,346 SNY 61 SNY Bohemian Rhapsody 19,276,130 16,876,130 2,400,000 743,709,115 550,032,290 193,676,825 FOX 43 FOX Kill Mobile 12,482,000 12,482,000

73,909,656 73,909,656

MULTI 3 ASIA Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 12,259,000 11,100,000 1,159,000 497,212,735 227,600,000 269,612,735 UNI 69 UNI Mule, The 9,040,000

9,040,000 81,108,110

81,108,110

1 WB T-34 8,519,000 8,519,000

8,519,000 8,519,000

MULTI 6

Favourite, The 8,059,458 6,084,458 1,975,000 26,821,763 7,452,427 19,369,336 FOX 5 FSL Vice 7,060,490 1,257,000 5,803,490 32,393,073 2,596,595 29,796,478 MULTI 4 APR Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald 6,950,000 6,300,000 650,000 642,158,573 484,100,000 158,058,573 WB 57 WB Creed II 6,473,111 5,500,000 973,111 151,347,063 37,000,000 114,347,063 WB 35 MGM Second Act 6,310,000 1,400,000 4,910,000 42,847,075 9,900,000 32,947,075 MULTI 43 STX How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 5,300,000 5,300,000

5,300,000 5,300,000

UNI 2 UNI Holmes And Watson 5,100,000 1,700,000 3,400,000 35,510,922 7,100,000 28,410,922 SNY 14 SNY Mortal Engines 4,709,000 4,500,000 209,000 69,556,230 53,800,000 15,756,230 UNI 62 UNI Politseyskiy s Rublyovki 4,514,000 4,514,000

9,407,819 9,407,819

MULTI 5

Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion 4,234,600 4,234,600

31,716,219 31,716,219

MULTI 2 E1INC Junge muss an die frische Luft, Der 4,200,000 4,200,000

13,000,000 13,000,000

WBI 2

Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly 3,324,408 3,324,408

32,344,131 32,344,131

FOX 5 FUNF Mia And The White Lion 3,020,000 3,020,000

8,430,445 8,430,445

MULTI 7

Star Is Born, A 2,935,000 2,300,000 635,000 396,810,867 194,700,000 202,110,867 WB 42 WB Christmas Trees. Final (Yolki Posledine) 2,600,000 2,600,000

2,983,700 2,983,700

MULTI 7 INDP

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

