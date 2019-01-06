|
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 6, 2019
01/06/2019 | 04:35pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 6, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "The global box office is abuzz with 'Bumblebee' fever as the Paramount film leads the way with a $95.5 million haul including $59.4 million in China where it opened number one this weekend and now has banked nearly $300 million around the world. Notably, Warner Bros.' superhero mega-hit 'Aquaman' crosses the $900 million mark worldwide as it swims toward the $1 billion milestone."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 6, are below.
- Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $95.5M
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $86.9M
- Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $38.8M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $29.7M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $24.7M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $19.3M
- Kill Mobile - Multiple - $12.5M
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $12.3M
- Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $9.0M
- T-34 - Multiple - $8.5M
- Favourite, The - 20th Century Fox - $8.1M
- Vice - Multiple - $7.1M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 6, are below.
- Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $30.7M
- Escape Room (2019) - Sony - $18.0M
- Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $15.8M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $13.0M
- Bumblebee - Paramount - $12.8M
- Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $9.0M
- Vice - Annapurna Pictures - $5.8M
- Second Act - STX Entertainment - $4.9M
- Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $4.7M
- Holmes And Watson - Sony - $3.4M
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $2.4M
- Mary Queen Of Scots - Focus Features - $2.2M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Terr.
Domestic
Bumblebee
95,475,000
82,700,000
12,775,000
289,128,140
192,000,000
97,128,140
PAR
63
PAR
Aquaman
86,900,000
56,200,000
30,700,000
940,720,880
681,000,000
259,720,880
WB
79
WB
Mary Poppins Returns
38,773,000
23,000,000
15,773,000
257,929,305
119,200,000
138,729,305
DIS
47
DIS
Ralph Breaks The Internet
29,685,000
25,000,000
4,685,000
404,764,171
217,600,000
187,164,171
DIS
32
DIS
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
24,710,000
11,700,000
13,010,000
275,361,346
141,500,000
133,861,346
SNY
61
SNY
Bohemian Rhapsody
19,276,130
16,876,130
2,400,000
743,709,115
550,032,290
193,676,825
FOX
43
FOX
Kill Mobile
12,482,000
12,482,000
73,909,656
73,909,656
MULTI
3
ASIA
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
12,259,000
11,100,000
1,159,000
497,212,735
227,600,000
269,612,735
UNI
69
UNI
Mule, The
9,040,000
9,040,000
81,108,110
81,108,110
1
WB
T-34
8,519,000
8,519,000
8,519,000
8,519,000
MULTI
6
Favourite, The
8,059,458
6,084,458
1,975,000
26,821,763
7,452,427
19,369,336
FOX
5
FSL
Vice
7,060,490
1,257,000
5,803,490
32,393,073
2,596,595
29,796,478
MULTI
4
APR
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald
6,950,000
6,300,000
650,000
642,158,573
484,100,000
158,058,573
WB
57
WB
Creed II
6,473,111
5,500,000
973,111
151,347,063
37,000,000
114,347,063
WB
35
MGM
Second Act
6,310,000
1,400,000
4,910,000
42,847,075
9,900,000
32,947,075
MULTI
43
STX
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
5,300,000
5,300,000
5,300,000
5,300,000
UNI
2
UNI
Holmes And Watson
5,100,000
1,700,000
3,400,000
35,510,922
7,100,000
28,410,922
SNY
14
SNY
Mortal Engines
4,709,000
4,500,000
209,000
69,556,230
53,800,000
15,756,230
UNI
62
UNI
Politseyskiy s Rublyovki
4,514,000
4,514,000
9,407,819
9,407,819
MULTI
5
Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion
4,234,600
4,234,600
31,716,219
31,716,219
MULTI
2
E1INC
Junge muss an die frische Luft, Der
4,200,000
4,200,000
13,000,000
13,000,000
WBI
2
Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly
3,324,408
3,324,408
32,344,131
32,344,131
FOX
5
FUNF
Mia And The White Lion
3,020,000
3,020,000
8,430,445
8,430,445
MULTI
7
Star Is Born, A
2,935,000
2,300,000
635,000
396,810,867
194,700,000
202,110,867
WB
42
WB
Christmas Trees. Final (Yolki Posledine)
2,600,000
2,600,000
2,983,700
2,983,700
MULTI
7
INDP
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
|
