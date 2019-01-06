Log in
COMSCORE, INC. (SCOR)
01/04 04:00:01 pm
15.21 USD   +3.82%
2018GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
2018COMSCORE, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2016COMSCORE : to Restate Results Over 'Nonmonetary' Revenue
DJ
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 6, 2019

01/06/2019 | 04:35pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 6, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "The global box office is abuzz with 'Bumblebee' fever as the Paramount film leads the way with a $95.5 million haul including $59.4 million in China where it opened number one this weekend and now has banked nearly $300 million around the world.  Notably, Warner Bros.' superhero mega-hit 'Aquaman' crosses the $900 million mark worldwide as it swims toward the $1 billion milestone."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 6, are below.

  1. Bumblebee - Paramount Pictures - $95.5M
  2. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $86.9M
  3. Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $38.8M
  4. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $29.7M
  5. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $24.7M
  6. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $19.3M
  7. Kill Mobile - Multiple - $12.5M
  8. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $12.3M
  9. Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $9.0M
  10. T-34 - Multiple - $8.5M
  11. Favourite, The - 20th Century Fox - $8.1M
  12. Vice - Multiple - $7.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 6, are below.

  1. Aquaman - Warner Bros. - $30.7M
  2. Escape Room (2019) - Sony - $18.0M
  3. Mary Poppins Returns - Disney - $15.8M
  4. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $13.0M
  5. Bumblebee - Paramount - $12.8M
  6. Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $9.0M
  7. Vice - Annapurna Pictures  - $5.8M
  8. Second Act - STX Entertainment - $4.9M
  9. Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $4.7M
  10. Holmes And Watson - Sony - $3.4M
  11. Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $2.4M
  12. Mary Queen Of Scots - Focus Features - $2.2M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Bumblebee

95,475,000

82,700,000

12,775,000

289,128,140

192,000,000

97,128,140

PAR

63

PAR

Aquaman

86,900,000

56,200,000

30,700,000

940,720,880

681,000,000

259,720,880

WB

79

WB

Mary Poppins Returns

38,773,000

23,000,000

15,773,000

257,929,305

119,200,000

138,729,305

DIS

47

DIS

Ralph Breaks The Internet

29,685,000

25,000,000

4,685,000

404,764,171

217,600,000

187,164,171

DIS

32

DIS

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

24,710,000

11,700,000

13,010,000

275,361,346

141,500,000

133,861,346

SNY

61

SNY

Bohemian Rhapsody

19,276,130

16,876,130

2,400,000

743,709,115

550,032,290

193,676,825

FOX

43

FOX

Kill Mobile

12,482,000

12,482,000


73,909,656

73,909,656


MULTI

3

ASIA

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

12,259,000

11,100,000

1,159,000

497,212,735

227,600,000

269,612,735

UNI

69

UNI

Mule, The

9,040,000


9,040,000

81,108,110


81,108,110


1

WB

T-34

8,519,000

8,519,000


8,519,000

8,519,000


MULTI

6


Favourite, The

8,059,458

6,084,458

1,975,000

26,821,763

7,452,427

19,369,336

FOX

5

FSL

Vice

7,060,490

1,257,000

5,803,490

32,393,073

2,596,595

29,796,478

MULTI

4

APR

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald

6,950,000

6,300,000

650,000

642,158,573

484,100,000

158,058,573

WB

57

WB

Creed II

6,473,111

5,500,000

973,111

151,347,063

37,000,000

114,347,063

WB

35

MGM

Second Act

6,310,000

1,400,000

4,910,000

42,847,075

9,900,000

32,947,075

MULTI

43

STX

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

5,300,000

5,300,000


5,300,000

5,300,000


UNI

2

UNI

Holmes And Watson

5,100,000

1,700,000

3,400,000

35,510,922

7,100,000

28,410,922

SNY

14

SNY

Mortal Engines

4,709,000

4,500,000

209,000

69,556,230

53,800,000

15,756,230

UNI

62

UNI

Politseyskiy s Rublyovki

4,514,000

4,514,000


9,407,819

9,407,819


MULTI

5


Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion

4,234,600

4,234,600


31,716,219

31,716,219


MULTI

2

E1INC

Junge muss an die frische Luft, Der

4,200,000

4,200,000


13,000,000

13,000,000


WBI

2


Dragon Ball Z Super: Broly

3,324,408

3,324,408


32,344,131

32,344,131


FOX

5

FUNF

Mia And The White Lion

3,020,000

3,020,000


8,430,445

8,430,445


MULTI

7


Star Is Born, A

2,935,000

2,300,000

635,000

396,810,867

194,700,000

202,110,867

WB

42

WB

Christmas Trees. Final (Yolki Posledine)

2,600,000

2,600,000


2,983,700

2,983,700


MULTI

7

INDP

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-january-6-2019-300773463.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2019
