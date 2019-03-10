|
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 10, 2019
03/10/2019 | 03:30pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 10, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Opening in grand fashion, Disney/Marvel's 'Captain Marvel' starring Brie Larson took the world by storm with an incredible $455 million worldwide opening weekend that marks the sixth highest global debut of all time, the second biggest for a superhero film and the biggest ever for March. Notably, in China the film posted an estimated $89.3M to be the third highest MCU opening weekend there ever."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 10, are below.
- Captain Marvel - Disney - $455.0M
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $36.4M
- Green Book - Lionsgate - $30.8M
- Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $14.8M
- Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Multiple - $12.1M
- Natsume's Book Of Friends The Movie: Ephemeral Bond - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $10.4M
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $7.7M
- Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $5.2M
- Escape Room - Sony - $4.3M
- Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $4.2M
- Fighting With My Family - Multiple - $3.7M
- Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $3.3M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 10, are below.
- Captain Marvel - Disney - $153.0M
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $14.7M
- Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Lionsgate - $12.1M
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $3.8M
- Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $3.2M
- Green Book - Universal - $2.5M
- Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $2.4M
- Fighting With My Family - MGM - $2.2M
- Greta - Focus Features - $2.2M
- Apollo 11 - Neon Rated - $1.3M
- What Men Want - Paramount - $1.2M
- Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $1.0M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.
Domestic
Captain Marvel
455,000,000
302,000,000
153,000,000
455,000,000
302,000,000
153,000,000
DIS
54
DIS
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
36,396,000
21,700,000
14,696,000
435,162,125
315,500,000
119,662,125
UNI
66
UNI
Green Book
30,788,000
28,300,000
2,488,000
242,239,871
162,100,000
80,139,871
LGF
67
UNI
Alita: Battle Angel
14,771,414
11,571,414
3,200,000
382,659,117
304,313,053
78,346,064
FOX
75
FOX
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
12,134,000
84,000
12,050,000
46,163,433
283,623
45,879,810
MULTI
5
LGF
Natsume's Book Of Friends The Movie: Ephemeral Bond
10,364,000
10,364,000
21,774,203
21,774,203
MULTICN
1
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The
7,725,000
3,900,000
3,825,000
164,409,961
67,300,000
97,109,961
WB
73
WB
Wandering Earth, The
5,151,000
5,151,000
682,153,850
677,191,721
4,962,129
MULTI
4
CMCF
Escape Room
4,300,000
4,300,000
132,995,269
76,600,000
56,395,269
SNY
37
SNY
Mule, The
4,200,000
4,200,000
156,491,583
52,800,000
103,691,583
WB
34
WB
Fighting With My Family
3,667,868
1,479,000
2,188,868
24,414,941
5,757,983
18,656,958
MULTI
8
MGM
Cold Pursuit
3,312,000
2,792,000
520,000
58,193,824
27,071,854
31,121,970
MULTI
34
LGF
Happy Death Day 2U
3,159,000
2,300,000
859,000
60,985,645
34,200,000
26,785,645
UNI
59
UNI
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
3,150,000
2,500,000
650,000
366,791,684
178,000,000
188,791,684
SNY
43
SNY
Bohemian Rhapsody
3,082,874
2,712,874
370,000
875,793,797
660,565,761
215,228,036
FOX
34
FOX
Ralph Breaks The Internet
3,053,000
2,800,000
253,000
524,610,283
324,100,000
200,510,283
DIS
21
DIS
Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu?
2,633,000
2,633,000
57,914,800
57,914,800
MULTI
3
INDP
Isn't It Romantic
2,410,000
2,410,000
44,154,720
44,154,720
1
WB
Greta
2,361,000
200,000
2,161,000
9,051,735
800,000
8,251,735
UNI
3
FOC
Mystere Henri Pick, Le
2,192,000
2,192,000
2,192,000
2,192,000
GAUMONT
1
What Men Want
1,850,000
650,000
1,200,000
59,497,160
7,500,000
51,997,160
PAR
11
PAR
Dog's Way Home, A
1,700,000
1,700,000
70,164,728
28,700,000
41,464,728
SNY
32
SNY
Instant Family
1,700,000
1,700,000
117,363,237
50,000,000
67,363,237
PAR
23
PAR
Favourite, The
1,634,159
1,374,159
260,000
91,916,316
58,107,018
33,809,298
FOX
36
FSL
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
|
