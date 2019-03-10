Log in
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 10, 2019

0
03/10/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 10, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Opening in grand fashion, Disney/Marvel's 'Captain Marvel' starring Brie Larson took the world by storm with an incredible $455 million worldwide opening weekend that marks the sixth highest global debut of all time, the second biggest for a superhero film and the biggest ever for March.  Notably, in China the film posted an estimated $89.3M to be the third highest MCU opening weekend there ever."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 10, are below.

  1. Captain Marvel - Disney - $455.0M
  2. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $36.4M
  3. Green Book - Lionsgate - $30.8M
  4. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $14.8M
  5. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Multiple - $12.1M
  6. Natsume's Book Of Friends The Movie: Ephemeral Bond - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $10.4M
  7. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $7.7M
  8. Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $5.2M
  9. Escape Room - Sony - $4.3M
  10. Mule, The - Warner Bros. - $4.2M
  11. Fighting With My Family - Multiple - $3.7M
  12. Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $3.3M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 10, are below.

  1. Captain Marvel - Disney - $153.0M
  2. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $14.7M
  3. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Lionsgate - $12.1M
  4. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $3.8M
  5. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $3.2M
  6. Green Book - Universal - $2.5M
  7. Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $2.4M
  8. Fighting With My Family - MGM - $2.2M
  9. Greta - Focus Features - $2.2M
  10. Apollo 11 - Neon Rated - $1.3M
  11. What Men Want - Paramount - $1.2M
  12. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $1.0M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Captain Marvel

455,000,000

302,000,000

153,000,000

455,000,000

302,000,000

153,000,000

DIS

54

DIS

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

36,396,000

21,700,000

14,696,000

435,162,125

315,500,000

119,662,125

UNI

66

UNI

Green Book

30,788,000

28,300,000

2,488,000

242,239,871

162,100,000

80,139,871

LGF

67

UNI

Alita: Battle Angel

14,771,414

11,571,414

3,200,000

382,659,117

304,313,053

78,346,064

FOX

75

FOX

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

12,134,000

84,000

12,050,000

46,163,433

283,623

45,879,810

MULTI

5

LGF

Natsume's Book Of Friends The Movie: Ephemeral Bond

10,364,000

10,364,000


21,774,203

21,774,203


MULTICN

1


Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The

7,725,000

3,900,000

3,825,000

164,409,961

67,300,000

97,109,961

WB

73

WB

Wandering Earth, The

5,151,000

5,151,000


682,153,850

677,191,721

4,962,129

MULTI

4

CMCF

Escape Room

4,300,000

4,300,000


132,995,269

76,600,000

56,395,269

SNY

37

SNY

Mule, The

4,200,000

4,200,000


156,491,583

52,800,000

103,691,583

WB

34

WB

Fighting With My Family

3,667,868

1,479,000

2,188,868

24,414,941

5,757,983

18,656,958

MULTI

8

MGM

Cold Pursuit

3,312,000

2,792,000

520,000

58,193,824

27,071,854

31,121,970

MULTI

34

LGF

Happy Death Day 2U

3,159,000

2,300,000

859,000

60,985,645

34,200,000

26,785,645

UNI

59

UNI

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

3,150,000

2,500,000

650,000

366,791,684

178,000,000

188,791,684

SNY

43

SNY

Bohemian Rhapsody

3,082,874

2,712,874

370,000

875,793,797

660,565,761

215,228,036

FOX

34

FOX

Ralph Breaks The Internet

3,053,000

2,800,000

253,000

524,610,283

324,100,000

200,510,283

DIS

21

DIS

Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu?

2,633,000

2,633,000


57,914,800

57,914,800


MULTI

3

INDP

Isn't It Romantic

2,410,000


2,410,000

44,154,720


44,154,720


1

WB

Greta

2,361,000

200,000

2,161,000

9,051,735

800,000

8,251,735

UNI

3

FOC

Mystere Henri Pick, Le

2,192,000

2,192,000


2,192,000

2,192,000


GAUMONT

1


What Men Want

1,850,000

650,000

1,200,000

59,497,160

7,500,000

51,997,160

PAR

11

PAR

Dog's Way Home, A

1,700,000

1,700,000


70,164,728

28,700,000

41,464,728

SNY

32

SNY

Instant Family

1,700,000

1,700,000


117,363,237

50,000,000

67,363,237

PAR

23

PAR

Favourite, The

1,634,159

1,374,159

260,000

91,916,316

58,107,018

33,809,298

FOX

36

FSL

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-march-10-2019-300809680.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2019
0
