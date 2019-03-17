Log in
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 17, 2019

03/17/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 17, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

           
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney/Marvel's 'Captain Marvel' conquers the world once again with a $189 million second weekend that puts its global total at a whopping $760.2 million.  Notably 'More Than Blue' from South Korean director Won Tae-yeon earned an impressive $41.3 million this weekend for a cume to date of $57.75 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 17, are below.

1. Captain Marvel - Disney - $189.0M
2. More Than Blue - Multiple - $41.3M
3. Wonder Park - Paramount Pictures - $20.3M
4. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $18.7M
5. Green Book - Lionsgate - $18.4M
6. Five Feet Apart - Multiple - $13.3M
7. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Multiple - $8.2M
8. Escape Room - Sony - $7.7M
9. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $5.9M
10. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $5.3M
11. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $4.2M
12. No Manches Frida 2 - Lionsgate - $3.9M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 17, are below.

1. Captain Marvel - Disney - $69.3M
2. Wonder Park - Paramount - $16.0M
3. Five Feet Apart - Lionsgate - $13.2M
4. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $9.3M
5. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Lionsgate - $8.1M
6. No Manches Frida 2 - Lionsgate - $3.9M
7. Captive State - Focus Features - $3.2M
8. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $2.1M
9. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $1.9M
10. Green Book - Universal - $1.3M
11. Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $1.3M
12. Apollo 11 - Neon Rated - $1.2M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

Captain Marvel

189,018,000

119,700,000

69,318,000

760,213,933

494,000,000

266,213,933

DIS

55

DIS

More Than Blue

41,287,000

41,287,000


57,755,028

57,755,028


MULTI

3

CHALION

Wonder Park

20,300,000

4,300,000

16,000,000

20,300,000

4,300,000

16,000,000

PAR

20

PAR

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

18,745,000

9,400,000

9,345,000

466,544,095

330,900,000

135,644,095

UNI

67

UNI

Green Book

18,377,000

17,100,000

1,277,000

274,620,031

192,000,000

82,620,031

LGF

68

UNI

Five Feet Apart

13,339,000

189,000

13,150,000

13,339,040

189,040

13,150,000

MULTI

8

LGF

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

8,150,600

65,600

8,085,000

59,569,543

501,528

59,068,015

MULTI

4

LGF

Escape Room

7,700,000

7,700,000


141,831,110

85,300,000

56,531,110

SNY

38

SNY

Alita: Battle Angel

5,926,871

4,026,871

1,900,000

394,045,377

312,223,838

81,821,539

FOX

63

FOX

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

5,274,000

5,274,000


23,474,679

22,090,051

1,384,628

HUAX

1

FUNF

Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The

4,235,000

2,100,000

2,135,000

171,419,713

70,100,000

101,319,713

WB

66

WB

No Manches Frida 2

3,894,000


3,894,000

3,894,000


3,894,000


1

LGF

What Men Want

3,630,000

2,900,000

730,000

64,137,016

10,700,000

53,437,016

PAR

17

PAR

Mule, The

3,300,000

3,300,000


162,404,407

58,600,000

103,804,407

WB

33

WB

Captive State

3,227,400

64,400

3,163,000

3,227,455

64,455

3,163,000

MULTI

3

FOC

Fighting With My Family

2,525,003

1,416,000

1,109,003

28,525,271

7,624,495

20,900,776

MULTI

10

MGM

Cold Pursuit

2,232,000

2,012,000

220,000

62,130,664

30,530,517

31,600,147

MULTI

38

LGF

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

1,976,000

1,976,000


114,168,994

85,946,717

28,222,277

MULTI

10

FUNF

Wandering Earth, The

1,958,000

1,958,000


685,901,509

680,939,380

4,962,129

MULTI

4

CMCF

Bohemian Rhapsody

1,904,367

1,684,367

220,000

879,718,005

664,051,169

215,666,836

FOX

33

FOX

Rebels

1,694,000

1,694,000


1,694,000

1,694,000


LPAC

1


Fisherman's Friends

1,546,000

1,546,000


1,546,000

1,546,000


ENTERTNMT

1


Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion

1,517,000

1,517,000


45,631,901

45,631,901


MULTI

13

E1INC

Dog's Way Home, A

1,500,000

1,500,000


72,697,102

31,000,000

41,697,102

SNY

29

SNY

Serial Bad Weddings 2 (Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu?)

1,434,000

1,434,000


60,588,719

60,588,719


MULTI

3

INDP

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-march-17-2019-300813634.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2019
