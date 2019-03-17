|
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 17, 2019
03/17/2019 | 03:23pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 17, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney/Marvel's 'Captain Marvel' conquers the world once again with a $189 million second weekend that puts its global total at a whopping $760.2 million. Notably 'More Than Blue' from South Korean director Won Tae-yeon earned an impressive $41.3 million this weekend for a cume to date of $57.75 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 17, are below.
1. Captain Marvel - Disney - $189.0M
2. More Than Blue - Multiple - $41.3M
3. Wonder Park - Paramount Pictures - $20.3M
4. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $18.7M
5. Green Book - Lionsgate - $18.4M
6. Five Feet Apart - Multiple - $13.3M
7. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Multiple - $8.2M
8. Escape Room - Sony - $7.7M
9. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $5.9M
10. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $5.3M
11. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $4.2M
12. No Manches Frida 2 - Lionsgate - $3.9M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 17, are below.
1. Captain Marvel - Disney - $69.3M
2. Wonder Park - Paramount - $16.0M
3. Five Feet Apart - Lionsgate - $13.2M
4. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $9.3M
5. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Lionsgate - $8.1M
6. No Manches Frida 2 - Lionsgate - $3.9M
7. Captive State - Focus Features - $3.2M
8. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $2.1M
9. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $1.9M
10. Green Book - Universal - $1.3M
11. Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $1.3M
12. Apollo 11 - Neon Rated - $1.2M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.
Domestic
Captain Marvel
189,018,000
119,700,000
69,318,000
760,213,933
494,000,000
266,213,933
DIS
55
DIS
More Than Blue
41,287,000
41,287,000
57,755,028
57,755,028
MULTI
3
CHALION
Wonder Park
20,300,000
4,300,000
16,000,000
20,300,000
4,300,000
16,000,000
PAR
20
PAR
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
18,745,000
9,400,000
9,345,000
466,544,095
330,900,000
135,644,095
UNI
67
UNI
Green Book
18,377,000
17,100,000
1,277,000
274,620,031
192,000,000
82,620,031
LGF
68
UNI
Five Feet Apart
13,339,000
189,000
13,150,000
13,339,040
189,040
13,150,000
MULTI
8
LGF
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
8,150,600
65,600
8,085,000
59,569,543
501,528
59,068,015
MULTI
4
LGF
Escape Room
7,700,000
7,700,000
141,831,110
85,300,000
56,531,110
SNY
38
SNY
Alita: Battle Angel
5,926,871
4,026,871
1,900,000
394,045,377
312,223,838
81,821,539
FOX
63
FOX
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
5,274,000
5,274,000
23,474,679
22,090,051
1,384,628
HUAX
1
FUNF
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The
4,235,000
2,100,000
2,135,000
171,419,713
70,100,000
101,319,713
WB
66
WB
No Manches Frida 2
3,894,000
3,894,000
3,894,000
3,894,000
1
LGF
What Men Want
3,630,000
2,900,000
730,000
64,137,016
10,700,000
53,437,016
PAR
17
PAR
Mule, The
3,300,000
3,300,000
162,404,407
58,600,000
103,804,407
WB
33
WB
Captive State
3,227,400
64,400
3,163,000
3,227,455
64,455
3,163,000
MULTI
3
FOC
Fighting With My Family
2,525,003
1,416,000
1,109,003
28,525,271
7,624,495
20,900,776
MULTI
10
MGM
Cold Pursuit
2,232,000
2,012,000
220,000
62,130,664
30,530,517
31,600,147
MULTI
38
LGF
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
1,976,000
1,976,000
114,168,994
85,946,717
28,222,277
MULTI
10
FUNF
Wandering Earth, The
1,958,000
1,958,000
685,901,509
680,939,380
4,962,129
MULTI
4
CMCF
Bohemian Rhapsody
1,904,367
1,684,367
220,000
879,718,005
664,051,169
215,666,836
FOX
33
FOX
Rebels
1,694,000
1,694,000
1,694,000
1,694,000
LPAC
1
Fisherman's Friends
1,546,000
1,546,000
1,546,000
1,546,000
ENTERTNMT
1
Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion
1,517,000
1,517,000
45,631,901
45,631,901
MULTI
13
E1INC
Dog's Way Home, A
1,500,000
1,500,000
72,697,102
31,000,000
41,697,102
SNY
29
SNY
Serial Bad Weddings 2 (Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu?)
1,434,000
1,434,000
60,588,719
60,588,719
MULTI
3
INDP
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
|
