Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 3, 2019

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 3, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Paramount's 'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' tops the chart again as the hit animated family film pushes closer to the $400 million mark worldwide while Fox's sci-fi epic 'Alita: Battle Angel' crosses the $350 million global box office threshold."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 3, are below.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $82.0M Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $47.4M Green Book - Lionsgate - $36.6M Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Multiple - $27.1M Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $14.9M Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $12.7M Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $8.7M Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $7.5M Fighting With My Family - Multiple - $7.0M Escape Room - Sony - $6.3M Resistance: The Yoo Kwan-soon Story - Lotte Entertainment - $5.2M Greta - Universal - $5.0M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 3, are below.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $30.0M Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Lionsgate - $27.1M Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $7.0M Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $6.6M Green Book - Universal - $4.7M Fighting With My Family - MGM - $4.7M Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $4.6M Greta - Focus Features - $4.6M What Men Want - Paramount - $2.7M Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $2.5M Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $2.1M Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $2.1M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr. Domestic How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 82,046,000 52,000,000 30,046,000 375,396,275 277,700,000 97,696,275 UNI 62 UNI Alita: Battle Angel 47,411,284 40,411,284 7,000,000 350,453,163 278,221,855 72,231,308 FOX 82 FOX Green Book 36,611,000 31,900,000 4,711,000 188,020,611 112,100,000 75,920,611 LGF 64 UNI Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral 27,108,000 58,000 27,050,000 27,108,787 58,787 27,050,000 MULTI 5 LGF Wandering Earth, The 14,864,000 14,864,000

673,100,073 668,137,944 4,962,129 MULTI 1 CMCF Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The 12,715,000 6,100,000 6,615,000 152,775,040 61,100,000 91,675,040 WB 75 WB Happy Death Day 2U 8,716,000 6,200,000 2,516,000 54,482,610 29,200,000 25,282,610 UNI 59 UNI Cold Pursuit 7,514,000 5,864,000 1,650,000 50,878,694 20,966,565 29,912,129 MULTI 38 LGF Fighting With My Family 7,035,284 2,344,000 4,691,284 17,853,321 2,907,416 14,945,905 MULTI 7 MGM Escape Room 6,300,000 6,300,000

125,502,605 69,300,000 56,202,605 SNY 47 SNY Resistance: The Yoo Kwan-soon Story 5,245,000 5,245,000

5,255,345 5,255,345

LOTTE 1

Greta 4,985,000 400,000 4,585,000 4,985,000 400,000 4,585,000 UNI 3 FOC Svaha: The Sixth Finger 4,706,000 4,706,000

13,614,497 13,614,497

CJE 1

Isn't It Romantic 4,645,000

4,645,000 40,169,000

40,169,000

1 WB Bohemian Rhapsody 4,490,801 3,515,801 975,000 868,749,577 654,282,980 214,466,597 FOX 42 FOX Extreme Job 3,908,000 3,908,000

123,165,628 121,945,770 1,219,858 MULTI 6 CJE Total Dhamaal 3,881,361 3,421,361 460,000 16,035,124 14,278,198 1,756,926 FOX 3 FXIP Ralph Breaks The Internet 3,833,000 3,600,000 233,000 519,995,690 319,800,000 200,195,690 DIS 23 DIS What Men Want 3,800,000 1,100,000 2,700,000 55,941,004 6,300,000 49,641,004 PAR 12 PAR Innocent Witness 3,721,000 3,721,000

15,094,479 15,094,479

MULTI 2

Favourite, The 3,342,486 2,517,486 825,000 88,258,892 55,041,853 33,217,039 FOX 46 FSL Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu? 3,120,000 3,120,000

53,504,538 53,504,538

MULTI 2 INDP Instant Family 2,800,000 2,800,000

114,563,237 47,200,000 67,363,237 PAR 25 PAR

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

