Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 3, 2019

03/03/2019 | 03:24pm EST

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 3, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Paramount's 'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' tops the chart again as the hit animated family film pushes closer to the $400 million mark worldwide while Fox's sci-fi epic 'Alita: Battle Angel' crosses the $350 million global box office threshold." 

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 3, are below.

  1. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $82.0M
  2. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $47.4M
  3. Green Book - Lionsgate - $36.6M
  4. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Multiple - $27.1M
  5. Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $14.9M
  6. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $12.7M
  7. Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $8.7M
  8. Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $7.5M
  9. Fighting With My Family - Multiple - $7.0M
  10. Escape Room - Sony - $6.3M
  11. Resistance: The Yoo Kwan-soon Story - Lotte Entertainment - $5.2M
  12. Greta - Universal - $5.0M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 3, are below.

  1. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $30.0M
  2. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Lionsgate - $27.1M
  3. Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $7.0M
  4. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $6.6M
  5. Green Book - Universal - $4.7M
  6. Fighting With My Family - MGM - $4.7M
  7. Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $4.6M
  8. Greta - Focus Features - $4.6M
  9. What Men Want - Paramount - $2.7M
  10. Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $2.5M
  11. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $2.1M
  12. Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $2.1M

 

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of Terr.

Domestic

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

82,046,000

52,000,000

30,046,000

375,396,275

277,700,000

97,696,275

UNI

62

UNI

Alita: Battle Angel

47,411,284

40,411,284

7,000,000

350,453,163

278,221,855

72,231,308

FOX

82

FOX

Green Book

36,611,000

31,900,000

4,711,000

188,020,611

112,100,000

75,920,611

LGF

64

UNI

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral

27,108,000

58,000

27,050,000

27,108,787

58,787

27,050,000

MULTI

5

LGF

Wandering Earth, The

14,864,000

14,864,000


673,100,073

668,137,944

4,962,129

MULTI

1

CMCF

Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The

12,715,000

6,100,000

6,615,000

152,775,040

61,100,000

91,675,040

WB

75

WB

Happy Death Day 2U

8,716,000

6,200,000

2,516,000

54,482,610

29,200,000

25,282,610

UNI

59

UNI

Cold Pursuit

7,514,000

5,864,000

1,650,000

50,878,694

20,966,565

29,912,129

MULTI

38

LGF

Fighting With My Family

7,035,284

2,344,000

4,691,284

17,853,321

2,907,416

14,945,905

MULTI

7

MGM

Escape Room

6,300,000

6,300,000


125,502,605

69,300,000

56,202,605

SNY

47

SNY

Resistance: The Yoo Kwan-soon Story

5,245,000

5,245,000


5,255,345

5,255,345


LOTTE

1


Greta

4,985,000

400,000

4,585,000

4,985,000

400,000

4,585,000

UNI

3

FOC

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

4,706,000

4,706,000


13,614,497

13,614,497


CJE

1


Isn't It Romantic

4,645,000


4,645,000

40,169,000


40,169,000


1

WB

Bohemian Rhapsody

4,490,801

3,515,801

975,000

868,749,577

654,282,980

214,466,597

FOX

42

FOX

Extreme Job

3,908,000

3,908,000


123,165,628

121,945,770

1,219,858

MULTI

6

CJE

Total Dhamaal

3,881,361

3,421,361

460,000

16,035,124

14,278,198

1,756,926

FOX

3

FXIP

Ralph Breaks The Internet

3,833,000

3,600,000

233,000

519,995,690

319,800,000

200,195,690

DIS

23

DIS

What Men Want

3,800,000

1,100,000

2,700,000

55,941,004

6,300,000

49,641,004

PAR

12

PAR

Innocent Witness

3,721,000

3,721,000


15,094,479

15,094,479


MULTI

2


Favourite, The

3,342,486

2,517,486

825,000

88,258,892

55,041,853

33,217,039

FOX

46

FSL

Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu?

3,120,000

3,120,000


53,504,538

53,504,538


MULTI

2

INDP

Instant Family

2,800,000

2,800,000


114,563,237

47,200,000

67,363,237

PAR

25

PAR

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2019 Comscore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by Comscore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge Comscore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-march-3-2019-300805557.html

SOURCE Comscore


© PRNewswire 2019
