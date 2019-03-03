|
Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 3, 2019
03/03/2019 | 03:24pm EST
LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 3, 2019, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, Comscore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using Comscore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Paramount's 'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' tops the chart again as the hit animated family film pushes closer to the $400 million mark worldwide while Fox's sci-fi epic 'Alita: Battle Angel' crosses the $350 million global box office threshold."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 3, are below.
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $82.0M
- Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $47.4M
- Green Book - Lionsgate - $36.6M
- Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Multiple - $27.1M
- Wandering Earth, The - Multiple - $14.9M
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $12.7M
- Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $8.7M
- Cold Pursuit - Multiple - $7.5M
- Fighting With My Family - Multiple - $7.0M
- Escape Room - Sony - $6.3M
- Resistance: The Yoo Kwan-soon Story - Lotte Entertainment - $5.2M
- Greta - Universal - $5.0M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 3, are below.
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Universal - $30.0M
- Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral - Lionsgate - $27.1M
- Alita: Battle Angel - 20th Century Fox - $7.0M
- Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The - Warner Bros. - $6.6M
- Green Book - Universal - $4.7M
- Fighting With My Family - MGM - $4.7M
- Isn't It Romantic - Warner Bros. - $4.6M
- Greta - Focus Features - $4.6M
- What Men Want - Paramount - $2.7M
- Happy Death Day 2U - Universal - $2.5M
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - Sony - $2.1M
- Upside, The - STX Entertainment - $2.1M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.
Domestic
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
82,046,000
52,000,000
30,046,000
375,396,275
277,700,000
97,696,275
UNI
62
UNI
Alita: Battle Angel
47,411,284
40,411,284
7,000,000
350,453,163
278,221,855
72,231,308
FOX
82
FOX
Green Book
36,611,000
31,900,000
4,711,000
188,020,611
112,100,000
75,920,611
LGF
64
UNI
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral
27,108,000
58,000
27,050,000
27,108,787
58,787
27,050,000
MULTI
5
LGF
Wandering Earth, The
14,864,000
14,864,000
673,100,073
668,137,944
4,962,129
MULTI
1
CMCF
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The
12,715,000
6,100,000
6,615,000
152,775,040
61,100,000
91,675,040
WB
75
WB
Happy Death Day 2U
8,716,000
6,200,000
2,516,000
54,482,610
29,200,000
25,282,610
UNI
59
UNI
Cold Pursuit
7,514,000
5,864,000
1,650,000
50,878,694
20,966,565
29,912,129
MULTI
38
LGF
Fighting With My Family
7,035,284
2,344,000
4,691,284
17,853,321
2,907,416
14,945,905
MULTI
7
MGM
Escape Room
6,300,000
6,300,000
125,502,605
69,300,000
56,202,605
SNY
47
SNY
Resistance: The Yoo Kwan-soon Story
5,245,000
5,245,000
5,255,345
5,255,345
LOTTE
1
Greta
4,985,000
400,000
4,585,000
4,985,000
400,000
4,585,000
UNI
3
FOC
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
4,706,000
4,706,000
13,614,497
13,614,497
CJE
1
Isn't It Romantic
4,645,000
4,645,000
40,169,000
40,169,000
1
WB
Bohemian Rhapsody
4,490,801
3,515,801
975,000
868,749,577
654,282,980
214,466,597
FOX
42
FOX
Extreme Job
3,908,000
3,908,000
123,165,628
121,945,770
1,219,858
MULTI
6
CJE
Total Dhamaal
3,881,361
3,421,361
460,000
16,035,124
14,278,198
1,756,926
FOX
3
FXIP
Ralph Breaks The Internet
3,833,000
3,600,000
233,000
519,995,690
319,800,000
200,195,690
DIS
23
DIS
What Men Want
3,800,000
1,100,000
2,700,000
55,941,004
6,300,000
49,641,004
PAR
12
PAR
Innocent Witness
3,721,000
3,721,000
15,094,479
15,094,479
MULTI
2
Favourite, The
3,342,486
2,517,486
825,000
88,258,892
55,041,853
33,217,039
FOX
46
FSL
Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au Bon Dieu?
3,120,000
3,120,000
53,504,538
53,504,538
MULTI
2
INDP
Instant Family
2,800,000
2,800,000
114,563,237
47,200,000
67,363,237
PAR
25
PAR
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
