Comscore : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of November 25, 2018

11/25/2018 | 10:46pm CET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of November 25, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
Comscore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, 'Warner Bros.' 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald' tops the global chart with $113.35 million in 81 territories including North America for a worldwide cume to date of $439.7 million. Notably, Disney's 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' led the way at the North American box office taking in $55.7 million and when combined with the international territories earned $97.172 million this weekend for a global total to date of $125.972 million.'
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 25, are below.
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $113.3M
Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $97.2M
Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $51.9M
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $37.8M
Creed II - MGM - $35.3M
Cool Fish, A - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $25.2M
Venom - Sony - $22.1M
Robin Hood - Multiple - $17.8M
Widows - 20th Century Fox - $12.6M
Instant Family - Paramount Pictures - $12.5M
Johnny English Strikes Again - Universal - $12.2M
Superlopez - Disney - $10.2M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, November 25, are below.
Ralph Breaks The Internet - Disney - $55.7M
Creed II - MGM - $35.3M
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch - Universal - $30.2M
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald - Warner Bros. - $29.6M
Bohemian Rhapsody - 20th Century Fox - $13.9M
Instant Family - Paramount - $12.5M
Robin Hood - Lionsgate - $9.1M
Widows - 20th Century Fox - $8.0M
Green Book - Universal - $5.4M
Star Is Born, A - Warner Bros. - $3.0M
Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The - Disney - $2.7M
Boy Erased - Focus Features - $1.2M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.
Domestic
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald
113,350,000
83,700,000
29,650,000
439,717,238
322,600,000
117,117,238
WB
81
WB
Ralph Breaks The Internet
97,172,000
41,500,000
55,672,000
125,972,000
41,500,000
84,472,000
DIS
19
DIS
Bohemian Rhapsody
51,867,361
38,012,361
13,855,000
472,175,579
320,156,326
152,019,253
FOX
70
FOX
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
37,810,000
7,600,000
30,210,000
215,744,000
35,300,000
180,444,000
UNI
35
UNI
Creed II
35,293,000
35,293,000
55,806,000
55,806,000
1
MGM
Cool Fish, A
25,152,000
25,072,000
80,000
49,938,566
49,716,694
221,872
MULTICN
5
CHALION
Venom
22,080,000
21,300,000
780,000
822,507,620
610,800,000
211,707,620
SNY
64
SNY
Robin Hood
17,825,000
8,700,000
9,125,000
22,915,000
8,700,000
14,215,000
MULTI
34
LGF
Widows
12,598,153
4,643,153
7,955,000
38,626,007
13,040,188
25,585,819
FOX
44
FOX
Instant Family
12,500,000
12,500,000
35,751,508
35,751,508
1
PAR
Johnny English Strikes Again
12,200,000
12,200,000
142,680,890
138,400,000
4,280,890
UNI
68
UNI
Superlopez
10,207,000
10,207,000
10,207,000
10,207,000
DIS
1
Nutcracker And The Four Realms, The
7,200,000
4,475,000
2,725,000
128,899,698
79,767,000
49,132,698
DIS
44
DIS
Star Is Born, A
6,505,000
3,500,000
3,005,000
353,405,173
162,400,000
191,005,173
WB
65
WB
Unstoppable
6,258,268
6,258,268
6,866,181
6,866,181
SHOWBX
1
WGUI
Green Book
5,443,000
5,443,000
7,801,401
7,801,401
1
UNI
Girl In The Spider's Web, The
3,147,000
2,800,000
347,000
31,283,400
16,900,000
14,383,400
SNY
52
SNY
Overlord
2,790,000
1,700,000
1,090,000
37,665,026
17,500,000
20,165,026
PAR
50
PAR
Intimate Strangers (2018)
2,508,000
2,508,000
34,800,000
34,800,000
MULTI
4
ASIA
Asu Mare 3
2,095,000
2,095,000
2,095,000
2,095,000
TOND
1
Chinese Peacekeeping Forces
1,591,000
1,591,000
1,603,767
1,603,767
MULTICN
1
Grand Bain, Le
1,567,330
1,567,330
34,129,604
34,129,604
MULTI
3
MK2ME
Muslum
1,375,875
1,375,875
13,048,709
13,048,709
MULTI
6
Smallfoot
1,276,925
1,276,925
206,072,916
124,535,000
81,537,916
MULTI
29
WB
Boy Erased
1,255,200
97,200
1,158,000
5,402,702
862,065
4,540,637
UNI
2
FOC
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
